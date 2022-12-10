Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to overcome the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts. Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751550





- It is based on a strategy with MACD, RSI, STOCH and EMA indicators that signal to the EA when to open positions





- Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.





- EA should work on VPS 24/7





- Pm me to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and presets to optimize





Functions for prop firms:

Daily and monthly anti drawdown control

Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops automatically (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)

Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positive)

If the drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the parameter combination is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)

Additional Features: