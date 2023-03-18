Ultimate EA for Prop Firms
- Experts
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- Version: 1.91
- Updated: 6 August 2023
- Activations: 20
Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752189
New (August 2023): Time Grid Operativity and SuperTrend Strategy!
- Daily and monthly anti drawdown control
- Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops automatically (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)
- Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positive)
- If the drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the parameter combination is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)
- Advanced drawdown features, detailed in the blog post
- Choice of percentage of capital to risk
- Possibility to use Martingale operation
- Choice of the type of take profit: with fixed return risk or with inverse signal of the indicators
- Choice of days and hours of operation
- Possibility to set a breakeven
- Possibility of setting one or two partial TPs
- Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for setting the stop loss to avoid too long trades
- High anti spread control
Ho acquistato da poco l'Ea completo di presets per le 2 fasi delle Challenge delle Prop Firms. L'Ea dai primi test promette molto bene, ci sono tante impostazioni da poter regolare e con la possibilità di Backtest. Un ringraziamento particolare va a Riccardo, presente e attivo nel post vendita, pronto a darti consigli ed offrirti la sua esperienza e conoscenza e su richiesta darti a disposizione altri presets ottimizzati e pronti all'uso. Come per ogni acquisto è si importante guardare la qualità e le prestazioni del prodotto, in questo caso l'Ea, ma secondo me ancora più importante l'assistenza post vendita che ti segue e ti aiuta in ogni occasione. In conclusione, Ea consigliatissimo!!!!