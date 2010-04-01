🧠 KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection.

It integrates breakeven control, trailing-stop logic, partial closing, automatic SL/TP placement, and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control.

This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and operates seamlessly across all instruments and timeframes.

⚙️ Core Functionalities

🟢 Breakeven System





Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.

Parameters

Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic

BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates

BE Offset (points) – Buffer beyond entry price after breakeven triggers

Example:

If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, SL moves to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.





🔵 Trailing Stop System (Points-Based)





A classic trailing stop that moves the stop-loss based on fixed point distances .





Behaviour:





Activates once price moves a specified number of points in profit (Start trailing after X points profit).

SL trails the price at a fixed point distance (Trailing stop distance in points).

SL only updates when price has moved further by the defined step (Trailing step in points).





Parameters:





Enable trailing by points? – Turns point-based trailing on/off

Start trailing after X points profit – Minimum profit (in points) before trailing begins

Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

Trailing stop distance in points – Distance between price and SL









🔶 Trailing Stop System (% of TP Based)





A dynamic trailing method that moves the SL based on percentage of the Take Profit distance and percentage of current floating profit.





Behaviour:





Activates when price reaches a specified percentage of TP (Start trailing at % of TP distance).

SL is placed to lock in a chosen percentage of the current profit.

SL only updates when the new level is farther by the step (Step update in points).





Parameters:





Enable trailing based on % of TP? – Turns percentage-based trailing on/off

Trailing start % of TP – How far toward TP price must move before trailing begins

Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

% of profit to lock in – Portion of floating profit preserved





🟡 Partial Close Function





Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a profit milestone is reached.

Parameters

Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate

Close % of Lots – Portion of position to close

Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers partial close

Example:

Closes 50 % of the position once price reaches 50 % of TP distance.

🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement





Applies default stop-loss and take-profit distances to any trade missing them.

Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.

Parameters

Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance

Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance

🔴 Daily Equity Protection





Monitors total account equity and automatically closes all open trades when daily loss exceeds a defined percentage of starting-day equity.

Prevents catastrophic losses while allowing continued manual trading afterward.

Parameters

Enable Equity Protection? – Toggle protection on/off

Max Daily Loss (%) – Maximum allowable equity loss for the current day

Behavior

Triggers once per day when the loss limit is reached

Closes all open trades across symbols

Resets automatically at the start of a new trading day

💼 Technical Information

Works with both manual and EA-initiated trades

Supports all instruments and timeframes

ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)

Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification

Automatically resets daily equity baselines

📘 Usage Notes

Attach the utility to any chart whose trades you wish to manage.

All configuration is handled via the input parameters dialog.

For initial setup, testing on a demo account is recommended to confirm broker-specific execution rules.

If you would like to test this product on a real chart (not only in Strategy Tester), you may request aSend me a message through my MQL5 profile, and I will provide a trial build with limited features or limited time activation.





🛠 Support

For assistance, feature requests, or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 Comments section or through private message.