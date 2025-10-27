FundedBridge EA for Prop Firms

5
Holiday Promotion 2025: discounted prices until January 6, 2026 at 11:59 PM

Overview

FundedBridge (MT5) is a professional Expert Advisor designed to help traders pass and consistently maintain Prop Firm Challenges. It’s not just a multi-strategy EA, but a complete automation and risk-management platform built around the operating rules of major prop firms such as FTMO, The5ers, and FundedNext.

Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765016

The system integrates six selectable trading strategies, intelligent control of daily and overall drawdown, automatic profit-target management, and a Telegram module for notifications and remote control. It’s optimized for Forex and Indices, running continuously on a VPS to ensure stability and consistent execution.

Available strategies: 6
Markets: Forex and Indices
Risk management: Daily and overall drawdown

Main features

  • Specifically designed to respect prop-firm limits and rules.
  • Six trading strategies, enabled based on style and market conditions.
  • Dynamic drawdown control with automatic position closure near set limits.
  • Automatic profit-target management with bulk close upon reaching the goal.
  • Breakeven function to move the stop loss to break-even after a profit buffer.
  • Configurable partial take-profits on one or two levels for progressive management.
  • Spread protection to block new entries or close trades under abnormal conditions.
  • Remote control via Telegram with pause, close, and restart commands.
  • Real-time notifications on opens, closes, targets hit, and drawdowns.
  • Ready-made presets for FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext and other prop firms.
  • Realistic backtests with monthly simulations based on prop-firm rules.

Available strategies

  • MACD Strategy — Uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence to time entries and place stop loss.
  • Alligator Strategy — Based on Bill Williams’ Alligator to spot trends and optimal entries.
  • MACD + RSI + Stochastic — Combines three indicators, requiring multiple confirmations before entries.
  • PSAR Strategy — Uses Parabolic SAR to identify reversals and trail trends automatically.
  • Ichimoku Strategy — A complete Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system for trend, levels, and momentum.
  • SuperTrend Strategy — Volatility-adaptive trend-following to pinpoint direction.

Only one strategy can be active at a time and its parameters can be customized. Each strategy can run with a fixed risk-reward ratio or close automatically on an opposite signal.

Key benefits

  • Fully automates trade, risk, and profit-target management.
  • Removes emotional bias and encourages disciplined execution.
  • Protects capital through robust risk control.
  • Provides full control via monitoring and Telegram commands.

Included with purchase

  • Future updates and periodic optimizations.
  • Presets for various prop firms and risk profiles.
  • Post-sale support with direct assistance and installation guide.

Risk warning: trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always operate with proper risk management.

Отзывы 2
Marco Russo
359
Marco Russo 2025.12.06 08:32 
 

Un prodotto ECCELLENTE, costruito con l'intento di farti passare le challenge delle prop firm con un vantaggio statistico importante. Il developer Riccardo è una persona disponibilissima ed aperta ad ogni critica costruttiva. Consiglio a tutti di provare questo stupendo Expert Advisor.

mariettone
19
mariettone 2025.11.26 22:35 
 

Nel corso degli anni ho testato tanti expert advisor, ma questo è quello che mi ha colpito di più. ho iniziato una challenge a inizio novembre e in pochi giorni il bot ha raggiunto l'8% richiesto per superarla, ora sono in fase 2 ed è già a buon punto. da sottolineare il supporto del team, veramente eccezionale e attento a risolvere qualsiasi dubbio. inoltre mi è stato di grande aiuto il sito di fundedbridge che mi ha permesso di vedere i backtest e scegliere il preset più adatto. in sintesi è un prodotto curato, affidabile e facile da usare, sono davvero soddisfatto

