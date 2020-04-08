Follow Line MT4

Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart.

This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend.

The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation:

  • Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Red to Blue, confirming a potential bullish reversal.

  • Sell Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Blue to Red, confirming a potential bearish reversal.


Рекомендуем также
Holy Trend PRO
Bianca Seara
5 (1)
Индикаторы
About Holy Trend was developed to identify trend and strength. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] Features Identifies trend Identifies strength of trend Identifies lines of support and resistance Easy to analyze Fast signals All timeframes Not repaint (when candle close) No settings required Can be used in Renko charts Can be used with indicator Holy Renko PRO Alerts, email and push notifications Advantages Sensitive identifier of trend able to identify the long, short movements and corr
Sweet VWAP Aux
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.5 (6)
Индикаторы
Сэкономьте время и принимайте более точные решения с Sweet VWAP Aux Если вы еще не скачали наш бесплатный индикатор VWAP для Metatrader 4 , то сделайте это сейчас и попробуйте его удивительные возможности для визуализации якорной VWAP. Затем вернитесь сюда и познакомьтесь с Sweet VWAP Aux - идеальным дополнением к вашему индикатору Sweet VWAP. С помощью Sweet VWAP всего одним щелчком вы можете закрепить этот индикатор VWAP в выбранной вами точке, экономя время и устраняя необходимость настройки
Parabolic SAR Dashboard Multi timeframe
John Benjamin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Мультитаймфреймовая панель Parabolic SAR Dashboard позволяет добавлять и отслеживать тренды PSAR. Мультитаймфреймовая панель Parabolic SAR Dashboard позволит вам сэкономить много времени и даст единое представление о рынке при помощи PSAR. Словом, можно просто следить за одним окном и получать обзор до 21 инструмента на вашей платформе MetaTrader 4. Индикатор откроется в дополнительном окне. Ниже показаны особенности индикатора PSAR Dashboard Изменение настроек PSAR: Панель PSAR Dashboard постав
Dynamic Moving Average DMA
Mihails Babuskins
Индикаторы
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
Top and bottom tracker
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
Индикаторы
One of the advantages of the Arrow Tracker indicator is its vivid visual representation: Histogram Display:   Situated beneath the main price chart, the indicator showcases a histogram. This allows for easy identification of market trends. Color-Coded Bars:   Uptrends are demarcated with blue bars, whereas downtrends are depicted with pink bars. This differentiation assists traders in swiftly gauging the market’s directional momentum. Signalling Peaks and Bottoms:   The histogram employs yellow
Wa Candle Timer MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Wa Candle Timer MT4 — это мощный и удобный индикатор, предназначенный для отображения оставшегося времени до формирования следующей свечи на графике MT4. Этот инструмент помогает трейдерам отслеживать время закрытия свечей и принимать более точные торговые решения. Ключевые функции : Отображение обратного отсчета текущей свечи Изменение цвета при снижении оставшегося времени ниже заданного порога Новое в версии 3.00: Настраиваемое оповещение при достижении определенного процента Полн
FREE
Order Ticket
THE FWA COMPANY
3 (1)
Утилиты
MONEY MANAGEMENT IS A CRITICAL COMPONENT OF SUCCESSFUL TRADING One of the most important aspects of money management is risk management. YOU need to have a clear understanding of the risks associated with your trades, and mitigate those risks. This free MT4 indicator allows you to efficiently and easily protect your capital and avoid catastrophic losses. Download it and use it before every single trade! ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** Tags: money managem
FREE
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
SFT Fibonacci Levels
Artem Kuzmin
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает уровни золотого сечения Фибоначчии, и линию баланса цены Имеет три различными варианта чувствительности Позволяет визуально ориентироваться в каком состоянии находится рынок и где возможны развороты тренда Работает на всех таймфреймах, на любых валютных парах, металлах и криптовалюте Можно использовать при работе с бинарными опционами Отличительные особенности Основан на золотом значении Фибоначчи; Определяет балансную линию равновесия цены Имеет три различных настройки чувс
