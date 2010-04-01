Kali FX Trade Manager

🧠 KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection.

It integrates breakeven control, trailing-stop logic, partial closing, automatic SL/TP placement, and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control.

This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and operates seamlessly across all instruments and timeframes.

⚙️ Core Functionalities

🟢 Breakeven System


Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.

Parameters

  • Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic

  • BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates

  • BE Offset (points) – Buffer beyond entry price after breakeven triggers

Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, SL moves to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.


🔵 Trailing Stop System (Points-Based)


A classic trailing stop that moves the stop-loss based on fixed point distances.


Behaviour:


Activates once price moves a specified number of points in profit (Start trailing after X points profit).

SL trails the price at a fixed point distance (Trailing stop distance in points).

SL only updates when price has moved further by the defined step (Trailing step in points).


Parameters:


  • Enable trailing by points? – Turns point-based trailing on/off

  • Start trailing after X points profit – Minimum profit (in points) before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • Trailing stop distance in points – Distance between price and SL



🔶 Trailing Stop System (% of TP Based)


A dynamic trailing method that moves the SL based on percentage of the Take Profit distance and percentage of current floating profit.


Behaviour:


Activates when price reaches a specified percentage of TP (Start trailing at % of TP distance).

SL is placed to lock in a chosen percentage of the current profit.

SL only updates when the new level is farther by the step (Step update in points).


Parameters:


  • Enable trailing based on % of TP? – Turns percentage-based trailing on/off

  • Trailing start % of TP – How far toward TP price must move before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • % of profit to lock in – Portion of floating profit preserved


    🟡 Partial Close Function


    Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a profit milestone is reached.

    Parameters

    • Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate

    • Close % of Lots – Portion of position to close

    • Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers partial close

    Example:
    Closes 50 % of the position once price reaches 50 % of TP distance.

    🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement


    Applies default stop-loss and take-profit distances to any trade missing them.
    Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.

    Parameters

    • Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance

    • Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance

    🔴 Daily Equity Protection

    Monitors total account equity and automatically closes all open trades when daily loss exceeds a defined percentage of starting-day equity.
    Prevents catastrophic losses while allowing continued manual trading afterward.

    Parameters

    • Enable Equity Protection? – Toggle protection on/off

    • Max Daily Loss (%) – Maximum allowable equity loss for the current day

    Behavior

    • Triggers once per day when the loss limit is reached

    • Closes all open trades across symbols

    • Resets automatically at the start of a new trading day

    💼 Technical Information

    • Works with both manual and EA-initiated trades

    • Supports all instruments and timeframes

    • ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)

    • Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification

    • Automatically resets daily equity baselines

    📘 Usage Notes

    Attach the utility to any chart whose trades you wish to manage.
    All configuration is handled via the input parameters dialog.
    For initial setup, testing on a demo account is recommended to confirm broker-specific execution rules.

    Custom Trial Version Available:
    If you would like to test this product on a real chart (not only in Strategy Tester), you may request a free limited trial version.
    Send me a message through my MQL5 profile, and I will provide a trial build with limited features or limited time activation.


    🛠 Support

    For assistance, feature requests, or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 Comments section or through private message.


