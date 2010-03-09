Kalifx Trade Manager X

Kalifx Trade Manager X is a smart order-management EA utility designed for traders who want faster execution from an on-chart panel and safer automated position management using break-even, trailing stop, partial close, auto SL/TP, and equity protection.

Core Goals

Reduce manual execution errors
Standardize risk per trade
Lock profits consistently
Protect account equity from abnormal drawdowns/floating loss

KEY FEATURES


A) ON-CHART ORDER PANEL (Optional)

A compact trading panel is displayed directly on the chart, allowing fast and controlled trade execution.
BUY / SELL Buttons: Click Buy or Sell to open the Order Window, where you can review and edit all trade parameters before placing the order.
Execution Mode Switch (Market / Pending): Easily switch between Market Execution and Pending Order placement — this can also be changed per-trade from the tabs inside the Order Window itself.
Risk Management Mode: Choose between Risk % sizing or Fixed Lot sizing. This can be switched at any time, including while the Order Window is open, so position sizing can be adjusted right up until you confirm the trade.
Editable Risk / Lot Input: Quickly adjust the desired risk percentage or fixed lot size directly from the panel.
Order Window: Clicking Buy or Sell opens a centered Order Window for that trade. While it's open, the rest of the panel is locked (Buy/Sell, Setup Lines, Send, Close All, etc. take no action) so a trade can't be triggered by accident — the Risk Management Mode switch is the one exception, and stays active so sizing can still be changed on the fly.

  • Market / Pending tabs: Switch the order between a Market execution and a Pending order without closing the window.
  • Entry Price: In Market mode this field mirrors the live Ask/Bid and is locked (read-only), since a market order simply fills at the current price. Switching to Pending makes it editable so you can set your own trigger price.
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fully editable fields, each showing the distance from Entry in points. The points readout steps aside while you're typing in the field and reappears once you're done, so it never gets in the way of the number you're entering.
  • Comment: Optional custom text attached to the order.
  • Live Size / Risk / Reward readout: Position size, risk %, risk amount, potential reward amount, and Risk:Reward ratio all recalculate automatically as Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, or the Risk Management Mode change.
  • Confirm / Cancel: Confirm sends the order exactly as configured (Market or Pending); Cancel or the close (X) button dismisses the window without trading.

Management Control Panel (Optional): An additional on-chart panel can be enabled via the EA inputs, providing quick management actions for open positions.

  • Close All: Closes all open positions on the current symbol.
  • Close Buy / Close Sell: Closes all Buy or all Sell positions independently.
  • Start TS: Immediately activates the trailing stop feature, regardless of the initial trailing stop settings.
  • Set BE: Instantly applies Break-Even to all qualifying trades using the configured Break-Even settings.


B) AUTOMATED POSITION MANAGEMENT

Auto SL/TP assignment if missing
Break-even move based on % of TP progress
Two trailing modes:
Points-based trailing
TP-progress (%) trailing with profit lock
Partial close when target progress is reached


C) EQUITY & FLOATING LOSS PROTECTION

Max drawdown % protection (from peak equity)
Floating loss amount protection (account currency)
Floating loss % protection (relative to balance)
Optional trading halt after protection event

Optional auto-resume next day


D) FILTERS / EXECUTION CONTROLS

MagicNumber support
Slippage/deviation controls
Symbol-aware management logic

HOW TO USE (QUICK START)


Step 1: Attach EA to chart
Open desired symbol chart
Attach Kalifx Trade Manager EA
Enable AutoTrading / Algo Trading
Step 2: Choose order size mode
Click MODE button to switch between Risk % and Fixed Lot
Enter value in the panel edit box
Step 3: Prepare the order
Click BUY or SELL to open the Order Window.
Choose Market or Pending using the tabs at the top of the window.
Review or edit the Entry Price (Pending mode only — Market mode always shows the live price), Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional trade comment.
Verify the live position size, risk, and Risk:Reward readout before placing the order — adjust the Risk Management Mode if needed, even without closing the window.
Step 4: Execute the order
Click Confirm in the Order Window to place the order, or Cancel / close (X) to back out without trading.
Step 5: Let automation manage trade
Break-even, trailing, partial close and protection rules run automatically
Note: Always optimize settings per symbol, spread, and volatility.

INPUT REFERENCE


BreakEven Settings
  • Enable BE?
  • BE % of Take Profit – % progress toward TP before BE triggers
  • BE offset in points – Extra points beyond entry


Trailing Stop (Points-Based)
  • Enable point-based trailing?
  • Trailing start in points
  • Trailing step in points
  • Distance of SL from price
  • Trailing Stop (% of TP Based)
  • Enable trailing based on % of TP?
  • Trailing start % of TP
  • Step for moving SL
  • % of profit to lock in


Auto SL/TP Settings
  • Automatically set SL/TP if missing?
  • Default SL in points
  • Default TP in points
  • Partial Close Settings
  • Enable Partial Close?
  • % of lots to close
  • % of TP distance to trigger close


Equity Protection
  • Enable equity protection?
  • Max total drawdown (%)
  • Enable floating loss protection?
  • Max floating loss (currency)
  • Max floating loss (% of balance)
  • Stop new trades after trigger
  • Auto resume next day


Order Panel Settings
  • Show trading panel?
  • Default startup mode (Risk % or Fixed Lot)
  • Default Risk % value
  • Default fixed lot value
  • Panel X / Y position
  • User interface refresh interval
  • Enable Order Window confirmation? (if disabled, Buy/Sell execute immediately using the panel's current settings instead of opening the Order Window)


General Inputs
  • Magic number (0 = manage manual trades)
  • Deviation in points for orders


IMPORTANT NOTES
Broker constraints may affect SL/TP placement and execution
Always demo test before live trading

No EA guarantees profits — manage risk responsibly


FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!



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Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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