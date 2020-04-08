Follow Line MT4

Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart.

This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend.

The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation:

  • Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Red to Blue, confirming a potential bullish reversal.

  • Sell Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Blue to Red, confirming a potential bearish reversal.


おすすめのプロダクト
Holy Trend PRO
Bianca Seara
5 (1)
インディケータ
About Holy Trend was developed to identify trend and strength. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] Features Identifies trend Identifies strength of trend Identifies lines of support and resistance Easy to analyze Fast signals All timeframes Not repaint (when candle close) No settings required Can be used in Renko charts Can be used with indicator Holy Renko PRO Alerts, email and push notifications Advantages Sensitive identifier of trend able to identify the long, short movements and correc
Sweet VWAP Aux
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.5 (6)
インディケータ
スイートVWAPオックスで時間を節約し、より正確な意思決定を行いましょう まだMetatrader 4の 無料VWAPインジケータ をダウンロードしていない場合は、今すぐダウンロードして、アンカー付きの素晴らしいVWAP視覚化機能を体験してください。その後、ここに戻ってスイートVWAPオックスを知ってください-あなたのスイートVWAPインジケータの完璧な拡張機能。 スイートVWAPをクリックするだけで、このVWAPインジケータを任意のポイントに固定できるため、手動で設定する必要がなく、時間を節約できます。さらに、このインジケータは、大手機関が取引し、注文を配置している重要なポイントに関する貴重な情報を提供するため、より正確な意思決定を行い、独自の取引戦略を設定することができます。 アンカー付きのVWAPを手動で設定しようとするのに時間を費やす必要はありません。今すぐスイートVWAPオックスを購入して、市場分析を新たなレベルに引き上げてください。これは、金融市場で成功を収めたい真剣なトレーダーにとって貴重な投資です。 スイートVWAPを無料でダウンロードして、グラフのさまざまなアンカーポ
Parabolic SAR Dashboard Multi timeframe
John Benjamin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard allows you to add and monitor PSAR trends. The multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard will save you a lot of time and gives you a single view of the markets using PSAR. In short, you can just view one window and get a snapshot of up to 21 instruments on your MT4 platform. The indicator opens in a sub-window. Below are the features of the PSAR Dashboard Indicator Modify PSAR Settings: The PSAR Dashboard comes with default PSAR settings of 0.02 (Step) and 0
Dynamic Moving Average DMA
Mihails Babuskins
インディケータ
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
Top and bottom tracker
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
インディケータ
One of the advantages of the Arrow Tracker indicator is its vivid visual representation: Histogram Display:   Situated beneath the main price chart, the indicator showcases a histogram. This allows for easy identification of market trends. Color-Coded Bars:   Uptrends are demarcated with blue bars, whereas downtrends are depicted with pink bars. This differentiation assists traders in swiftly gauging the market’s directional momentum. Signalling Peaks and Bottoms:   The histogram employs yellow
Wa Candle Timer MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
インディケータ
Wa Candle Timer MT4 は、次のローソク足が形成されるまでの残り時間を表示する、強力でユーザーフレンドリーなMT4インジケーターです。このツールは、ローソク足のクローズタイミングを把握しやすくし、より良い取引判断を支援します。 主な機能 ： 現在のローソク足のカウントダウンを表示 残り時間が指定した割合を下回ると色が変化 バージョン3.00の新機能：指定した割合でアラートを出す設定が可能 フォントと色の完全カスタマイズ対応 時間管理と取引精度の向上に貢献 カスタマイズ可能な設定 ： 1️⃣ 閾値以上のカラー設定 2️⃣ 閾値以下のカラー設定 3️⃣ フォントサイズ 4️⃣ フォントスタイル 5️⃣ アラート発動の割合（％）
FREE
Order Ticket
THE FWA COMPANY
3 (1)
ユーティリティ
MONEY MANAGEMENT IS A CRITICAL COMPONENT OF SUCCESSFUL TRADING One of the most important aspects of money management is risk management. YOU need to have a clear understanding of the risks associated with your trades, and mitigate those risks. This free MT4 indicator allows you to efficiently and easily protect your capital and avoid catastrophic losses. Download it and use it before every single trade! ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** Tags: money managem
FREE
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
SFT Fibonacci Levels
Artem Kuzmin
インディケータ
The indicator shows the Fibonaccia golden ratio levels and the price balance line Has three different sensitivity options Allows you to visually navigate what state the market is in and where trend reversals are possible Works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Based on the golden Fibonacci value; Determines the balance line of price equilibrium Has three different sensitivity settings; Simple an
FREE
ZigZag History with Reverse Level
Aleksandr Martynov
インディケータ
