Ultimate EA for Prop Firms

4.33
Ultimate EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to pass the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a funded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts.

Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752189

New (August 2023): Time Grid Operativity and SuperTrend Strategy!
- Choose the strategy you want to use among 6 different ones available based on the following indicators: MACD, Alligator, MACD+RSI+Stoch, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku or SuperTrend!

- Works on all Forex pairs and indices, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.

- EA should work on VPS 24/7

- Pm me to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and presets to optimize. Also, some of them are already available on the blog!

Functions for prop firms:
  • Daily and monthly anti drawdown control
  • Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops automatically (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)
  • Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positive)
  • If the drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the parameter combination is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)
  • Advanced drawdown features, detailed in the blog post
Additional Features:
  • Choice of percentage of capital to risk
  • Possibility to use Martingale operation
  • Choice of the type of take profit: with fixed return risk or with inverse signal of the indicators
  • Choice of days and hours of operation
  • Possibility to set a breakeven
  • Possibility of setting one or two partial TPs
  • Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for setting the stop loss to avoid too long trades
  • High anti spread control



Reviews 3
sonicissimo
111
sonicissimo 2023.06.06 15:26 
 

Ho acquistato da poco l'Ea completo di presets per le 2 fasi delle Challenge delle Prop Firms. L'Ea dai primi test promette molto bene, ci sono tante impostazioni da poter regolare e con la possibilità di Backtest. Un ringraziamento particolare va a Riccardo, presente e attivo nel post vendita, pronto a darti consigli ed offrirti la sua esperienza e conoscenza e su richiesta darti a disposizione altri presets ottimizzati e pronti all'uso. Come per ogni acquisto è si importante guardare la qualità e le prestazioni del prodotto, in questo caso l'Ea, ma secondo me ancora più importante l'assistenza post vendita che ti segue e ti aiuta in ogni occasione. In conclusione, Ea consigliatissimo!!!!

kingrich1900
27
kingrich1900 2023.05.24 10:39 
 

Premetto che ho tanta esperienza nel campo EA, ne ho testati tantissimi soprattutto per quanto riguarda il passaggio della Fase 1 e 2 delle prop trading firms. Prima di acquistare ho fatto tantissimi test e ho chiesto tantissime informazioni a Riccardo che mi ha dato supporto in tutto e tutt'ora mi consiglia con i setup e mi aiuta a capire il funzionamento dell'EA. E dopo averlo testato in demo non ci ho pensato un momento a collegarci inizialmente un account prop presso MFF da 10k e successivamente un secondo account da 50k, sono riuscito a superare in entrambi gli account entrambe le challenges, c'è da sottolineare il fatto che mi sono aiutato tanto appunto con questo sistema ma per concludere più in fretta ho aperto anche operazioni manualmente. Dopo che il bot mi ha chiuso la prima operazione in profit mancava circa l'1/2% e in quanto avevo un ottimo setup l'ho aperto e sono riuscito a superare la sfida, stessa cosa per quanto riguarda la fase 2, usando gli stessi settaggi prima con una mia operazione chiusa 1:2 poi grazie al bot che mi ha chiuso un operazione 1:3. Facendo backtest il bot sarebbe stato in grado di superare da solo in entrambi i casi le fasi ma semplicemente con qualche giorno in più. In conclusione mi sento di consigliare questo EA mi raccomando prima fate test accurati per capirne il funzionamento.

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Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
1475
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2023.08.11 16:11 
 

Unfortunately only the support is good, the programmer is very attentive but the EA does not have any consistency, many negative operations and the positive ones never arrive because the RR is very high, I did not see any advantage in this EA

sonicissimo
111
sonicissimo 2023.06.06 15:26 
 

Ho acquistato da poco l'Ea completo di presets per le 2 fasi delle Challenge delle Prop Firms. L'Ea dai primi test promette molto bene, ci sono tante impostazioni da poter regolare e con la possibilità di Backtest. Un ringraziamento particolare va a Riccardo, presente e attivo nel post vendita, pronto a darti consigli ed offrirti la sua esperienza e conoscenza e su richiesta darti a disposizione altri presets ottimizzati e pronti all'uso. Come per ogni acquisto è si importante guardare la qualità e le prestazioni del prodotto, in questo caso l'Ea, ma secondo me ancora più importante l'assistenza post vendita che ti segue e ti aiuta in ogni occasione. In conclusione, Ea consigliatissimo!!!!

kingrich1900
27
kingrich1900 2023.05.24 10:39 
 

Premetto che ho tanta esperienza nel campo EA, ne ho testati tantissimi soprattutto per quanto riguarda il passaggio della Fase 1 e 2 delle prop trading firms. Prima di acquistare ho fatto tantissimi test e ho chiesto tantissime informazioni a Riccardo che mi ha dato supporto in tutto e tutt'ora mi consiglia con i setup e mi aiuta a capire il funzionamento dell'EA. E dopo averlo testato in demo non ci ho pensato un momento a collegarci inizialmente un account prop presso MFF da 10k e successivamente un secondo account da 50k, sono riuscito a superare in entrambi gli account entrambe le challenges, c'è da sottolineare il fatto che mi sono aiutato tanto appunto con questo sistema ma per concludere più in fretta ho aperto anche operazioni manualmente. Dopo che il bot mi ha chiuso la prima operazione in profit mancava circa l'1/2% e in quanto avevo un ottimo setup l'ho aperto e sono riuscito a superare la sfida, stessa cosa per quanto riguarda la fase 2, usando gli stessi settaggi prima con una mia operazione chiusa 1:2 poi grazie al bot che mi ha chiuso un operazione 1:3. Facendo backtest il bot sarebbe stato in grado di superare da solo in entrambi i casi le fasi ma semplicemente con qualche giorno in più. In conclusione mi sento di consigliare questo EA mi raccomando prima fate test accurati per capirne il funzionamento.

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