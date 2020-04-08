Account Info Manager
- Indicators
- Phua Hock Seng
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
The sample on the right corner of the chart uses Font Size 20.
The characters/numbers will start from the right side/corner of the chart, so that when increase the font size, the text will expand out to the left/top and won't goes to the right/bottom and get hidden.
Able to change these Inputs.
a. Other Symbol. Current chart symbol will always be displayed.
b. Fonts.
c. Font size.
d. Text color (All the text label, local time, bid, ask, spread, lots, number of trades, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Balance and Equity all changeable).
e. Positive color.
f. Negative color.