This indicator is based on the previous option ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37376 ) and includes all completions at the time of creation. Availability of additional data allows to understand more deeply the principle of work as this indicator and original. Points on extrema of bars show history of a portrayal of extrema as before. Levels of a reverse show as far as the price for formation of a new shoulder has to deviate. The Price noise parameter has a special impact (the name "devi
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
インディケータ
With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
Touch VWAP MT4
Danrlei Hornke
5 (2)
インディケータ
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
FREE
PositionsSizeCal
Noor Ghani Rahman
インディケータ
In the financial world, risk management is the process of identification, analysis and acceptance of uncertainty in investment decisions. Essentially, risk management occurs when an investor or fund manager analyzes and attempts to quantify the potential for losses in an investment, such as a moral hazard, and then takes the appropriate action given his investment objectives and risk tolerance. This tool should be the success key before you lost your capitals due to the unawareness of market beh
TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner
Mr Hamish Richmond Haddow
インディケータ
Based on TheStrat by Rob Smith (@robintheblack) #thestrat , which is a trading method that Rob has developed over a 30 year career in the market.    This is TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner that allows you to constantly scan either the Stocks, Currency pairs, indices or commodities that you want to watch. The time frames that you can watch can be (Year, Quarter, Month, Week, Day, H4, H1, 15M and smaller if you feel like it).  It tells what the current candle is doing.  It is either inside b
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
インディケータ
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
インディケータ
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Crosshair Local Time
Alberto Gauer Borrego
インディケータ
If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further. This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis. Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go. You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first. Time setting inputs
XX Power
Mati Maello
インディケータ
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status:   If the Trend color is green, trend is up. I f the Trend color is red, trend is down.    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////
Account Info Manager
Phua Hock Seng
インディケータ
The sample on the right corner of the chart uses Font Size 20. The characters/numbers will start from the right side/corner of the chart, so that when increase the font size, the text will expand out to the left/top and won't goes to the right/bottom and get hidden.  Able to change these Inputs. a. Other Symbol.  Current chart symbol will always be displayed. b. Fonts. c. Font size. d. Text color (All the text label, local time, bid, ask, spread, lots, number of trades, Margin, Free Margin, Mar
MACD Level Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
インディケータ
This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
インディケータ
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
インディケータ
TMA AI Bands インジケーターは、三角移動平均 (TMA) を基盤とし、動的な上バンドと下バンド、およびチャート上に直接プロットされた明確な買い/売り矢印を備えています。適応型最適化のための統合 AI を特徴とし、再描画なしを保証し、価格がバンドに触れた際に正確な反転シグナルを提供します。 * 通貨ペア: すべての通貨ペアで動作 * 推奨時間枠: D1 / W1 / MN * 設定可能な外部変数:   * TimeFrame – 計算期間   * HalfLength – 平均の平滑化   * BandsDeviations – バンドの標準偏差   * CenterShift, UpperShift, LowerShift – ラインの微調整   * ShowArrows, ArrowGap – 矢印の表示とオフセット制御 * クリーンなインターフェースとシンプルなビジュアルで、複雑さを避けつつ正確性を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。
Market Reversal Alerts
LEE SAMSON
4.2 (115)
インディケータ
ブレーカートレーダーになり、価格が反転すると市場構造からの利益が変化します。 注文ブロックブレーカーインジケーターは、トレンドまたは価格の動きが枯渇に近づいており、逆転の準備ができていることを識別します。通常、反転または大規模なプルバックが発生しようとしているときに発生する市場構造の変化について警告します。 この指標は、ブレイクアウトと価格の勢いを識別する独自の計算を使用します。使い果たされる可能性のあるポイントの近くで新しい高値が形成されるたびに、インディケーターはその高値の作成を担当する最後の注文ブロックを描きます。次に、移動する価格とともに注文ブロックを追跡します。その後、価格が反対方向にシフトし、その注文ブロックを突破すると、新しい市場構造を作成し、トレンドまたは大きな後退の可能性のある反転の開始を警告します。 注文ブロックは、高値/安値が作成される前の最後の反対色のろうそくであり、価格がこれらの重要な領域を下抜けすると、トレンドの短期的ま​​たは長期的な反転の兆候です。 特徴 重要な枯渇点での市場構造の変化を警告します 価格が使い果たされるレベルに近づくと、自動的に
Mood
Gevorg Hakobyan
インディケータ
This indicator is designed for trend trading and it helps in determining the best entry points. To identify the points, it is necessary to follow the signal line. Once the line crosses the zero level upwards - buy, and when it crosses downwards - sell. In addition to the signal line, the indicator also displays the so-called market "mood" in real time in the form of a histogram. The indicator works on all timeframes and with all instruments. The indicator operation required the Moving Average in
ForexFlipAlert
Adriano De Mello Moura
インディケータ