    推荐产品
    Virtual Collider Manual
    IPA Investments LTD
    实用工具
    Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    专家
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    High Freq Grid Scalper
    Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
    专家
    This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
    TSTrendLineSymbol
    Salvatore Labriola
    实用工具
    Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
    Gyroscopes
    Nadiya Mirosh
    专家
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    GoldenTrend
    Aliaksandr Sych
    专家
    GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    专家
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    Prop Firm Close All Orders
    Christian Paul Anasco
    实用工具
    Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
    Neon Trade EA MT4
    Evgeniy Ilin
    专家
    Neon Trade — 先进的交易解决方案，助您实现财务自由，迈向交易的巅峰境界 我致力于打造一款独特的交易系统，能够满足任何交易者的需求，无论其目标与任务为何。核心理念是将机器学习与高级交易技术深度融合，以充分发挥二者协同效应的最大潜能。该系统既适用于在1–2个月内快速放大小额资金，也适用于面向多年的超长期投资。 帮助您深入了解产品的相关链接 如果您希望： 购买前咨询或购买后获取支持与帮助 免费试用 使用最保守策略进行实盘交易的.SET配置文件 加入我的Telegram社群（可提问或与其他已购用户交流） 采用保守策略的交易监控 仅适用于MetaTrader 5终端的同款版本！ 产品深度指南：详解各项输入参数 重要提示！！！购买机器人后，或有意购买前，请务必私信我，以获取专业咨询、操作建议及.SET配置文件 Neon Trade 的应用场景 从300美元起的小额资金快速放大，采用激进策略（适合认为高风险合理且必要、敢于承担风险的用户） 面向重视资金安全与长期稳定表现的资深投资者，适用于超长期交易 通过自营交易公司（Prop Firm）考核（如FTMO、Darwinex）。我将协助您
    Trendline Trade Panel
    Sugianto
    5 (1)
    专家
    The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    专家
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    专家
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
    Sergey Demin
    专家
    Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
    TradePilot
    Hossein Khalil Alishir
    实用工具
    TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    专家
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    ET9 for MT4
    Hui Qiu
    5 (3)
    专家
    ET9  新上架，推出促销活动 仅剩几个副本，699美元 下一个价格：799美元 最终售价：1599美元 最佳黄金(XAUUSD)自动交易程序！ ET9 MT4 版   更新4.80 !!   重要更新： 合并Dragon Ball 的H4突破策略，优化参数， 添加 MaxStopLoss 和 MaxTakeProfit 参数 包括免费的 ET1 MT4版:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 版 更新v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/116521 描述 ET9 MT4 版是一款在  (XAUUSD)  黄金交易中拥有9合一交易策略的强大自动交易程序 其中包括Dragon Ball的H4突破策略，ET9的日线突破策略，在黄金价格实现突破时尤为有效！ 请在可视模式下对 ET9 进行回测，以便了解 ET9 的工作原理是多么专业。回测过程可能会很慢，请耐心等待 这9大策略结合在一起的ET9 ，与其它一些虚假“完美回测”EA有着很大的区
    DAX H1 3stars
    Marek Kupka
    专家
    This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
    DAX M30 3Eas
    Marek Kupka
    专家
    This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
    Harvest GOLD
    Sayan Vandenhout
    专家
    Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
    Auto SL and TP Maker
    Oleg Remizov
    实用工具
    Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
    Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.76 (21)
    实用工具
    Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — 多功能交易助手 拥有超过66项功能的全能交易工具，为专业交易者打造高效与精确的执行体验。 该助手集 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、行情分析 于一体。 帮助您在外汇、指数、黄金、股票及加密货币市场中快速反应、精确下单， 实现更稳定的交易策略执行。 界面清晰、反应迅速，兼容所有MT4平台版本，适合各级交易者使用。 主要功能 一键下单与快速订单管理 自动手数计算 与风险控制，保护账户资金安全 智能挂单（网格、OCO、隐藏订单、虚拟止损/止盈） 部分平仓、移动止损、盈亏平衡与时间控制 内置市场波动率、货币强度与交易时段分析 使用指南 阅读完整指南 试用版 下载试用版 (MT4) 联系开发者 如有问题、改进建议或发现错误，请随时： 联系开发者
    EA Gold EZIndy
    Mr Kraisit Chompungam
    专家
    Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy: You get profit from trading every day It can work with other EAs and trading systems The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually. All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically How to set up EA Gold EZIndy: Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal To activate the news filter, you n
    HMA Trend Expert
    Alexander Fedosov
    5 (1)
    专家
    HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.1 (10)
    专家
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Trendiness Index
    Libertas LLC
    5 (3)
    指标
