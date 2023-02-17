Turbo indictor

You have made a great decision to try this powerful indicator. The FX Turbo  is a supreme forex trading indicator that will help you achieve your financial goals on currency market. In this post you will learn how to use and trade with FX Turbo Marksman indicator.

Recommended Timeframe
This indicator was optimized for 1-hour timeframe but you can successfully use it on any timeframe as well. Generally speaking higher timeframes are for swing trading and and lower timeframes are for scalping.


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VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
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Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
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WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
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Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
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EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
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Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
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The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Instantaneous cycle identifier
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
This is first public release of detector code entitled "Enhanced Instantaneous Cycle Period" for PSv4.0 I built many months ago. Be forewarned, this is not an indicator, this is a detector to be used by ADVANCED developers to build futuristic indicators in Pine. The origins of this script come from a document by   Dr   . John   Ehlers   entitled "SIGNAL ANALYSIS CONCEPTS". You may find this using the NSA's reverse search engine "goggles", as I call it. John Ehlers' MESA used this measurement to
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Bias Seasonal Pattern Analyzer MT4
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
What is Bias Finder The Bias Finder (with Export) is an advanced indicator designed to detect and analyze market statistical biases, providing a clear visualization of recurring tendencies. This tool is especially useful for both discretionary and systematic traders who want to integrate quantitative analysis into their trading strategies. Analysis Modes The indicator calculates and displays price bias according to different time logics: Hourly Bias : statistical analysis hour by hour. Weekday B
Suwan Gold Obsidian Edition
Suwan Chanidnok
Experts
Special Launch Promotion: $30 (Limited Time Only!) To celebrate our new launch on MQL5, we are offering an exclusive introductory price of $39  for a limited time. Please note that this is a special promotion for our early supporters. The price will be adjusted back to its original retail price of $69  effective from July 31, 2026 . Don’t miss this opportunity to get our professional-grade EA at this special price before it reverts to the standard rate! CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When pro
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
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Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicators
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
Apex Fibo Tracer 4
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Apex Fibo Tracer — Smart Auto-Fibonacci Tool Apex Fibo Tracer is a professional analytical indicator that automates one of the most powerful methods in technical analysis — Fibonacci retracement levels. By combining a high-precision ZigZag algorithm with dynamic Fibonacci plotting, the tool delivers instant and accurate visualization of market structure directly on your chart. Most traders lose valuable seconds manually adjusting Fibonacci grids during high volatility. Apex Fibo Tracer eliminate
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
Experts
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - The Ultimate Prop Firm Account Saver Are you tired of failing your Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.) due to a single emotional trade or a momentary lapse in risk management? RiskGuardian Pro is your Mandatory Discipline System designed to help you pass evaluations and protect your funded account. Core Pain Points Solved: * Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment your defined maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%)
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Reversion King MT4
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) ( FULL TRADING SYSTEM )  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indicator Does NOT Repaint You will learn not only to trade but, effectively manage multiple positions
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
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Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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5 (2)
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5 (5)
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Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
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4.85 (62)
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ORB Seeker
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5 (3)
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Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
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5 (31)
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4.88 (33)
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4.74 (68)
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PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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4.8 (104)
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PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
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GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
