Alligator EA for Prop Firms
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.80
- Updated: 18 June 2023
- Activations: 10
Alligator EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to pass the challenges of Proprietary Firms such as MyForexFunds and obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts.
Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751530
- It is based on a strategy with William's Alligator, EMA and ATR indicators that tell the EA when to open positions and where to set the stop loss.
- Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.
- The EA should work on VPS 24/7
- Write to me privately to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and the presets to optimize
Functions for prop firm:
- Daily and monthly anti drawdown control
- Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)
- Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positively)
- If drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the combination of parameters is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)
Additional features:
- Choice of percentage to risk of the capital
- Choice of risk and return
- Possibility to choose whether to set the stop loss only via ATR or also using the Alligator
- Choice of operating days and times
- Possibility to breakeven
- Possibility to set one or two partial TPs
- Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for the stop loss setting to avoid too long trades