FREE
ZigZag History with Reverse Level
Aleksandr Martynov
Индикаторы
Индикатор ZigZag с отображением уровней смены тренда. Наличие  уровней смены тренда позволяет понять принцип работы индикаторов ZigZag . Точки на экстремумах баров показывают историю прорисовки экстремумов. Уровни реверса показывают насколько должна отклониться цена для образования нового плеча. Особое влияние оказывает параметр Price noise - ценовой шум. Параметры: Depth - глубина поиска локального экстремума в барах; Price noise - типовое значение ценового шума для текущего таймфрейма и инстру
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
С помощью алгоритма форекс индикатора тренда Practica Trend данного, вы можете достаточно быстро понять, какая именно тенденция в данный момент развивается на рынке.Индикатор Practical Trend сопровождает длинные тренды, можно использовать без ограничений по инструментах или таймфреймах. При помощи этого индикатора можно пытатся прогнозировать будущие значения. Но основное применение индикатора заключается в генерации сигналов на покупку и продажу.  Индикатор Practical Trend применяют на рынках
Touch VWAP MT4
Danrlei Hornke
5 (2)
Индикаторы
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
FREE
PositionsSizeCal
Noor Ghani Rahman
Индикаторы
In the financial world, risk management is the process of identification, analysis and acceptance of uncertainty in investment decisions. Essentially, risk management occurs when an investor or fund manager analyzes and attempts to quantify the potential for losses in an investment, such as a moral hazard, and then takes the appropriate action given his investment objectives and risk tolerance. This tool should be the success key before you lost your capitals due to the unawareness of market beh
TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner
Mr Hamish Richmond Haddow
Индикаторы
Based on TheStrat by Rob Smith (@robintheblack) #thestrat , which is a trading method that Rob has developed over a 30 year career in the market.    This is TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner that allows you to constantly scan either the Stocks, Currency pairs, indices or commodities that you want to watch. The time frames that you can watch can be (Year, Quarter, Month, Week, Day, H4, H1, 15M and smaller if you feel like it).  It tells what the current candle is doing.  It is either inside b
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Индикаторы
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structures Pro находит и показывает на графике 5 (пять) паттернов системы Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , а именно: Break Of Structures (BoS) Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount зоны с сеткой Фибо High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high экстремумы   Паттерны отображаются для двух режимов - Swing   и  Internal  и легко различаются цветом на график. Для режима Internal выбраны более контрастные цвета, более тонкие линии и меньший размер
Crosshair Local Time
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Индикаторы
If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further. This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis. Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go. You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first. Time setting inputs
XX Power
Mati Maello
Индикаторы
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status:   If the Trend color is green, trend is up. I f the Trend color is red, trend is down.    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////
Account Info Manager
Phua Hock Seng
Индикаторы
The sample on the right corner of the chart uses Font Size 20. The characters/numbers will start from the right side/corner of the chart, so that when increase the font size, the text will expand out to the left/top and won't goes to the right/bottom and get hidden.  Able to change these Inputs. a. Other Symbol.  Current chart symbol will always be displayed. b. Fonts. c. Font size. d. Text color (All the text label, local time, bid, ask, spread, lots, number of trades, Margin, Free Margin, Mar
MACD Level Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Индикаторы
This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Индикаторы
