Sweet Dreams mt5

5

EA Sweet Dreams is a trend following trading system powered based on my own indicator.  It follows a martingale grid strategy.  This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptionally well on strong trending instruments such as xauusd on the M15 time frame.

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

Settings:

  • Open new series – true/false - beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Trade Buy - allow the EA to buy.
  • Trade Sell - allow the EA to sell.
  • Support manual orders – true/false – allow the EA to control manual orders
  • Use hedge - allow the EA to trade both direction buy and sell.  If false only one trade direction.
  • Max Orders – the maximum amount of orders allowed.
  • Order Comment – the description of the system name
  • Start lots – the minimum starting lot
  • Use Money Management – true/false -  use of automatic lot calculation true or false.
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
  • Lot multiplier – the lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • Max lot – the maximum lot size allowed.
  • Real TP points (0 – not use) – real TP, the broker can see it - in points
  • Virtual TP points (0 – not use) – virtual TP, the broker cannot see it – in points
  • Real SL points (0 – not use) – real SL, the broker can see it - in points
  • Virtual SL points (0 – not use) – virtual SL, the broker cannot see it – in points
  • Use Real Trail (false: virtual) true/false – the use of real trail if true broker can see, if false broker cannot see
  • Trail Start points (0 – not use) – How many pips profit is required before the trailing stop begins. (0 = trailing off)
  • Trail Step points – after trailing is active, the stop loss moves every X pips the price advances.
  • Close from reverse signal – true/false – if true EA will close if signal/trend changes
  • Max spread (0 – not use) – the maximum spread allowed
  • Start Hour – the hour that the EA must start according to broker market watch
  • End Hour - the hour that the EA must end according to broker market watch
  • DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be closed together with the first order.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Draw on-off – true/false – Showing the profit labels on the chart or not
  • Next is font settings
  • Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) – amount of minutes to pause between orders
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • Fix distance - fixed distance between orders in points
  • Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.
  • Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance in points.
  • Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.
  • Next:  Panel Parameters

Reviews 4
robert_chen
223
robert_chen 2026.06.17 02:38 
 

Excellent EA !!!

As compared to Game Changer, this EA is less entry and low risk.

I observed it perform excellently during ranging market, it did not catch the big move ( right or wrong direction ) of sudden spike and is safer

I used a higher initial lot size as compared to Game Changer and the profit is good yet low risk !!!

I am testing lot multiplier of 1.3, 1.4 & 1.5 and found out 1.3 will be good enough !!!

70260863
145
70260863 2026.06.08 12:17 
 

I think this is one of the best EA from Mr. Strukov and should be "a must have" for everyone portfolio! Well done and many thanks for such a product!

MariusH
92
MariusH 2026.05.22 16:57 
 

Dear MQL5 Community, I am going to base my feedback on the heartfelt thanks I left on Mr. Strukov`s Telegram group as per below:

Hi Everyone, I am on this group a lot, learning and rarely giving input but I take away so much and made so much and it let`s me feeling very guilty. One day when I am really half up to par with Cornelis, Darren and half as bitchy as Rose and 100% more helpful than Daleen, I would venture more to say something. Not mentioning Mr. Strukov would be a sin, his guidance is invaluable. I bought Sweet Dreams this past week, SJOE, I like it very much. Drawing from Cornelis and Darren`s set files. Managing it as described in the group. I hear people suffering in this volatile times. I flourish. I take Risk Management very seriously. This helps me. The EA`s make me win. Thank you all. I am starting to catch myself out smiling for no reason at all after a long time. I could not make it trading fully manually, now I am 1000% better adopting the Sweet Dreams EA.

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robert_chen
223
robert_chen 2026.06.17 02:38 
 

Excellent EA !!!

As compared to Game Changer, this EA is less entry and low risk.

I observed it perform excellently during ranging market, it did not catch the big move ( right or wrong direction ) of sudden spike and is safer

I used a higher initial lot size as compared to Game Changer and the profit is good yet low risk !!!

I am testing lot multiplier of 1.3, 1.4 & 1.5 and found out 1.3 will be good enough !!!

70260863
145
70260863 2026.06.08 12:17 
 

I think this is one of the best EA from Mr. Strukov and should be "a must have" for everyone portfolio! Well done and many thanks for such a product!

MariusH
92
MariusH 2026.05.22 16:57 
 

Dear MQL5 Community, I am going to base my feedback on the heartfelt thanks I left on Mr. Strukov`s Telegram group as per below:

Hi Everyone, I am on this group a lot, learning and rarely giving input but I take away so much and made so much and it let`s me feeling very guilty. One day when I am really half up to par with Cornelis, Darren and half as bitchy as Rose and 100% more helpful than Daleen, I would venture more to say something. Not mentioning Mr. Strukov would be a sin, his guidance is invaluable. I bought Sweet Dreams this past week, SJOE, I like it very much. Drawing from Cornelis and Darren`s set files. Managing it as described in the group. I hear people suffering in this volatile times. I flourish. I take Risk Management very seriously. This helps me. The EA`s make me win. Thank you all. I am starting to catch myself out smiling for no reason at all after a long time. I could not make it trading fully manually, now I am 1000% better adopting the Sweet Dreams EA.

PenG迷龍
36
PenG迷龍 2026.04.21 02:36 
 

Excellent tool, it works exactly as described. The code is clean and the user interface is intuitive.

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