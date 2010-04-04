Abiroid Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5

About:

The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope is a sophisticated yet practical technical indicator that helps traders identify overbought and oversold conditions using advanced kernel regression methods.

This is the MT5 only Version.


For MT4 Version go here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158640/


Key Features

  • ATR-Based Bands: Three upper and three lower bands provide graduated overbought/oversold zones
  • Logarithmic Scale Calculation
  • Center Line - bullish (teal) or bearish (red)

What is the Nadaraya-Watson Envelope?

Think of an envelope as a channel around price action. Traditional envelopes use simple moving averages with fixed percentage bands. The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope takes this concept further by using kernel regression - a smart mathematical approach that weighs recent price data more heavily while still considering historical context.

Why Kernel Regression?

Kernel regression doesn't assume price moves in straight lines or follows specific patterns. Instead, it looks at each price point and asks: "How much should nearby prices influence my estimate here?" Closer prices get more weight, distant prices get less. This creates a smoothly adaptive line that responds to market changes without the lag of traditional moving averages.

The Rational Quadratic Kernel used here is particularly powerful. Imagine combining multiple moving averages of different lengths into one intelligent line. That's essentially what this kernel does, giving you both responsiveness and smoothness in a single calculation.


Read detailed Description with screenshots:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766072


Produtos recomendados
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicadores
Friend of the trend : Seu Rastreador de Tendências Domine o mercado com o Friend of the trend , o indicador que simplifica a análise de tendências e te ajuda a identificar os melhores momentos para comprar, vender ou esperar. Com um design intuitivo e visualmente impactante, o Trend Analisa os movimentos de preço e entregar sinais através de um histograma colorido: Barras Verdes : Sinalizam uma tendência de alta, indicando oportunidades de compra. Barras Vermelhas : Alertam para uma tendência de
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.72 (43)
Indicadores
Níveis de Suportes e resistências Conheça e teste nosso indicador com a função Multi Time frame onde você pode usar todos os timeframes dentro do gráfico atual como identificar suportes e resistências automaticamente Este indicador de suporte e resistências cria linhas de suporte e linhas de resistência usando o indicador "Fractals" com base Como criar linhas de suporte O Indicador cria linhas de suporte automaticamente toda vez que o “Fractals” cria um fundo automaticamente ou faz um novo fundo
FREE
Weis Waves Volumes
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicadores
Weis Waves é um indicador técnico desenvolvido por David Weis, inspirado nos princípios de Richard Wyckoff. Diferente do volume tradicional, que é exibido barra a barra, o Weis Waves acumula o volume em “ondas” de alta ou de baixa, reiniciando a contagem sempre que ocorre uma mudança na direção do preço. Esse método permite que o trader visualize de forma clara a força real do movimento do mercado, já que cada onda reflete a intensidade do volume que sustenta a sequência de candles. Principai
FREE
SMC Order Block Zone
Faath Pondu Veettil
Indicadores
SMC Order Block Zones (MT5) is a Smart Money Concept (SMC) analytical indicator specially designed and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) . It automatically detects Order Blocks and displays them as Supply & Demand zones , helping traders identify potential institutional price levels on Gold. The indicator uses volatility-adaptive logic , making it highly suitable for the fast and aggressive movements of XAUUSD. Key Features (XAUUSD Optimized) Specially designed for Gold (XAUUSD) Automatic Order Block
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição Geral O Indicador Fair Gap Value identifica e destaca “fair value gaps” no gráfico do MetaTrader 5. Um fair gap ocorre quando há um vazio de preço entre a mínima de uma vela e a máxima de outra, separadas por uma vela intermediária. O indicador desenha retângulos coloridos (de viés altista e baixista) para ressaltar essas áreas, oferecendo suporte visual claro para estratégias de price action. Principais Funcionalidades Detecção de gap altista : realça gaps entre a mínima da vela atual
FREE
Easy VWAP
Luca Spinello
Indicadores
VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
Indicadores
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
Super Trend Live
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
super trend version is to help you to have real time view of market move it will help you to get a live view of current market  buy signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction sell signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction trade what you see not what you think this is an simple and best trading tool for our traders of any market crypto gold 
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Bar Color Trend
Germano Chagas
4.38 (8)
Indicadores
Combinando o melhor de Price Action , Movimento Direcional , e análise de Divergência/Convergência , o indicador Candle Color Trend is é uma forma fácil e confiável de identificar a direção da tendência. O indicador automaticamente pinta os candles de acordo com a premissa de que a tendência de alta é definida por preços que formam uma série de topos e fundos ascendentes. Por outro lado, a tendência de baixa é definido por preços que formam uma série de topos e fundos descendentes. Adicionalment
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Indicadores
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicadores
