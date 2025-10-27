FundedBridge EA for Prop Firms

Overview

FundedBridge (MT5) is a professional Expert Advisor designed to help traders pass and consistently maintain Prop Firm Challenges. It’s not just a multi-strategy EA, but a complete automation and risk-management platform built around the operating rules of major prop firms such as FTMO, The5ers, and FundedNext.

Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765016



The system integrates six selectable trading strategies, intelligent control of daily and overall drawdown, automatic profit-target management, and a Telegram module for notifications and remote control. It’s optimized for Forex and Indices, running continuously on a VPS to ensure stability and consistent execution.

• Available strategies: 6

• Markets: Forex and Indices

• Risk management: Daily and overall drawdown

Main features

Specifically designed to respect prop-firm limits and rules.

Six trading strategies, enabled based on style and market conditions.

Dynamic drawdown control with automatic position closure near set limits.

Automatic profit-target management with bulk close upon reaching the goal.

Breakeven function to move the stop loss to break-even after a profit buffer.

Configurable partial take-profits on one or two levels for progressive management.

Spread protection to block new entries or close trades under abnormal conditions.

Remote control via Telegram with pause, close, and restart commands.

Real-time notifications on opens, closes, targets hit, and drawdowns.

Ready-made presets for FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext and other prop firms.

Realistic backtests with monthly simulations based on prop-firm rules.

Available strategies

MACD Strategy — Uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence to time entries and place stop loss.

— Uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence to time entries and place stop loss. Alligator Strategy — Based on Bill Williams’ Alligator to spot trends and optimal entries.

— Based on Bill Williams’ Alligator to spot trends and optimal entries. MACD + RSI + Stochastic — Combines three indicators, requiring multiple confirmations before entries.

— Combines three indicators, requiring multiple confirmations before entries. PSAR Strategy — Uses Parabolic SAR to identify reversals and trail trends automatically.

— Uses Parabolic SAR to identify reversals and trail trends automatically. Ichimoku Strategy — A complete Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system for trend, levels, and momentum.

— A complete Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system for trend, levels, and momentum. SuperTrend Strategy — Volatility-adaptive trend-following to pinpoint direction.

Only one strategy can be active at a time and its parameters can be customized. Each strategy can run with a fixed risk-reward ratio or close automatically on an opposite signal.

Key benefits

Fully automates trade, risk, and profit-target management.

Removes emotional bias and encourages disciplined execution.

Protects capital through robust risk control.

Provides full control via monitoring and Telegram commands.

Included with purchase

Future updates and periodic optimizations.

Presets for various prop firms and risk profiles.

Post-sale support with direct assistance and installation guide.

Risk warning: trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always operate with proper risk management.