    "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
    Gold Crazy EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    专家
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Meta Sniper
    Samir Tabarcia
    专家
    Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
    AI Owl
    Maksym Shyshatskyi
    专家
    Metatrader 外汇交易的全新水平。 它是一个基于神经网络的交易系统，为其决策和行为提供透明的解释。 EA 配备了最先进的机器学习算法和神经网络，使我们能够在夜间交易期间分析和解释与金融市场相关的大量数据。 通过这些方法，我们可以识别趋势、模式和信号，帮助我们做出明智的交易决策。 使用一组数学公式和策略来做出交易决策。 该交易算法适合夜间倒卖。 Night Scalper Expert Advisor 是一款专为夜间外汇市场自动交易而设计的程序。 他擅长倒卖，即在短时间内多次开仓和平仓，以从微小的价格波动中获利。 以下是该交易顾问的一些主要功能和描述： 自动倒卖策略：夜间倒卖智能交易系统自动分析市场数据并实时做出买入或卖出货币对的决策。 夜间交易：该 EA 专为在夜间运行而设计，此时市场通常具有较低的波动性和更可预测的走势。 止损和止盈订单：夜间黄牛使用止损和止盈策略来管理风险并保护投资者的资本。 技术指标分析：EA 可以使用各种技术指标（例如移动平均线、随机振荡指标或 RSI）来做出交易进场和出场决策。 参数可定制：用户可以定制 EA 的参数，例如交易头寸规模、风险
    SG Opposit Grid MT4
    Hleb Smoliar
    专家
    The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
    Breakout Recovery Auto EA
    Sirinya Pakkaman
    实用工具
    Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2    Version: 2.3    Symbol: XAUUSD    Timeframe: M15 (recommended)    Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)    Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Description: Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry. Features: *Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand
    该产品的买家也购买
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (104)
    实用工具
    通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.42 (192)
    实用工具
    它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (424)
    实用工具
    欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    实用工具
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
    LEE SAMSON
    实用工具
    Risk/Reward Tool是一款专业级EA（智能交易系统），旨在彻底改变您在MetaTrader 4中规划、可视化和执行交易的方式。无论您是重视精确风险管理的自主交易者，还是需要直观测试交易设置的策略开发者，这款工具都能在一个优雅直观的界面中提供您所需的一切。 与基础的仓位计算器不同，Risk/Reward Tool将可视化交易规划与即时执行功能、实时盈亏监控和全面的交易管理功能相结合。该工具与MT4策略测试器完全兼容，让您能够练习交易策略并完善方法，无需冒真实资金的风险。 完整使用手册请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主要功能 可视化交易规划 可拖拽调整的入场、止损和止盈线 随交易参数调整实时更新的彩色风险/收益区域 基于ATR的自动止损计算，实现波动率调整的仓位管理 可配置的风险收益比，带可视化显示 支持市价单和挂单（限价单/止损单），根据入场线位置自动判断 智能仓位计算 以账户余额百分比或固定金
    Trade Portfolio Dashboard
    LEE SAMSON
    实用工具
    立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    实用工具
    MetaTrader 4 的交易复制器。     它从任何账户复制外汇交易、头寸、订单。 它是最好的贸易复印机之一     MT4 - MT4，MT5 - MT4     为了   复制 MT4     版本（或     MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5     为了   复制MT5     版本）。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 复印机 版本       MetaTrader 5 终端 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   )-   Copylot 客户端 MT5 独特的复制算法将所有交易从主账户准确复制到您的客户账户。 该产品还以其高运行速度而著称，并且具有强大的错误处理能力。 一组强大的功能。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的多个账户的交易 的同步器 ， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从已关闭的账户中复制 Invest 密码； 部分关闭仅从 mt4 到 mt4 从模拟账户复制到
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    实用工具
    交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
    Remote Trade Copier MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.57 (14)
    实用工具
    Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    实用工具
    MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (9)
    实用工具
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
    Boris Sedov
    4.8 (5)
    实用工具
    秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何指标、智能交易系统和脚本，操作方式与标准图表同样便捷。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 即时加载 历史数据，通过从MT5终端导入Tick数据库。 要导入tick数据，首先需要在MT5终端中启动 Tick Database 工具。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30、S40 。 你可以轻松设置你的秒级时间框架，从 1 到 900 秒 。 可配置参
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (58)
    实用工具
    一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 工作标签 职位标签   -使用职位： 开/关买入和卖出， 冲销所有头寸， 锁定一个共同的立场， 更改止损/获利， 设定一般的止损/获利的位置， 启用追踪止损， 实现盈亏平衡 只平
    RS Trade Copier
    Boris Sedov