Donchian Channel (ou canal de Donchian) é um indicador criado por  Richard Donchian. Ele é  formado tomando a máxima mais alta e a mais baixa mais baixa do último período especificado em velas. A área entre alta e baixa é o canal para o período escolhido. Sua configuração é simples. É possível ter a média entre a linha superior e inferior além de alertas quando o preço atinge um dos lados. Se tiver alguma dúvida ou encontrar alguma falha, me contate. Faça bom uso!
FREE
Weis Wave Scouter Basic
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Weis Wave Scouter Basic é a versão essencial do nosso renomado indicador para MetaTrader 5, projetado para traders que desejam explorar os conceitos do método Wyckoff e da análise VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) de forma acessível e eficiente. Baseado na leitura de ondas de volume, este indicador simplificado permite identificar os movimentos de mercado com clareza, focando nos princípios de esforço x resultado e oferta e demanda, conforme ensinado por Richard Wyckoff. Com o Weis Wave Scouter Bas
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador de Ratio Oferta Especial! Deixe uma avaliação e ganhe o indicador  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer , basta me mandar um mensagem! Este indicador de Razão entre ativos permite monitorar e operar a relação de preço entre dois ativos selecionados pelo usuário. Ele calcula a razão entre os preços de dois ativos, conhecidos como Ativo1 e Ativo2 (por exemplo, "GBPUSD" e "EURUSD"), e plota uma média móvel da razão, junto com bandas de Bollinger . Essas bandas são usadas para identificar
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicadores
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicadores
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicadores
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
Indicadores
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Indicadores
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Dual RSI
Paul Conrad Carlson
3 (1)
Indicadores
Indicator alerts for Dual Relative strength index rsi. Large rsi preset at 14 is below 30 small rsi preset at 4 is below 10 for buy bullish signals . Large rsi preset are 14 is above 70 small rsi preset at 4 is above 90 for sell bearish signals . Includes mobile and terminal alerts. draws lines when alerts. This indicator can help identify extremes and then the tops or bottoms of those extremes .
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
Volume Bubbles
Antonio Grassi
4.2 (5)
Indicadores
Delta Volume Bubbles is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to visually display buy and sell pressure through dynamic, colored bubbles plotted directly on the price chart. It calculates the net volume delta (difference between buy and sell volume) and represents it as bubbles of different sizes and colors  giving traders a clear, intuitive picture of order flow activity. This indicator provides a visual form of order flow analysis , allowing traders to interpret market pressure even with
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
MW Volume
Martin Bittencourt
3.8 (5)
Indicadores
O indicador de volume da Martinware desenha uma média móvel colorida sobre as barras de volume. A coloração usa três cores e pode ser feita de diferentes maneiras, escolhidas pelo usuário e aplicada tanto à média quanto às barras de volume. São possíveis três tipos de coloração: Nenhuma: nenhuma coloração é feita Aumentando ou diminuindo: muda a cor dependendo do valor atual ser maior ou menor que o valor anterior Volume relativo à média: as cores variam se o volume atual for maior ou menor
FREE
Master SmoothedHMA Color
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicadores
HMA Color – Master Smoothed A clean, high-precision visual Hull Moving Average indicator with fully smoothed trend color display. Designed for professional scalpers and algorithmic traders who want a simple, fast, powerful trend view without noise. This indicator is built with a double smoothing system , making the Hull curve extremely soft and responsive. When the trend is bullish, the HMA line automatically switches to Green and shows upward candles. When the trend is bearish, the HMA line swi
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Mais do autor
Abiroid Iterative Gaussian Channel MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
Detailed blogpost: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766378 Key Features Adaptive Upper/Lower bands Smooth Center Line Customizable Length (sensitivity) Non-Repainting (only current ongoing bar is updated every "Refresh After Ticks" number of ticks) Multiple Price Sources - Choose from close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted close Components: The Basis Line The smooth center line represents the weighted average of price. Think of this as the "true" price level when all the noise
FREE
Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.91 (22)
Indicadores
A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
FREE
TDI Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicadores
TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System
Abir Pathak
4.8 (10)
Indicadores
How To Use Check out this post for detailed description on  All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe. The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indica
FREE
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicadores
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.85 (13)
Indicadores
This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
FREE
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicadores
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (8)
Indicadores
3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner: This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors. It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal. So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead. Read about this in detailed post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250 And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link. Please note: Number of settings
