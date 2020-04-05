Orbiter Lvl

The LVL Orbiter isn't like other EAs where all settings are built-in; it's an open EA where anyone can change the options and currency pair, allowing you to find unique settings.

The default settings work well for AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe, but there are also other, more profitable—and riskier—settings.

There are 4 types of signals to choose from:

breakout

return

opposite bar

breakout RSI

The EA first checks whether the MA has been crossed by the appropriate distance and then opens a position according to the signal.

Additionally, I’ve added optimization criteria to help you find settings more quickly.


Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before going live.



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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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5 (1)
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The "Trend Edges" indicator determines whether the trend is rising or falling. It is suitable for any time frame (tested on DAX). The indicator should be treated like Bollinger Bands, meaning that if it breaks out upwards, you can buy with a stop loss below the lower edge. Find a trending pair, index or CFD. Additionally : -Sound alert on trend change. -Alert Notification -Alert Notification on your mobile phone Check my other indicator "Trend Edges histogram"
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Donchian channels are a tool in technical analysis used to determine the relative volatility of a market and the potential for price breakouts. Can help identify potential breakouts and reversals in price, which are the moments when traders are called on to make strategic decisions. These strategies can help you capitalize on price trends while having pre-defined entry and exit points to secure gains or limit losses. Using the Donchian channel can thus be part of a disciplined approach to managi
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Crossover MA Histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
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The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
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Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
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The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
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Time Trigger EA MT5
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Comfort zone signal
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
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Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
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This indicator is an addition to "Trend Edges." The "Trend Edges histogram" indicator determines whether the trend is rising or falling. It is suitable for any time frame (tested on DAX). Find a trending pair, index or CFD. Additionally : -Sound alert on trend change. -Alert Notification -Alert Notification on your mobile phone Check my other indicators.
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This indicator allows you to overlay three different moving averages on the chart simultaneously. Each of these moving averages has additional settings such as: -Time frame -Shift -MA method -Applied price Using this indicator, you can easily set up three moving averages and find the one that suits you the best. You can also use this indicator to determine the trend when the moving averages cross.
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Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
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This indicator is not only for trading but also for learning , thanks to it, you can learn to identify trend, support and resistance. The video below shows an example of opening a position on gold only buy.  You've probably heard about trend theory, where higher highs and higher lows indicate an uptrend, and lower highs and lower lows indicate a downtrend. This indicator determines this trend. You just need to enter the minimum distance between bars.  Additionally : -Sound alert on trend chan
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