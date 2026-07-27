RR TradePanel MT5
- Utilities
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Calvin Andile MahlanguI build both free and paid tools for MetaTrader 4 & 5.
🔹My goal is to keep things simple, useful, and realistic.
🔹Free tools are meant to be genuinely helpful — not limited trials.
🔹Paid tools are thoroughly backtested and created with care for practical use in live conditions.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 July 2026
- Activations: 10
RR TradePanel is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart.
The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution.
Trade Planning
Trades can be planned visually using draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. The panel automatically recognizes the selected setup and supports both buy and sell positions, including market orders, limit orders, and stop orders.
Prices may be adjusted directly on the chart or entered manually.
Position Sizing
The EA can calculate the trading volume automatically according to the selected risk percentage.
The calculation considers:
- Account balance
- Selected risk percentage
- Stop Loss distance
- Symbol specifications provided by the broker
A fixed lot size can also be used instead of automatic risk-based sizing.
Risk/Reward Information
While adjusting the trade levels, the panel displays information that helps evaluate the planned trade, including the current Risk/Reward ratio and other trade statistics before the order is placed.
Trade Management
The EA includes several tools for managing open positions automatically.
Break-Even
The Stop Loss can be moved to the entry price automatically after the market reaches either:
- a specified profit in points, or
- a selected percentage of the Take Profit distance.
Trailing Stop
The trailing stop system supports configurable activation, trailing distance, and trailing step values to help protect profits as price moves in favor of the trade.
Partial Close
Positions can be partially closed automatically at predefined profit levels.
The system supports multiple profit targets as well as optional defensive partial closes when price moves against the position.
Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit
The EA can manage Stop Loss and Take Profit levels internally instead of sending them to the broker.
When Virtual SL/TP is enabled, broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit values are removed and the EA monitors price continuously. Positions are closed automatically when the virtual exit levels are reached.
Because this feature is managed by the EA, MetaTrader 5 must remain running while virtual protection is enabled.
Manual Controls
The panel also provides manual trade management buttons for common actions, including:
- Move Stop Loss to Break-Even
- Activate Trailing Stop
- Partial Close
- Cancel Pending Orders
- Close Buy Positions
- Close Sell Positions
- Close All Positions
Main Features
- Interactive Risk/Reward planning tool
- Drag-and-drop trade levels
- One-click market and pending order execution
- Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
- Fixed lot size option
- Automatic Break-Even management
- Automatic Trailing Stop management
- Automatic Partial Close management
- Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Manual trade management controls
- Movable and customizable control panel
Notes
- One EA instance should be used for each trading symbol.
- Algo Trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5.
- Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit require MetaTrader 5 to remain running.
- Testing on a demo account is recommended before using the EA on a live account.
FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!