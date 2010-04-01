Kali FX Trade Manager
- 实用工具
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- 版本: 1.4
- 更新: 20 十一月 2025
- 激活: 20
🧠 KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection.
It integrates breakeven control, trailing-stop logic, partial closing, automatic SL/TP placement, and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control.
This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and operates seamlessly across all instruments and timeframes.
⚙️ Core Functionalities
🟢 Breakeven System
Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.
Parameters
-
Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic
-
BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates
-
BE Offset (points) – Buffer beyond entry price after breakeven triggers
Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, SL moves to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.
🔵 Trailing Stop System (Points-Based)
A classic trailing stop that moves the stop-loss based on fixed point distances.
Behaviour:
Activates once price moves a specified number of points in profit (Start trailing after X points profit).
SL trails the price at a fixed point distance (Trailing stop distance in points).
SL only updates when price has moved further by the defined step (Trailing step in points).
Parameters:
- Enable trailing by points? – Turns point-based trailing on/off
- Start trailing after X points profit – Minimum profit (in points) before trailing begins
- Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates
- Trailing stop distance in points – Distance between price and SL
🔶 Trailing Stop System (% of TP Based)
A dynamic trailing method that moves the SL based on percentage of the Take Profit distance and percentage of current floating profit.
Behaviour:
Activates when price reaches a specified percentage of TP (Start trailing at % of TP distance).
SL is placed to lock in a chosen percentage of the current profit.
SL only updates when the new level is farther by the step (Step update in points).
Parameters:
- Enable trailing based on % of TP? – Turns percentage-based trailing on/off
- Trailing start % of TP – How far toward TP price must move before trailing begins
- Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates
- % of profit to lock in – Portion of floating profit preserved
🟡 Partial Close Function
Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a profit milestone is reached.
Parameters
-
Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate
-
Close % of Lots – Portion of position to close
-
Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers partial close
Example:
Closes 50 % of the position once price reaches 50 % of TP distance.
🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement
Applies default stop-loss and take-profit distances to any trade missing them.
Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.
Parameters
-
Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance
-
Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance
🔴 Daily Equity Protection
Monitors total account equity and automatically closes all open trades when daily loss exceeds a defined percentage of starting-day equity.
Prevents catastrophic losses while allowing continued manual trading afterward.
Parameters
-
Enable Equity Protection? – Toggle protection on/off
-
Max Daily Loss (%) – Maximum allowable equity loss for the current day
Behavior
-
Triggers once per day when the loss limit is reached
-
Closes all open trades across symbols
-
Resets automatically at the start of a new trading day
💼 Technical Information
-
Works with both manual and EA-initiated trades
-
Supports all instruments and timeframes
-
ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)
-
Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification
-
Automatically resets daily equity baselines
📘 Usage Notes
Attach the utility to any chart whose trades you wish to manage.
All configuration is handled via the input parameters dialog.
For initial setup, testing on a demo account is recommended to confirm broker-specific execution rules.
If you would like to test this product on a real chart (not only in Strategy Tester), you may request a free limited trial version.
Send me a message through my MQL5 profile, and I will provide a trial build with limited features or limited time activation.
🛠 Support
For assistance, feature requests, or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 Comments section or through private message.