Индикатор TMA AI Bands основан на Треугольной скользящей средней (TMA) с динамическими верхними и нижними полосами и четкими стрелками покупки/продажи, нанесенными непосредственно на график. Он оснащен интегрированным ИИ для адаптивной оптимизации и гарантирует отсутствие перерисовки, предоставляя точные сигналы разворота при касании цены полос. * Пары: работает со всеми валютными парами * Рекомендуемые таймфреймы: D1 / W1 / MN * Настраиваемые внешние переменные:   * TimeFrame – период расч
Market Reversal Alerts
LEE SAMSON
4.2 (115)
Индикаторы
Станьте Breaker Trader и получайте прибыль от изменений структуры рынка по мере изменения цены. Индикатор выключателя блока ордеров определяет, когда тренд или движение цены приближаются к истощению и готовы развернуться. Он предупреждает вас об изменениях в структуре рынка, которые обычно происходят, когда произойдет разворот или серьезный откат. Индикатор использует собственный расчет, который определяет прорывы и ценовой импульс. Каждый раз, когда новый максимум формируется около возможной
Mood
Gevorg Hakobyan
Индикаторы
This indicator is designed for trend trading and it helps in determining the best entry points. To identify the points, it is necessary to follow the signal line. Once the line crosses the zero level upwards - buy, and when it crosses downwards - sell. In addition to the signal line, the indicator also displays the so-called market "mood" in real time in the form of a histogram. The indicator works on all timeframes and with all instruments. The indicator operation required the Moving Average in
ForexFlipAlert
Adriano De Mello Moura
Индикаторы
FOREX FLIP ALERT   - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator   does not redraw  its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points. Benefits of the indicator: Gives sign
The Session Indicator
David Muriithi
Индикаторы
Having trouble marking where the various forex sessions start and end? Or perhaps your strategy requires you trade only in a specific session, then this is for you. The session indicator shades the session you require in a certain color so that you can identify it easily. The sessions shown include: London session, New York session, Asian Session, Asian - London overlap and London - New York Overlap. Difference source give varying time ranges for the various session, mostly differing by not mo
FREE
VWap Bands EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Индикаторы
VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator The VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex indicator is a quite similar to the Bollinger bands, but it deploys volume weighted average as the core value of the bands. There is an option of using the tick volume or real volume for calculation when using the VWAP Bands Metatrader 5 custom forex indicator, especially when the forex broker displays symbol alongside real volume. Similarly, you can decide to have deviations calculated with the sample correction or not.
CloseBarInfo
Dmitrii Korchagin
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике текущее время сервера и время до закрытия текущего бара. Информация бывает очень полезной в моменты выхода новостей, когда трейдеры ждут именно закрытия свечи, для начала торговой сессии. Размер и цвет шрифта можно подстраивать под Ваш шаблон графика. Настройки: Text color - цвет текста отображения Tezt size - размер текста отображения Добавляйте меня в друзья, чтобы не пропустить обновления и выходы новых роботов ->   Dmitrii Korchagin Посмотрите мои другие проду
FREE
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
Утилиты
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
Bear EA Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Эксперты
Markets Are falling??? here is the best tool in the market to turn a sad face to a happy one! scalp trade the fall now   Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Bearish Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$  Leave a comment and review  5 stars means you like it :) Make me happy  Please see video:  https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combinat
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Индикаторы
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Индикаторы
Top Bottom Tracker - это индикатор, основанный на сложных алгоритмах, которые анализируют рыночную тенденцию и могут определять максимумы и минимумы тренда / Версия для MT5 . Цена будет постепенно увеличиваться, пока не достигнет 500$. Следующая цена --> $99 Особенности Отсутствие перерисовки Индикатор не меняет свои значения при поступлении новых данных Торговые Все пары Форекс Таймфрейм   Все таймфреймы Параметры ==== Конфигурация индикатора ==== Параметр конфигурации // 40 (Чем выше
