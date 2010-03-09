Kalifx Trade Manager X
- Utilities
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Calvin Andile MahlanguI build both free and paid tools for MetaTrader 4 & 5.
🔹My goal is to keep things simple, useful, and realistic.
🔹Free tools are meant to be genuinely helpful — not limited trials.
🔹Paid tools are thoroughly backtested and created with care for practical use in live conditions.
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 10
Kalifx Trade Manager X is a smart order-management EA utility designed for traders who want faster execution from an on-chart panel and safer automated position management using break-even, trailing stop, partial close, auto SL/TP, and equity protection.
Core Goals
Reduce manual execution errors
Standardize risk per trade
Lock profits consistently
Protect account equity from abnormal drawdowns/floating loss
KEY FEATURES
A) ON-CHART ORDER PANEL (Optional)
A compact trading panel is displayed directly on the chart, allowing fast and controlled trade execution.
BUY / SELL Buttons: Click Buy or Sell to open the Order Window, where you can review and edit all trade parameters before placing the order.
Execution Mode Switch (Market / Pending): Easily switch between Market Execution and Pending Order placement — this can also be changed per-trade from the tabs inside the Order Window itself.
Risk Management Mode: Choose between Risk % sizing or Fixed Lot sizing. This can be switched at any time, including while the Order Window is open, so position sizing can be adjusted right up until you confirm the trade.
Editable Risk / Lot Input: Quickly adjust the desired risk percentage or fixed lot size directly from the panel.
Order Window: Clicking Buy or Sell opens a centered Order Window for that trade. While it's open, the rest of the panel is locked (Buy/Sell, Setup Lines, Send, Close All, etc. take no action) so a trade can't be triggered by accident — the Risk Management Mode switch is the one exception, and stays active so sizing can still be changed on the fly.
- Market / Pending tabs: Switch the order between a Market execution and a Pending order without closing the window.
- Entry Price: In Market mode this field mirrors the live Ask/Bid and is locked (read-only), since a market order simply fills at the current price. Switching to Pending makes it editable so you can set your own trigger price.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fully editable fields, each showing the distance from Entry in points. The points readout steps aside while you're typing in the field and reappears once you're done, so it never gets in the way of the number you're entering.
- Comment: Optional custom text attached to the order.
- Live Size / Risk / Reward readout: Position size, risk %, risk amount, potential reward amount, and Risk:Reward ratio all recalculate automatically as Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, or the Risk Management Mode change.
- Confirm / Cancel: Confirm sends the order exactly as configured (Market or Pending); Cancel or the close (X) button dismisses the window without trading.
Management Control Panel (Optional): An additional on-chart panel can be enabled via the EA inputs, providing quick management actions for open positions.
- Close All: Closes all open positions on the current symbol.
- Close Buy / Close Sell: Closes all Buy or all Sell positions independently.
- Start TS: Immediately activates the trailing stop feature, regardless of the initial trailing stop settings.
- Set BE: Instantly applies Break-Even to all qualifying trades using the configured Break-Even settings.
B) AUTOMATED POSITION MANAGEMENT
Auto SL/TP assignment if missing
Break-even move based on % of TP progress
Two trailing modes:
Points-based trailing
TP-progress (%) trailing with profit lock
Partial close when target progress is reached
C) EQUITY & FLOATING LOSS PROTECTION
Max drawdown % protection (from peak equity)
Floating loss amount protection (account currency)
Floating loss % protection (relative to balance)
Optional trading halt after protection event
Optional auto-resume next day
D) FILTERS / EXECUTION CONTROLS
MagicNumber support
Slippage/deviation controls
Symbol-aware management logic
HOW TO USE (QUICK START)
Step 1: Attach EA to chart
Open desired symbol chart
Attach Kalifx Trade Manager EA
Enable AutoTrading / Algo Trading
Step 2: Choose order size mode
Click MODE button to switch between Risk % and Fixed Lot
Enter value in the panel edit box
Step 3: Prepare the order
Click BUY or SELL to open the Order Window.
Choose Market or Pending using the tabs at the top of the window.
Review or edit the Entry Price (Pending mode only — Market mode always shows the live price), Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional trade comment.
Verify the live position size, risk, and Risk:Reward readout before placing the order — adjust the Risk Management Mode if needed, even without closing the window.
Step 4: Execute the order
Click Confirm in the Order Window to place the order, or Cancel / close (X) to back out without trading.
Step 5: Let automation manage trade
Break-even, trailing, partial close and protection rules run automatically
Note: Always optimize settings per symbol, spread, and volatility.
INPUT REFERENCE
BreakEven Settings
- Enable BE?
- BE % of Take Profit – % progress toward TP before BE triggers
- BE offset in points – Extra points beyond entry
Trailing Stop (Points-Based)
- Enable point-based trailing?
- Trailing start in points
- Trailing step in points
- Distance of SL from price
- Trailing Stop (% of TP Based)
- Enable trailing based on % of TP?
- Trailing start % of TP
- Step for moving SL
- % of profit to lock in
Auto SL/TP Settings
- Automatically set SL/TP if missing?
- Default SL in points
- Default TP in points
- Partial Close Settings
- Enable Partial Close?
- % of lots to close
- % of TP distance to trigger close
Equity Protection
- Enable equity protection?
- Max total drawdown (%)
- Enable floating loss protection?
- Max floating loss (currency)
- Max floating loss (% of balance)
- Stop new trades after trigger
- Auto resume next day
Order Panel Settings
- Show trading panel?
- Default startup mode (Risk % or Fixed Lot)
- Default Risk % value
- Default fixed lot value
- Panel X / Y position
- User interface refresh interval
- Enable Order Window confirmation? (if disabled, Buy/Sell execute immediately using the panel's current settings instead of opening the Order Window)
General Inputs
- Magic number (0 = manage manual trades)
- Deviation in points for orders
IMPORTANT NOTES
Broker constraints may affect SL/TP placement and execution
Always demo test before live trading
No EA guarantees profits — manage risk responsibly
FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!