Abiroid Range Filtered Trend Signals MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764306 Note: This is the MT5 only version. The MT4 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149941 Features Kalman smoothing to reduce market noise. Supertrend bands for trend direction. Color-coded dots and arrows for quick reading. Arrow signals for trend continuation. Alerts for trend changes. Adjustable inputs for different styles. How to Use Green dots = bullish bias. Red dots = bea
Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Indicadores
Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
EMA Multi meter
Abir Pathak
4.92 (13)
Indicadores
How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Abiroid Slopes Histogram
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
FREE
Abiroid MA Stack
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Indicadores
Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
FREE
Abiroid Slope MA
Abir Pathak
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
FREE
Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
Abir Pathak
4 (1)
Indicadores
Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.33 (3)
Indicadores
Extreme TMA System with Arrows Indicator And Buy/Sell Boxes with Take Profit & Stop Loss This is a Non-Repainting Arrows Indicator based on the Extreme TMA System. It shows TMA cross signals and the best BUY/SELL signals. Along with the most predicted TakeProfit. And StopLoss based on TakeProfit ratio. Please note: This is an Arrows only Indicator. Dashboard is sold separately here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44825 About Indicator: This indicator shows BUY/SELL Signal Arrows and
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (6)
Indicadores
This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicadores
Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Indicadores
Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
Abiroid Sway COG Arrow
Abir Pathak
5 (2)
Indicadores
This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
Abiroid Darvas Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
This strategy is best used for Trend based trading. While market is trending, price still makes smaller ranges. Darvas boxes show breakouts from these small ranges, while still following the original market trend. Detailed Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747919 Features: Darvas - Check Darvas Box Breakout -   Check Price Above/Below MA or Darvas Box has crossed MA -   Min, Max Box Height -   Max Distance Between Entry Price and Darvas Box Other Indicators: - NRTR Trend Check
Abiroid EMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
Free scanner available here: https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ema-scalper Basic Strategy: 1: MA Crossover Up/Down Arrow (Mandatory Check) Optional Checks: 2: If NRTR Check On (Optional): For BUY: Check if NRTR blue and For SELL: NRTR Red If NRTR Shadow Distance On (Optional): Check price for 'x' bars back: at Shadow distance (ATR Multiplier distance) from NRTR line. 3: If High Volume bar On: Check if High Volume or if Medium (if on) Volume bar 'x' bars back 4: If HTF Trend Align On (Optiona
Abiroid Support Resistance Scanner
Abir Pathak
5 (3)
Indicadores
This is a Multi-currency multi-timeframe Support/Resistance Scanner Dashboard for Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Get all extras and download free demo here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760210 Read detailed description in post above. And get the SR Indicator for individual charts. Features: Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones) Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe Show or hide SR zones price nearest to current price (Price
Abiroid Donchian Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
This strategy is useful for small timeframe scalping and binary options. Best timeframes: M5,M15,M30 M1 timeframe is too unpredictable. So be careful with that. Read Detailed Description and Get All: - Free Demo - Free Scanner - Extra Indicators ex4 files from https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-donchian-scanner-and-arrows Arrows Demo only works in strategy tester. So, Arrows Demo won't work with the free scanner. Scanner needs "Abiroid Donchian Arrow.ex4" to work. So make sure both arrows and
Abiroid Halftrend Scanner
Abir Pathak
5 (5)
Indicadores
Read detailed description and Get Free Demo and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758610 Features: Halftrend Arrow Scan: Scan Max Past Bars for Halftrend arrows. Show how many bars back the arrow occurred in a bracket Past Bars Back Alerts: Num of bars back for which scanner will send alerts Halftrend HTF Align: Scan Higher timeframes for Trend Direction of Halftrend Indicator and if trends align show a slanting Green/Red Arrow for Up/Down trend Semafor 3 Check: Few bars bef
Abiroid Supertrend Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
Read detailed description and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758622 This Supertrend dashboard is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe dash which gives signals whenever supertrend changes it's trend direction. Please note, that this is not a full trading system. It will help you get initial Supertrend signals and higher timeframe trend alignments. And it’s to be used with your own Supertrend Strategies. Features: 1- Select one of In-Built Supertrend Indicators: xSupertren
Abiroid Customizer Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicadores
About: Get Free Scanner and example Strategies And understand detailed description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759237 And also get example wrappers from above post. You can make your own wrappers if your indicators have complex conditions or for In-Built MT4 indicators. Features: - Specify your own Custom Indicator - Specify Buffer values and create Variables - Use those Variables to create your own Buy/Sell Conditions - Get Arrows Up/Down Signals - See Arrows Signals in Scanners
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário