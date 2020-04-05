ARINNITI GOLD — PREMIUM GOLD TRADING EXPERT ADVISOR

Arinniti Gold is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

Designed for users looking for a professional, disciplined, and easy-to-configure solution, the system uses proprietary logic to identify buying and selling opportunities. Trade entries, position management, and exits are performed automatically.

The Expert Advisor was developed with a focus on execution quality, exposure control, and capital protection. It does not use martingale, progressive lot multiplication, or recovery grids.

LAUNCH OFFER

Promotional launch price: USD 199

The price will be increased progressively until it reaches the planned final price of USD 999. Customers who purchase Arinniti Gold during the launch period secure the product at the price available at the time of purchase.

LIVE SIGNAL

Follow the performance of Arinniti Gold on a real trading account through its public MQL5 signal.

OFFICIAL LIVE SIGNAL

KEY FEATURES

Arinniti Gold performs buy and sell operations automatically and was developed exclusively for XAUUSD. The system uses proprietary trading logic, individual protective stops registered on the broker’s server, profit protection, and dynamic position management.

The Expert Advisor includes an internal limit on simultaneous positions, a spread filter, an optional news filter using the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar, and an integrated information dashboard. It does not use martingale or recovery grids and requires no external indicators.

The system supports broker symbol prefixes and suffixes, provided that the symbol name contains “XAUUSD”.

REQUIREMENTS

Arinniti Gold was developed for MetaTrader 5, the XAUUSD symbol, the H1 timeframe, and Hedging accounts. A USD-denominated account with a minimum supported volume of 0.01 lot and leverage of 1:100 or higher is recommended.

Automated trading must be enabled, and the MetaTrader terminal or VPS must remain connected during trading periods.

Symbols named only GOLD, without “XAUUSD” in their name, may not be recognized automatically.

RECOMMENDED CAPITAL AND VOLUME

For 0.01 lot, the suggested minimum operating capital is USD 500. For a greater safety margin, USD 1,000 per 0.01 lot is recommended.

When using larger trading volumes, account capital should be increased proportionally. Trading with less than the recommended capital significantly increases risk and the possibility of insufficient margin.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Prefer a Raw Spread, Zero, or ECN account and choose a broker with reliable execution and low latency. Using a VPS is recommended to keep MetaTrader continuously connected.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a real account, test it in a demo environment. Avoid changing the validated parameters without performing additional tests and confirm that the configured spread limit is suitable for your broker’s trading conditions.

Do not use the same Expert Advisor identifier on different instances. Performance may vary depending on spread, commission, swap, execution quality, and the broker’s price history.

RISK WARNING

Trading Forex, Contracts for Difference (CFDs), and metals involves a high level of risk and may result in the partial or total loss of invested capital.

Historical results, simulations, and past performance do not guarantee future results.

OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTION

Arinniti Gold is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.