Рекомендуем также
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Chanlun Master
Evgeniy Scherbina
Эксперты
Chanlun Master: Слияние восточной философии рынка и нейросетей Chanlun Master — это профессиональный торговый робот, объединяющий легендарную китайскую теорию движения цены и современные технологии глубокого машинного обучения (Deep Learning). >>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% праздничная скидка — успейте приобрести за 210 USD! >>>>> ===== <<<<<< История: Что такое Чаньлунь? В 2006 году в китайском сегменте интернета появился загадочный трейдер под псевдонимом Chan Shi («Мастер Дзен»). Он опубликовал
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Эксперты
Ilan для MetaTrader 5 Благодаря использованию виртуальных сделок, стала возможной торговля в оба направления - и покупка, и продажа - одновременно. Именно это позволило полноценно перевести популярную стратегию под неттинговый учет позиций, который используется MetaTrader 5.  Настройки советника Настройки советника просты, но позволяют регулировать все важные параметры стратегии. Вам доступны: Уникальный  MagicNumber  для идентификации сделок; Выбор направления торговли ( Trade direction ): тол
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Эксперты
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (3)
Эксперты
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Этот советник был спроектирован, разработан и оптимизирован специально для вашего собственного использования. Это мощный советник (EA) для использования лучших и самых больших возможностей в инструменте EURJPY, во всех фазах тренда, от начала до конца, на таймфрейме H1 и на платформе MT5. Впечатляющая точность, производительность и последовательность в бэктестах за последние 3 года. Советник работает как охотник, снайпер, анализируя движение цены, ее силу и тренд,
NOUX Forex Shield gbpjpy mt5 ict fgv
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (1)
Эксперты
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Этот советник был спроектирован, разработан и оптимизирован специально для вашего собственного использования. Это мощный советник (EA) для использования лучших и самых больших возможностей в инструменте GBPJPY, во всех фазах тренда, от начала до конца, на таймфрейме H1 и на платформе MT5. Впечатляющая точность, производительность и последовательность в бэктестах за последние 3 года. Советник работает как охотник, снайпер, анализируя движение цены, ее силу и тренд,
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе MACD Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восст
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Эксперты
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Эксперты
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Spartan Forex Sword expert mt5 gbpusd
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (4)
Эксперты
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Этот советник был спроектирован, разработан и оптимизирован специально для вашего собственного использования. Это мощный советник (EA) для использования лучших и самых больших возможностей в инструменте GBPUSD, во всех фазах тренда, от начала до конца, на таймфрейме H1 и на платформе MT5. Впечатляющая точность, производительность и последовательность в бэктестах за последние 3 года. Советник работает как охотник, снайпер, анализируя движение цены, ее силу и тренд,
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Эксперты
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven будет работать по специальной цене до 8 декабря 2025 года. Этот советник адаптируется к любому активу. Он универсален. Multi-Asset Scalper EA — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5 и предназначенная для скальпинга нескольких активов одновременно. Версия 8.2 включает в себя технологию многотаймфреймовых сигналов с тройным подтверждением и интегрированным управлением рисками. Техническая архитектура
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Эксперты
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Советник Forex Bacteria для MetaTrader 5 Forex Bacteria — это автоматический экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5. Так же как полезные бактерии симбиотически сосуществуют с нами в природе, мы стремимся гармонично и симбиотически сосуществовать с рынками. Это советник типа "подключи и работай", где вам нужно только установить предпочтения управления рисками и выбрать дни недели для торговли. За последние 12 лет он был сфокусирован и оптимизирован для трех основных валютных пар
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Представляем Weltrix – Ультимативное решение для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) $499 – ПОЗЖЕ -> $1999 USD ВАЖНО: ИСПОЛЬЗУЙТЕ EA ТОЛЬКО С ЭТИМ SET-ФАЙЛОМ:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  LIVE USER GUIDE Шесть проверенных стратегий. Один мощный советник. Стабильная эффективность. Высокая торговая активность. Чего НЕТ в этом советнике ВАЖНО: Чтобы AUTO_GMT работал → добавьте URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org" (уберите пробелы!!) в список разрешённых URL в вашем терминале MT5 (Сервис -> Настройк
Другие продукты этого автора
MACD Expert Advisor for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4 (1)
Эксперты
MACD EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to overcome Proprietary Firms challenges such as MyForexFunds to obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts. - It is based on a strategy with MACD and EMA indicators that signals to the EA when to open positions - Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes. - The EA should work on VPS 24/7 - Write to me private
Alligator EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
Эксперты
Alligator EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to pass the challenges of Proprietary Firms such as MyForexFunds and obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts. Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751530 - It is based on a strategy with William's Alligator, EMA and ATR indicators that tell the EA when to open position
Parabolic SAR Expert Advisor for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
Эксперты
Parabolic SAR EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to overcome the challenges of Proprietary Firms such as MyForexFunds and obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts. - It is based on a strategy with Parabolic SAR , EMA and ATR indicators that tell the EA when to open positions and where to set the stop loss. - Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4 (3)
Эксперты
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to overcome the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts. Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751550 - It is based on a strategy with MACD, RSI, STOCH and EMA indicators that signal to the EA when to open p
Ultimate EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
Ultimate EA for Prop Firms — это советник, специально разработанный для преодоления проблем частных фирм, таких как MyForexFunds, и получения основанного счета. Фактически, у него есть определенные функции для соблюдения правил, установленных компаниями, которые предлагают управляемые учетные записи. Ссылка на туториал, подробное описание, мануал и пресеты:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752189 Новинка (август 2023 г.): операция Time Grid и стратегия SuperTrend! - Выберите стратегию, ко
Фильтр:
Marco Russo
359
Marco Russo 2025.12.06 08:32 
 

Un prodotto ECCELLENTE, costruito con l'intento di farti passare le challenge delle prop firm con un vantaggio statistico importante. Il developer Riccardo è una persona disponibilissima ed aperta ad ogni critica costruttiva. Consiglio a tutti di provare questo stupendo Expert Advisor.

mariettone
19
mariettone 2025.11.26 22:35 
 

Nel corso degli anni ho testato tanti expert advisor, ma questo è quello che mi ha colpito di più. ho iniziato una challenge a inizio novembre e in pochi giorni il bot ha raggiunto l'8% richiesto per superarla, ora sono in fase 2 ed è già a buon punto. da sottolineare il supporto del team, veramente eccezionale e attento a risolvere qualsiasi dubbio. inoltre mi è stato di grande aiuto il sito di fundedbridge che mi ha permesso di vedere i backtest e scegliere il preset più adatto. in sintesi è un prodotto curato, affidabile e facile da usare, sono davvero soddisfatto

Ответ на отзыв