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    专业的交易复制解决方案，支持多终端同步。 RS Trade Copier 是一款可靠且灵活的MetaTrader 4交易复制系统。该程序适合专业交易员、信号服务商以及个人投资者使用，能够以高精度和低延迟将一个或多个信号源（Provider）的交易操作同步到一个或多个接收端（Client）。支持简单自动配置和高级手动设置。不会干扰手动或其他EA开的订单。完全 在MT4本地运行 ，无需第三方服务器。 本产品自2008年开始开发，经过多年实际交易环境验证。 核心功能 双模式： 信号源（Provider） 与 接收端（Client） 。 自动发现 活跃信号源。 为每个交易品种设置 灵活的复制规则 。 完整支持 部分平仓 操作。 反向功能 ：多空互换。 自动修正品种名称 ：适配不同经纪商。 极低延迟 ：订单执行仅需毫秒级。 支持 多终端集群配置 。 应用场景 多账户同步 一个信号源和无限个接收端。 信号聚合 多个信号源和一个接收端。 目标用户 管理客户资金的交易员。 信号服务和套利系统。 使用多终端的投资者。 需要克隆交易到多个账户的算法交易者。 RS Trade Copier 设置指南
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (53)
    实用工具
    疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
    Exp4 Duplicator
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.5 (22)
    实用工具
    EA 在您的帐户 MetaTrader 4 上重复 交易和头寸或发出预设次数的信号。 它复制所有手动或由另一个“EA 交易”打开的交易。 复制信号并增加信号的数量 ！ 增加其他 EA 的数量。 支持以下功能：复制交易的自定义手数、复制止损、获利、使用追踪止损。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 链接 MetaTrader 的交易复印机可在此处获得：   COPYLOT 注意力 注意：这不是终端之间交易的复印机。 您可以在策略测试器中测试“EA 交易”，并在可视模式下使用我们的 EAPADPRO 工具栏进行交易！ 在 1 个货币对上安装 EA 就足够了。默认情况下，它将监视所有打开的符号。 这个怎么运作？ Duplicator/Dublicator 助手 EA 重复在终端中打开的头寸。 EA 能够复制头寸和挂单。 要复制的位置或顺序称为 源 。重复位置是一个 副本 。 The EA repeats the source the specified number o
    Auto Grid trades
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    实用工具
    自动网格：  基于您现有交易自动创建网格订单。 自动化复杂交易策略   采用先进的网格系统，检测新头寸并自动创建优化的订单阵列。 多功能工具 ：66+ 功能，包括自动网格工具  |   如有疑问请联系我   |   MT5版本 A. 智能交易检测与监控： 特定品种或全面投资组合扫描 高级订单类型检测与精确分类 策略监控启动：立即、延迟或条件触发 魔术号码集成，兼容算法策略 B. 高级网格配置： 策略性订单布局：   多种定位方法 智能方向逻辑：   同向、反向或基于市场的订单创建 精确订单数量：   可定制的网格密度和结构 高级偏移系统：   固定间距或动态百分比递进 全面水平管理：   止损/止盈继承，保持规模或价格一致性 复杂手数调整：   固定、递增或策略性递减 到期控制：   自定义时间范围或继承原订单设置 C. 高级退出策略自动化： 多种平仓方法，精确执行策略 条件触发终止，提供全面触发选项 投资组合优化，配备最佳入场保留系统 高级自动化管理 一键策略激活，立即实施 全面状态监控，提供详细报告 预设系统，快速部署和优化策略 额外输入设置  （界面）： 字体大小 面板大小（百
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.87 (31)
    实用工具
    在 MetaTrader 4 中使用利润跟踪功能在达到总利润/亏损时平仓。 您可以启用 虚拟停止（单独订单）   ， 分别计算和平仓 买入和卖出头寸 (Separate BUY SELL)   , 关闭和计算 所有交易品种或仅当前交易品种（所有交易品种）   ， 启用追踪获利（ 追踪 利润） 关闭存款货币、点数、余额百分比的总损益。 该应用程序旨在与任何其他 EA 一起用于任何账户或与手动交易结合使用。 MT5 版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 一旦某些货币对或所有货币对的交易总余额大于或等于设置中指定的值，所有头寸将被关闭并删除订单。 此版本不仅能够在指定的利润水平平仓，而且还可以追踪利润以获得更好的结果。 我们实用程序的主要功能 按所有交易品种的总利润平仓； 按单独交易的总利润结算。 （虚拟模式）； 按总利润结算并追踪利润； 按总利润以点数、百分比或货币结算； 所有交易或单独交易均以总亏损结束； 关闭交易后关闭图表和终端、风险管理器、包含关闭信息的邮件、推送通
    Profrobotrading Channel EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    实用工具
    With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
    X2 Copy MT4
    Liubov' Shkandrii
    实用工具
    探索革命性的X2 Copy MT4，体验即时交易复制。仅需10秒设置，您将获得一个强大的工具，以前所未有的速度（低于0.1秒）在单台Windows计算机或VPS上的MetaTrader终端之间同步交易。 无论您是在管理多个账户、跟随信号还是扩展策略，X2 Copy MT4都能以无与伦比的精确度和控制力适应您的工作流程。停止等待 — 以市场领先的速度和可靠性开始复制。立即下载 试用版 。 *重要提示：使用MT5终端需要单独的X2 Copy MT5版本 X2 Copy MT4/5 设置和功能说明 | 如何安装 X2 Copy 试用版 功能特点 高速复制 — 交易传输时间少于0.1秒 支持所有复制类型的通用支持：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直观界面，10秒内即时设置 7/24 稳定运行 — 与Windows PC和Windows VPS完全兼容 灵活的账户间复制：真实 > 真实，真实 > 模拟，模拟 > 真实，模拟 > 模拟，适用于所有经纪商 多通道复制 — 能够从一个或多个发送方账户复制到一个或多个接收方账户 安全复制 (read-only) —
    Loss Recovery Trading Robot
    Quang Dung Pham
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
    Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (11)
    实用工具
    跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
    Trading box Order Management
    Igor Zizek
    5 (35)
    实用工具
    Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
    Market Screener for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    此筛选器可让您识别在选定时间段（时间范围）内超出通常超买（增长百分比）或超卖（下降百分比）的资产。 市场受法律支配，买得便宜，卖得贵，但如果没有自动扫描仪，您将很难识别比平时更超买或超卖的货币/股票，例如，在本周内，或当前小时或月份。 仪器可能有几十个或几百个，有时只是物理上可能没有时间手动分析所有东西，这些问题可以使用 Screener 轻松解决 筛选器可以做什么 扫描仪可用于任何 TF 扫描仪适用于货币、股票、加密货币、商品、指数和其他工具 识别资产的逻辑是通用的，因为它基于市场的基本规律 在筛选器的帮助下，您可以根据不同的策略进行工作，最常见的一种是 Pump 和 Dump 揭示每种工具的平均值 - SoftimoTrade Screener 不仅可以确定所选 TF 上资产的超买和超卖情况，还可以计算所选时间段内价格变化的平均值。 此外，所有当前增长率或下降率高于平常的工具都被标为红色，之后可以单独打开所选工具并进行更详细的分析。 使用筛选器的策略变体 对于超买资产↓表，我们正在寻找当前超买指数高于平常的资产，转到图表，更详细地分析资产，如果我们看到一个有趣的切入点，则沿着趋势
    Bermaui Manual EA
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (10)
