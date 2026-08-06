Trade Assistant X mt4

Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 4. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel.

Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection.

Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Trade, Close, Settings, and Info tabs, allowing you to manage trades without opening multiple windows.


Main Features

  • One-click market orders (Buy/Sell) with optional attached SL/TP
  • Draggable Entry/SL/TP lines with automatic Market/Limit/Stop detection
  • Automatic lot sizing by Risk %, Fixed Lot, or Fixed Money risk
  • ATR-based auto-scaling of default SL, TP, and pending entry distance
  • Dual trailing stop engines — points-based and % of TP-based
  • Automatic breakeven, triggered by points or % of TP
  • 5-level profit-side partial close system + 2 defensive SL-side levels
  • Partial closes by percentage of position or fixed lot size
  • Virtual (hidden) SL/TP — broker-side stops removed, EA manages exits internally
  • OCO (One-Cancels-Other) handling for pending orders
  • Kill switch — auto-closes all exposure on a max loss or profit threshold
  • Editable trade comment field on every order
  • Movable, minimizable panel with tabbed layout (Trade / Close / Settings / Info)

Fast, Flexible Order Entry

Place trades two ways:

  • One-click Buy/Sell market orders from the Trade tab
  • Drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart to plan a pending order

The EA reads the line positions and automatically determines whether the setup is a Market, Limit, or Stop order, for both LONG and SHORT.

Smart, Flexible Risk Sizing

Choose how lot size is calculated:

  • Risk % of account balance against your stop distance
  • Fixed lot size
  • Fixed money amount at risk

Default SL, TP, and pending entry offsets can also auto-scale to current ATR instead of using fixed point values, so defaults stay sensible as volatility changes.

Automated Trade Management

Trailing Stop

Two independent trailing engines, either of which can be armed from the panel:

  • Points-based: start trigger, step size, and trailing distance in points
  • Percent-based: start trigger, step, and locked-in profit as a % of TP
  • Manual "Start Auto Trailing" override to force trailing on regardless of the trigger

Breakeven

Move stop loss to breakeven automatically once price reaches a points target or a percentage of the TP distance, with a configurable buffer added past entry.

Partial Close System

Scale out of trades automatically at up to 5 profit-side levels, plus 2 defensive stop-loss-side levels for trades that move against you first. Each level has its own distance and close amount, and close amounts can be set as a percentage of the position or a fixed lot size.

Virtual SL/TP Mode

Hide your stop loss and take profit from the broker.

When enabled:

  • broker-side SL/TP is removed
  • the EA monitors price internally and draws virtual SL/TP lines on the chart
  • positions are closed automatically when a virtual level is reached

OCO & Kill Switch Protection

  • OCO: automatically cancels remaining pending orders once a position opens on the symbol
  • Kill switch: closes all exposure the moment floating P/L crosses a max loss or max profit threshold (percent of balance or a flat money amount), then latches off until re-enabled

Designed For

  • Day traders
  • Scalpers
  • Swing traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Risk-focused traders
  • Traders who prefer visual, chart-based execution

Important Notes

  • One EA instance per chart symbol
  • Auto Trading must be enabled
  • Virtual SL/TP requires MT4 to remain running
  • Recommended to test on demo first
Trade Assistant X EA — Installation & Settings Guide
FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!



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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Muhammad Faisal Sagala
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Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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4.76 (85)
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Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
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