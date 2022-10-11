Parabolic SAR Expert Advisor for Prop Firms

Parabolic SAR EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to overcome the challenges of Proprietary Firms such as MyForexFunds and obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts.

- It is based on a strategy with Parabolic SAR, EMA and ATR indicators that tell the EA when to open positions and where to set the stop loss.

- Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.

- The EA should work on VPS 24/7

- Write to me privately to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and the presets to optimize

Functions for prop firm:
  • Daily and monthly anti drawdown control
  • Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)
  • Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positively)
  • If drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the combination of parameters is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)
Additional features:
  • Choice of percentage to risk of the capital
  • Choice of risk and return
  • Choice of operating days and times
  • Possibility to breakeven
  • Possibility to set one or two partial TPs
  • Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for the stop loss setting to avoid too long trades
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