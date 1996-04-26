Algo Point

  • Indicators
  • Ricardo Henrique Matos
    Ricardo Henrique Matos

    Ricardo Henrique Matos

    • Quantitative Systems Developer at  Fontoura Capital
    • Brazil
    • 397
    Ricardo Matos is a visionary entrepreneur who began his journey at 17. With over 15 years of experience in real estate investments and high-end sales, Ricardo has consistently thrived in challenging environments. A skilled risk manager, he mastered financial markets, believing that risk management
    1 comment
  • Version: 2.20

Designed for traders who demand consistency, precision, and disciplined risk management, this Expert Advisor demonstrated outstanding performance in historical testing.

Starting with an initial deposit of $10,000, the EA generated $20,877 in net profit, completing 86 trades with an impressive 98.84% winning rate. Even with strong profitability, the maximum equity drawdown remained controlled at 6.42%, showing an effective balance between growth and capital protection.

The strategy operates automatically, follows predefined rules, and removes emotional decisions from execution. Its performance profile highlights efficiency, consistency, and disciplined trade management—making it a powerful solution for traders seeking a structured approach to the market.

Key backtest results:

Net Profit: $20,877
Initial Deposit: $10,000
Winning Trades: 98.84%
Maximum Equity Drawdown: 6.42%
Total Trades: 86
Profit Factor: 3,480.50
Recovery Factor: 23.43

AlgoPoint – Institutional Market Direction Indicator

AlgoPoint is an institutional-style trading indicator designed to help traders visualize potential market turning points with greater clarity.

Using a proprietary four-point projection model, AlgoPoint analyzes recent market behavior and simulates the most likely continuation of price movement. By interpreting the relationship between the latest completed movements, it helps identify potential reversals near significant highs and lows.

The concept is straightforward:

  • When the latest projection ends green, the next opportunity may favor a sell.

  • When the latest projection ends red, the next opportunity may favor a buy.

Rather than predicting the future, AlgoPoint provides a structured view of market behavior, allowing traders to make more objective and confident decisions.

The indicator is built around the principle that markets continuously rotate between buying and selling pressure, seeking new highs and lows. By visualizing these cycles, AlgoPoint helps traders improve timing, reduce emotional decision-making, and better understand market structure.

Main Benefits:

  • Institutional-style market visualization.

  • Easy-to-read buy and sell bias.

  • Identifies potential reversal zones.

  • Supports discretionary decision-making.

  • Suitable for multiple instruments and timeframes.

  • Clean, intuitive interface.

AlgoPoint is a decision-support tool created for traders who value structure, clarity, and consistency in their market analysis.

This EA was developed to execute with discipline, react systematically to market conditions, and manage every operation according to its programmed strategy.

Backtest results are based on historical data. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Algo Point MT5
Ricardo Henrique Matos
Indicators
Algo Point is a practical market analysis tool developed for traders who want a clearer and more objective view of price movements. The indicator processes market behavior and presents visual signals that may help identify potential buying and selling areas. It also provides customizable notifications, allowing users to follow opportunities without constantly watching the chart. Algo Point can be applied to different Forex instruments and timeframes, supporting discretionary analysis while keepi
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Fontoura AutoPIlot MT5
Ricardo Henrique Matos
Experts
Auto Pilot is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to turn market analysis into disciplined, fast, and controlled execution. It identifies potential opportunities, opens trades automatically, and manages each position with intelligent risk protection. Built for traders seeking technology, consistency, and reduced emotional interference through a simple, modern, and professional trading experience
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