Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms
- Experts
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- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 21 July 2023
- Activations: 20
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to overcome the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts.
Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751550
- Daily and monthly anti drawdown control
- Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops automatically (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)
- Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positive)
- If the drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the parameter combination is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)
- Choice of percentage of capital to risk
- Choice of risk return
- Choice of days and hours of operation
- Possibility to set a breakeven
- Possibility of setting one or two partial TPs
- Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for setting the stop loss to avoid too long trades
Ho passato una prop con questo EA e ora sono funded, consiglio vivamente!