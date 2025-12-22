FVG Gap Detector

XAU Gap Detector — MQL5 Expert Advisor


Automated FVG (Fair Value Gap) trading for XAU with multi-timeframe detection, EMA filtering, money-management options, trailing/breakeven logic and clear visual confirmations — built for scalpers and swing traders who want a configurable, safety-first EA.

One-line tagline

Multi-TF FVG detector for XAU with EMA trend filter, adaptive money management, trailing & breakeven — plug into MT5 and trade smarter.

What this EA does (user-facing summary)

This Expert Advisor scans multiple timeframes for Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on XAU, applies optional EMA trend filtering and price-action confirmations, then places trades with configurable risk, fixed lots or money-management, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop and breakeven logic. It draws FVG rectangles and confirmation markers on the chart so you can visually validate signals. Time-of-day controls and Friday blocking reduce exposure during risky hours.

Key features

  • Multi-timeframe FVG detection: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (individually enabled/disabled).

  • Minimum gap thresholds per timeframe to avoid tiny/insignificant gaps.

  • EMA filter (fast + slow) to align entries with the trend.

  • Price-action confirmation option (require close above/below FVG).

  • Flexible risk options: fixed lot or money-management by risk percentage.

  • Standard protective functions: SL, TP, trailing stop (with minimum profit before trailing activates).

  • Breakeven stop activation with buffer.

  • Trading hours filter and Friday disable to avoid sessions you don’t want to trade.

  • Visuals: bullish/bearish FVG colors, confirmed markers and adjustable rectangle width.

  • Lightweight and configurable — suitable for backtesting and live trading.

Inputs (what each option does)

Trading Parameters

  • FixedLotSize — Lot size when money management is off.

  • RiskPercentage — % of account risk per trade (used if UseMoneyManagement = true ).

  • UseMoneyManagement — Toggle between fixed lots and percentage risk.

  • StopLossPoints / TakeProfitPoints — Protective SL/TP in points.

  • TrailingStopPoints — Distance in points for trailing stop.

  • MinimumProfitPoints — Trailing activates only after this profit is reached.

  • Enable<Mxx>Trading — Turn detection/trading on or off per timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

EMA Filter

  • UseEMAFilter — Enable the EMA trend filter.

  • FastEMA / SlowEMA — Periods for fast and slow EMA (default 9 & 21).

  • FastEMAColor / SlowEMAColor — Draw colors for EMAs.

Trading Hours

  • UseTradingHours — Enable time-based trading restrictions.

  • TradingSessionStart / TradingSessionEnd — Trading window (HH:MM).

  • NoTradingOnFriday — Prevent new trades on Fridays.

FVG Detection

  • LookbackPeriod — Bars used to compute average body size.

  • BodyMultiplier — Multiple of average body that indicates a significant body.

  • M*_MinFVGGap — Minimum gap size in points required to consider an FVG valid per timeframe.

  • FVG_ValidBars — How many bars a detected FVG remains valid.

Price Action Confirmation

  • RequireCloseAboveFVG / RequireCloseBelowFVG — Require close beyond FVG for buys/sells.

  • ConfirmationBars — Number of bars to wait for confirmation.

  • ShowConfirmationMarkers / ConfirmationColor — Visual markers for confirmed FVGs.

Breakeven

  • UseBreakevenStops — Enable breakeven.

  • BreakevenTriggerPoints — Profit needed to move SL to breakeven.

  • BreakevenBufferPoints — Extra buffer above breakeven.

Visuals

  • BullishFVGColor , BearishFVGColor , ConfirmedFVGColor — Customize colors.

  • FVGWidth — Rectangle stroke width.

  • ShowFVGVisuals — Toggle FVG visuals.

Recommended starter settings (conservative)

  • Use ECN/Zero spread accounts 

  • UseMoneyManagement = true (RiskPercentage = 1.0)

  • StopLossPoints = 500, TakeProfitPoints = 1000

  • TrailingStopPoints = 15, MinimumProfitPoints = 50

  • EnableM1Trading = false (turn on only after live testing)

  • EnableM5 / M15 / H1 = true, H4 / D1 = optional for swing signals

  • UseEMAFilter = true (FastEMA 9, SlowEMA 21)

  • UseTradingHours = true (e.g., 08:00 — 16:00) and NoTradingOnFriday = true
    These defaults prioritize controlled risk and avoid hyperactive micro-TF trading until you validate performance.

How to test & deploy

  1. Backtest across each timeframe and over different market regimes (trending, ranging).

  2. Use a demo account for a sustained period (minimum several weeks) before going live.

  3. Start with low risk (0.5–1% per trade) and monitor slippage/spread sensitivity on XAU.

  4. Check visual markers and logged trade rationale to confirm EA logic matches expectations.

  5. Once satisfied, deploy to a small live account and scale gradually.

Notes on performance & environment

  • Designed primarily for XAU (gold) instrument — check symbol naming in your broker (e.g., XAUUSD , XAUUSD+ ).

  • Spread, slippage and broker execution speed materially affect results; test with your broker’s demo account.

  • Trailing and breakeven depend on tick updates — low-liquidity sessions may behave differently.

Limitations & considerations

  • No news filter built in — consider using a separate economic calendar/news block if you want to avoid high-impact events.

  • Past backtests are not guarantees of future returns. Always manage position sizing and diversification.

Installation & usage

  • Place the EA .mq5 and any accompanying .ex5 files into MQL5/Experts .

  • Attach to an XAU chart at your desired timeframe (or a neutral timeframe if EA scans multiple TFs).

  • Configure inputs from the EA properties dialog before starting.

  • Monitor the journal and logs for any runtime messages.

Suggested changelog template (for publishing)

  • v1.0 — Initial release: Multi-TF FVG detection, EMA filter, money management, trailing & breakeven, visual markers.

  • v1.1 — (future) Add news filter, improve FVG validity logic, performance optimizations.

Legal / risk disclaimer (short)

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool — use proper risk management, backtest thoroughly, and consider consulting a professional. The author is not responsible for trading losses.