    实用工具
    这是一个交易网格系统的半自动专家顾问。这个想法是逐渐在市场中占据不同的位置，然后计算它们的盈亏平衡水平。当价格超过此盈亏平衡点达到预定距离时，所有打开的订单都会关闭。 重要信息 这是用户指南：   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 您可以在此处使用我的任何其他产品尝试此 EA： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller 重要功能 EA 具有止损机制，以保护交易资金免受意外结果的影响。 您可以交易任何 MT4 符号，例如 EURUSD - XAUUSD - 石油 - 比特币。 您可以交易任何 MT4 时间范围。 我建议从 VPS 运行 EA。 参数和默认设置 1) 资金管理设置 开始批量。 建议使用默认设置为每 500 美元 0.01，杠杆为 1:400 或更多。 批次指数。 下一个订单的乘法大小。例如，如果起始手数为 0.01，手数指数为 2，则网格的手数大小将如下所示：0.01 – 0.02 – 0.04 – 0.08...等。 以点数获利。 盈亏平衡后的利润距离以点为单
    EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
    Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
    实用工具
    EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
    作者的更多信息
    Kalifx trailing stop EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    5 (5)
    实用工具
    KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance. Core Functionality 1. Trailing Stop Logic When the market moves in the direction of an o
    FREE
    Auto BE break even EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    5 (2)
    实用工具
    AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
    FREE
    TrendSurge EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    TRENDSURGE EA – Automated GBPUSD Strategy for MT4 Overview The TrendSurge Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, developed to identify and trade potential short-term trend movements on the GBPUSD currency pair. The EA uses pending orders placed around specific times of the trading day, aiming to participate in periods of increased market activity while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading approach. Trading Logic The Expert Advisor places pending orders durin
    FREE
    Eurusd Price Pulse
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits. Recommendations: - Test the robot with a small amount of money before
    FREE
    Kalifx PS Calculator
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility Overview The KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a MetaTrader utility designed to assist traders in managing risk by calculating precise lot sizes based on account balance, selected risk percentage, and stop loss distance. It operates directly from the chart, allowing users to define entry, stop loss, and take profit levels and instantly view the corresponding lot size and risk amount before placing a trade. Features Interactive chart but
    FREE
    Multi Order Breakeven Manager
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
    FREE
    Auto BE 2 Edition
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
    FREE
    Kali Layers Toolbox
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    Kali Layers Toolbox – Smart Zone & Layered Trade Management Utility Layers Toolbox is a very useful and smart MT4 utility EA designed for traders who want precision control over zone-based pending orders and break-even (BE) management . Simply draw your trade zone on the chart, and the EA will automatically place multiple pending orders within that zone according to your settings. It works for both single trades and grouped positions , giving you maximum flexibility and accuracy in trade manage
    FREE
    Bella EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
    Red Cross Bot
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
    Bold AI
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
    X Tesla EA
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
    Bella Scalper
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
    Bantam
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
    Red Cross
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplici
    Kalifx Trade manager
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    实用工具
    KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control , trailing stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP assignment , and   Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论