Ultimate EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to pass the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a funded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts.





Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752189 New (August 2023 ): Time Grid Operativity and SuperTrend Strategy!

- Choose the strategy you want to use among 6 different ones available based on the following indicators: MACD, Alligator, MACD+RSI+Stoch, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku or SuperTrend!





- Works on all Forex pairs and indices, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.





- EA should work on VPS 24/7





- Pm me to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and presets to optimize. Also, some of them are already available on the blog!





Functions for prop firms:

Daily and monthly anti drawdown control

Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops automatically (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)

Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positive)

If the drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the parameter combination is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)

Advanced drawdown features, detailed in the blog post

Additional Features:

Choice of percentage of capital to risk

Possibility to use Martingale operation

Choice of the type of take profit: with fixed return risk or with inverse signal of the indicators

Choice of days and hours of operation

Possibility to set a breakeven

Possibility of setting one or two partial TPs

Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for setting the stop loss to avoid too long trades

High anti spread control