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Индикаторы
Пробои ценовых уровней, продвинутая статистика, расчет ТейкПрофита и 3 вида уведомлений. Преимущества: Не перерисовывает свои результаты Сигнал строго на закрытии свечи Алгоритм фильтрации ложных пробоев Отлично сочетается с любой трендовой стратегией Работает на всех инструментах и таймсериях Руководство пользователя ->  ЗДЕСЬ  / Решение проблем ->   ЗДЕСЬ  / МТ5 версия ->  ЗДЕСЬ Как торговать с индикатором: Торговля с AW Breakout Catcher всего в три простых шага: Шаг 1 - Открытие позиции Полу
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Другие продукты этого автора
Fimathe Painel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Утилиты
Indicador Fimathe   agora com entrada Automática Tamanho e posição do painel selecionáveis.   LINHAS DINÂMICAS  - Suporte e resistência interativas e arrastáveis   ZONA NEUTRA INTELIGENTE  - Área crítica entre os movimentos MÚLTIPLOS CANAIS DE TAKE   - Projeções precisas de lucro   SISTEMA DE ALERTAS   - Notificações visuais e sonoras   FATIAMENTO PRECISO   - Divisão em 25%, 50% e 75%   BOT OPERACIONAL   - Execute trades automaticamente!  NOVIDADE EXCLUSIVA:   Ativação Instantânea  - Um cliq
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Линии поддержки и сопротивления: Динамические и перемещаемые линии для определения ключевых уровней. Референсный канал: Создает канал между поддержкой и сопротивлением, отображая расстояние в пунктах. Нейтральная зона и каналы для тейк-профита: Генерирует нейтральную зону и несколько каналов для тейк-профита в зависимости от направления рынка (восходящий или нисходящий тренд). Разделение канала: Делит канал на квартили (25%, 50%, 75%) для определения зон интереса. Интерактивные кнопки: Заблокир
FREE
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
Динамический Расчет CMF: Настройте период для Денежного Потока Чайкина (CMF) , чтобы точно настроить ваш анализ и максимизировать точность сигнала.  Интуитивно Понятные Цветовые Оповещения: Мгновенно интерпретируйте рыночные условия с помощью четких визуальных сигналов:  Зеленый Алерт: Указывает на зону Перекупленности – сигнализируя о потенциальной возможности для продажи.  Красный Алерт: Указывает на зону Перепроданности – предлагая потенциальную возможность для покупки.  Серый Алерт: Предста
FREE
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
The   ADX  Histogram   is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic   Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a   color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Утилиты
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.  Key Features: Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one clic
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy.  Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing.  Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Optional ad
FREE
Sync
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Утилиты
Sync Indicator для MetaTrader 5 (MT5): Синхронизация Графиков и Объектов Расширьте возможности вашего анализа на нескольких графиках с помощью Sync Indicator.   Это идеальный инструмент для трейдеров, использующих Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) или любые стратегии, требующие точной корреляции между таймфреймами. Этот профессиональный инструмент выходит за рамки простой синхронизации мыши. Он   копирует ваш технический анализ (линии, каналы, прямоугольники)   на другие графики и оснаще
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
TickVolume — это передовой инструмент Анализа Потока Ордеров и Объема (Order Flow & Volume Analysis) , разработанный для отслеживания доминирования тиков в реальном времени между покупателями и продавцами. Он преобразует сырой тиковый объем в интуитивно понятную и действенную визуализацию, выделяя силу, слабость, скорость и зоны поглощения рынка с помощью многослойных динамических гистограмм.  Уникальные Особенности и Передовые Технологии Многослойное Отслеживание Доминирования: Сила и Слабость:
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
Динамический Расчет CMF: Настройте период для Денежного Потока Чайкина (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) , чтобы точно настроить ваш анализ и максимизировать точность сигнала.  Интуитивно Понятные Цветовые Оповещения: Мгновенно интерпретируйте рыночные условия с помощью четких визуальных сигналов:  Зеленый Алерт: Указывает на зону Перекупленности – сигнализируя о потенциальной возможности для продажи.  Красный Алерт: Указывает на зону Перепроданности – предлагая потенциальную возможность для покупки.  