System 17 with ATR Strategy is a trend-Momentum system filtered by volatility. Averange true range is the indicator of volatility that I use as filter. Best time frame for this trading system is 30 min.   Currency pairs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, NZD/USD, EUR/JPY. Metarader Indicators: System 17 (trend following indicator with arrow buy and sell), this indicator is formed by moving average 12 period, close, Bollinger Bands period 8, deviation 0.75, Moving average 21
Strong Levels
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
One of the most popular methods in technical analysis used by both institutional and retail traders is determining the resistance and support levels using the so-called Pivot Point, which in turn is the starting point when defining market sentiment as bullish or bearish. Resistance and support levels are distinguished for their ability to limit the appreciation/depreciation of a certain asset. The most-commonly used technical tools for determining resistance/support levels include: prior tops/bo
Candle Average
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
Candlestick patterns have little value without the right   price action   context. If you’ve been studying candlestick formations, you must have heard this principle many times over. You cannot trade patterns in a vacuum. But what do we mean by   context ? It is an overall technical assessment that encompasses: The market’s trend Support and resistance structure Recent price formations Volatility It seems intimidating at first, but a simple trading indicator can help us out here - the   moving a
Trend cycle identification
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
A   cycle   is a recognizable price pattern or movement that occurs with some degree of regularity in a specific time period. The analysis of cycles shows us   support and resistance   that represent smart places to anticipate a reaction in the price of an asset, and therefore represent a basic tool in technical analysis. Cycle lengths are measured from trough to trough, the most stable portion of a cycle. The information you find on this page is useful to combine with   Elliott wave analysis .
Pivots indicator
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three resistance and support levels are calculated and displayed above and below the Pivot Point.     and below the Pivot Point.
Marketfx Profile
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
A   Market Profile   is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal) devised by J. Peter Steidlmayer, a trader at the   Chicago Board of Trade   (CBOT), ca 1959-1985. Steidlmayer was seeking a way to determine and to evaluate   market value   as it developed in the day time frame. The concept was to display price on a vertical axis against time on the horizontal, and the ensuing graphic generally is a bell shape--fatter at the middle prices, with activity trailing o
Auto S and R
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
The best way to identify the target price is to identify the support and resistance points. The support and resistance (S&R) are specific price points on a chart expected to attract the maximum amount of either buying or selling. The support price is a price at which one can expect more buyers than sellers. Likewise, the resistance price is a price at which one can expect more sellers than buyers.
Instantaneous cycle identifier
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
This is first public release of detector code entitled "Enhanced Instantaneous Cycle Period" for PSv4.0 I built many months ago. Be forewarned, this is not an indicator, this is a detector to be used by ADVANCED developers to build futuristic indicators in Pine. The origins of this script come from a document by   Dr   . John   Ehlers   entitled "SIGNAL ANALYSIS CONCEPTS". You may find this using the NSA's reverse search engine "goggles", as I call it. John Ehlers' MESA used this measurement to
Intra Daily Range
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
The Intra Daily Range Projection indicator forecasts the current day’s price range on the basis of the previous day data. All calculations are based on the book “New Science of Technical Analysis” by Thomas R. DeMark. When you're analyzing investments, the trading range is a valuable analytical tool. The average trading range is the average distance between the high and the low over a specified period of time. You can calculate the average high-low range on a piece of paper, a spreadsheet, or
Phase Accumulation Adaptive Market Mode
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator is a Metatrader 5 (MT5) indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated history data. Phase accumulation adaptive bandpass filter MT5 Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly.
OHLC Volume
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
OHLC Volume Histogram displays the difference between two streams of the  OHLC Volume volume indicator  as a colored histogram. There are no input parameters. Calculation: Histogram = StreamUP - StreamDN where: StreamUP = Volume * UP_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff) StreamDN = Volume * DN_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff) UP_Coeff = High-Open DN_Coeff = Close-Low Volume - tick volume
On Screen MACD
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
What Is Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)? Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is a   trend-following   momentum   indicator that shows the relationship between two   exponential moving averages (EMAs)   of a   security’s   price. The MACD line is calculated by subtracting the 26-period EMA from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD line is called the signal line, which is then plotted on top of the MACD line,
Slow Volume Strength Index
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicators
“Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index” shows data of three  SVSI  indicators from different timeframes on the current chart. The indicator has nine adjustable parameters: EMA period  – EMA SVSI calculation period Smoothing  – SVSI smoothing period Overbought  – overbought level Middle  – middle line Oversold  – oversold level Drawing mode  – indicator drawing type Steps  – as a ladder Slope  – sloping lines First SVSI timeframe  – the timeframe of the first SVSI Second SVSI timeframe  – th
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