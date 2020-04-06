Gold Breakout zone

Gold Breakout Session EA – Prop Firm & Long-Term Trading Optimized

The Gold Breakout Session EA is a precision-based Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to capture high-quality breakout trades using previous session High / Low levels.

This EA focuses on quality over quantity, making it ideal for prop firm challenges and long-term, disciplined trading strategies.

Key Features

  • Session Breakout Logic

    • Trades only when price breaks confirmed previous session High or Low

    • Filters false breakouts using strict validation rules

  • High-Quality Trade Selection

    • Low trade frequency

    • Avoids overtrading and random entries

  • Prop Firm Friendly

    • Controlled risk behavior

    • Designed to respect daily drawdown and max loss rules

    • Suitable for FTMO, MyFundedFX, The5ers, etc.

    • No martingale , hedging

  • Optimized for XAUUSD

    • Tailored specifically for Gold volatility and behavior

    • Best performance on 15M–1H timeframes

  • Long-Term Trading Focus

    • Aims for sustainable growth rather than aggressive scalping

    • Works well for swing-style breakout continuation trades

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: 15 Minutes or 1 Hour

  • Trading Style: Session Breakout / Trend Continuation

  • Risk: Conservative to Medium (Prop-firm compliant)

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders looking to pass prop firm challenges

  • Traders who prefer clean breakout strategies

  • Users seeking stable long-term performance on Gold

  • Traders who value risk control over high frequency