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TickVolume: Продвинутый Индикатор Объема TicvVolume — это продвинутый индикатор, основанный на гистограмме тикового объема , который сочетает направленную силу (Бычью/Медвежью) с логикой поглощения ордеров . Он предоставляет четкое представление о доминировании на рынке между покупателями и продавцами, помогая выявлять сильные дисбалансы или фазы нейтрализации . Ключевые Особенности: Направленная Цветовая Гистограмма  Сильные Быки ( Bull Strong ) – доминирующие импульсы покупок.  Слабые Быки ( B
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
Ключевые Особенности  Гистограмма Кумулятивной Дельты – Визуализирует чистый объем покупок против объема продаж в реальном времени. Медианы Объема Покупок/Продаж – Горизонтальные линии, показывающие средние уровни объема покупок и продаж.  Умная Классификация Объема – Разделяет: Сильные Покупки (Зеленый) – Бычье давление. Сильные Продажи (Красный) – Медвежье давление. Медиана Объема Покупок (Синяя Линия) – Ориентир для типичного объема покупок. Медиана Объема Продаж (Оранжевая Линия) – Ориентир
Real Flow Defense Levels MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
️ Real Flow Defense Levels: Уровни Защиты Высокого Воздействия Индикатор Real Flow Defense Levels — это проприетарный инструмент, разработанный для выявления и построения значимых ценовых зон с высокой уверенностью непосредственно на вашем основном торговом графике. Он использует динамический, основанный на объеме анализ для определения того, где рынок ранее демонстрировал самую сильную защиту или концентрацию активности . Эти построенные линии служат динамическими уровнями поддержки и сопроти
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
MarketProfileTPO: Анализ TPO в MetaTrader 5 Индикатор   MarketProfileTPO   для MetaTrader 5 — это мощный инструмент, предназначенный для отображения концепции   Рыночного Профиля   ( Market Profile ), основанной на анализе   Временных Ценовых Возможностей (TPO) , прямо в главном окне вашего графика. Этот индикатор рассчитывает и отображает распределение цен за определенный период, выделяя ключевые области рыночной активности и концентрации. Он особенно оптимизирован для   высоковолатильных ин
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
Ключевые Особенности:  Гистограмма Кумулятивной Дельты – Визуализирует чистый объем покупок против объема продаж в реальном времени.  Медианы Объема Покупок/Продаж – Горизонтальные линии, показывающие средние уровни объема покупок и продаж.  Умная Классификация Объема – Разделяет: Сильные Покупки (Зеленый) – Бычье давление. Сильные Продажи (Красный) – Медвежье давление. Медиана Объема Покупок (Синяя Линия) – Ориентир для типичного объема покупок. Медиана Объема Продаж (Оранжевая Линия) – Ориенти
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
MarketProfileTPO: Анализ TPO в MetaTrader 5 Индикатор MarketProfileTPO для MetaTrader 5 — это мощный инструмент, предназначенный для отображения концепции Рыночного Профиля ( Market Profile ), основанной на анализе Временных Ценовых Возможностей (TPO) , прямо в главном окне вашего графика. Этот индикатор рассчитывает и отображает распределение цен за определенный период, выделяя ключевые области рыночной активности и концентрации. Он особенно оптимизирован для высоковолатильных инструментов ,
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
️ Real Flow Defense Levels: Уровни Защиты Высокого Воздействия Индикатор Real Flow Defense Levels — это проприетарный инструмент, разработанный для выявления и построения значимых ценовых зон с высокой уверенностью непосредственно на вашем основном торговом графике. Он использует динамический, основанный на объеме анализ для определения того, где рынок ранее демонстрировал самую сильную защиту или концентрацию активности . Эти построенные линии служат динамическими уровнями поддержки и сопроти
Follow Line
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals. Key Features Dynamic Trend Line: Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme. Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during dow
Price Compass
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
Price Compass — это мощный инструмент технического анализа, разработанный для работы в качестве навигационной системы тренда на финансовых рынках. Он оценивает среднее направленное давление рынка, эффективно отфильтровывая краткосрочный шум, чтобы ясно определить доминирующее движение. Индикатор количественно определяет, насколько текущая цена отклонилась от своего "центрального среднего", предоставляя точный сигнал рыночной ориентации (Бычья, Медвежья или Нейтральная). Интерпретация (Три Состоя
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв