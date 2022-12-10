Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms

4

Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to overcome the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts.

Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751550


- It is based on a strategy with MACD, RSI, STOCH and EMA indicators that signal to the EA when to open positions

- Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.

- EA should work on VPS 24/7

- Pm me to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and presets to optimize

Functions for prop firms:
  • Daily and monthly anti drawdown control
  • Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops automatically (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)
  • Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positive)
  • If the drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the parameter combination is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)
Additional Features:
  • Choice of percentage of capital to risk
  • Choice of risk return
  • Choice of days and hours of operation
  • Possibility to set a breakeven
  • Possibility of setting one or two partial TPs
  • Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for setting the stop loss to avoid too long trades
Reviews 3
antony.pacella
26
antony.pacella 2023.07.28 09:14 
 

Ho passato una prop con questo EA e ora sono funded, consiglio vivamente!

Marco Russo
360
Marco Russo 2023.01.06 16:52 
 

Ho acquistato questo expert advisor e anche l'alligator, venduto dallo stesso team. Entrambi i prodotti sono stupefacenti! MI hanno garantito il passaggio di 3 Challenge Phase 1 ( notoriamente la più difficile) in scioltezza ed in pochissimi giorni. Consiglio a tutti di acquistare i prodotti di Riccardo anche per la sua immensa disponibilità ed il prezzo veramente molto accessibile. Complimenti!

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antony.pacella
26
antony.pacella 2023.07.28 09:14 
 

Ho passato una prop con questo EA e ora sono funded, consiglio vivamente!

Marco Russo
360
Marco Russo 2023.01.06 16:52 
 

Ho acquistato questo expert advisor e anche l'alligator, venduto dallo stesso team. Entrambi i prodotti sono stupefacenti! MI hanno garantito il passaggio di 3 Challenge Phase 1 ( notoriamente la più difficile) in scioltezza ed in pochissimi giorni. Consiglio a tutti di acquistare i prodotti di Riccardo anche per la sua immensa disponibilità ed il prezzo veramente molto accessibile. Complimenti!

Joshua Maria Mennuni Pacassoni
17
Joshua Maria Mennuni Pacassoni 2023.01.04 17:23 
 

Update: So this EA is actually perfect made, but it just doesn’t work!

You might wonder how is this possible to don’t work being perfect? One simple reason:

You cannot trade using only indicators. In order to get profit in trading you MUST news trading. This EA like 99.99% of EAs uses just a combination of indicators, it waits the confirmation of each one to enter the trade, this is splendid on paper but terrible in real life.

So the final result is many many many fake calls! The EA end up to “believe” the indicators, enter the trade and loose everything. This is actually sad since is actually developed paying attention to the optimization of every single indicator. But it just can’t work since the market is news related and not trend related (example there is an uptrend of Russian ruble, then a war comes the uptrend will of course revert, the indicator isn’t capable of predict that, it will detect that when is already happened but will be too late, however with news trading you’ll know that there will be a possibility of the war in advance so you predict a bearish winning the trade).

Indicator based trading will never work against an unpredictable movement. News trading might work.

An in-depth test I made in dukascopy showed that the EA in the long run (1 year) actually managed to profit a solid 15% but for the reason linked before at the cost of a median draw down of 10% monthly. This will make this ea impossible to be used for prop firm, instead it might be used for personal assets. (Still dangerous since once again NO NEWS TRADING)

I hope I was clear sorry for not native English.

Ps: how can I news trade you might wonder? You must use an HUMAN and not an EA. Use your skill or somebody you pay to trade for you. You need an human

Riccardo Borello
970
Reply from developer Riccardo Borello 2023.02.21 10:16
It certainly is, but it is a discourse that applies to all expert advisors. Obviously being robots they cannot predict certain movements that the price will have based on the news, but what this EA offers in particular is a high probability of being able to pass the challenges and keep the accounts, as it managed to do in your case too. It will not be able to replace the skills that a professional trader may have, but it must be said that these cost much more
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