FOREX FLIP ALERT   - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator   does not redraw  its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points. Benefits of the indicator: Gives sign
The Session Indicator
David Muriithi
インディケータ
Having trouble marking where the various forex sessions start and end? Or perhaps your strategy requires you trade only in a specific session, then this is for you. The session indicator shades the session you require in a certain color so that you can identify it easily. The sessions shown include: London session, New York session, Asian Session, Asian - London overlap and London - New York Overlap. Difference source give varying time ranges for the various session, mostly differing by not mo
FREE
VWap Bands EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
インディケータ
VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator The VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex indicator is a quite similar to the Bollinger bands, but it deploys volume weighted average as the core value of the bands. There is an option of using the tick volume or real volume for calculation when using the VWAP Bands Metatrader 5 custom forex indicator, especially when the forex broker displays symbol alongside real volume. Similarly, you can decide to have deviations calculated with the sample correction or not.
CloseBarInfo
Dmitrii Korchagin
インディケータ
インジケーターには、現在のサーバー時間と、現在のバーがチャート上で閉じるまでの時間が表示されます。 情報は、トレーダーが取引セッションを開始するために、ろうそくが閉じるのを待っているときに、ニュースリリースの瞬間に非常に便利です。 フォントサイズと色は、チャートテンプレートに合わせて調整できます。 設定: テキストの色-表示テキストの色 テキストサイズ-表示テキストのサイズ あなたが指標について肯定的なフィードバックを残すなら、私は非常に喜んでいます。 あなたの武器で見たい他の指標やその他のツールを議論に書いてください。  新しいロボットの更新とリリースを逃さないように友人として私を追加-> Dmitrii Korchagin 市場で私の他の製品を参照してください-> 私の製品 私のロボットはすぐにリリースされますが、その間に、それがどのように取引されるかを見てください-> Hewer Signal
FREE
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
ユーティリティ
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
Bear EA Scalper
Ofer Dvir
エキスパート
Markets Are falling??? here is the best tool in the market to turn a sad face to a happy one! scalp trade the fall now   Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Bearish Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$  Leave a comment and review  5 stars means you like it :) Make me happy  Please see video:  https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combinat
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
Miraculous Indicator – ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインに基づく100%非リペイントのFXおよびバイナリーツール この動画では、FXおよびバイナリーオプションのトレーダー向けに特別に開発された、非常に正確で強力な取引ツールである Miraculous Indicator を紹介しています。このインジケーターがユニークなのは、伝説的な ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナイン と ガンの振動の法則 に基づいている点で、現代の取引で利用できる最も正確な予測ツールの一つとなっています。 Miraculous Indicatorは 完全に非リペイント であり、ローソク足が確定した後にシグナルが変化したり消えたりすることはありません。つまり、見たものがそのまま利用できます。これにより、トレーダーは自信を持ってエントリーおよびエグジットを行うための信頼性と一貫性のある根拠を得ることができます。 主な特徴: ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインとガン理論に基づいて構築 100%非リペイントのシグナルシステム すべての時間枠（M1、M5、H1、H4、日足、週足）で機能 FXおよびバイナリーオプション取引
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
インディケータ
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
インディケータ
KATANA Scalper for MT4  製品概要 KATANA Scalper for MT4 は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高度なテクニカル分析インジケーターです。本製品は、短期取引（スキャルピング・デイトレード）において最も課題となる「価格ノイズ」と「反応の遅延」を同時に解決することを目的に設計されました。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムにより、相場の表層的な乱高下を排除し、統計的に優位性の高い「モメンタムの芯」を抽出します。複雑な相場をシンプルに構造化し、トレーダーが客観的なデータに基づいて精密な判断を下すための視覚的インターフェースを提供します。 導入による5つの技術的メリット 1. 非線形アルゴリズムによるノイズ除去と低ラグの実現 従来の移動平均線やオシレーターは、平滑化を行うほど反応が遅れる（ラグが発生する）という数学的課題がありました。本ツールは独自の非線形ロジックを用いることで、価格の急変に即座に追従しながら、トレンドに影響しない微細なノイズのみを効果的にフィルタリングします。 2. 適応型ボラティリティフィルターによる環境
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
インディケータ
Top Bottom Tracker は、洗練されたアルゴリズムに基づき、市場のトレンドを分析し、トレンドの高値と安値を検出することができるインジケーターです / MT5バージョン 。 価格は500$に達するまで徐々に上昇します。次の価格 --> $99 特徴 リペイントなし このインジケーターは 新しいデータが到着してもその値を変更しません 取引ペア すべてのFXペア 時間枠 すべての時間枠 パラメーター ==== インジケータの設定 設定パラメータ // 40 (値が高いほど、シグナルは少なくなりますが、より正確です) 上レベル値 // 80 (上水平線の値) 下限値 // 20 (下限水平線の値) インジケータ計算バー // 3000 (何本分のインジケータを計算するか。0を指定すると、全てのバーに対してインジケータを計算します) ==== アラーム設定 ポップアップアラート // true (端末にアラームを表示) メールアラート // true (アラームをメールで通知) アラート時間間隔 // 10 (アラーム間隔 (分)) 警告
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
インディケータ
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
インディケータ
SHOGUN Trade - Market Structure Analyzer & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard 製品コンセプト：戦略的俯瞰による戦局の掌握 トレードにおいて、局所的な値動き（ノイズ）に翻弄されることは、最も避けるべきリスクです。 SHOGUN Trade は、トレーダーの視点を「一過性の変動」から「市場構造全体の把握」へと引き上げるために設計されました。 本システムは、7つの時間軸（M1からD1まで）をリアルタイムで同期・スキャンし、相場の成熟度を客観的に数値化します。これにより、感情的な裁量判断を排除し、統計的な優位性が確認された局面でのみ行動を起こす「戦略的なトレーディング環境」を構築します。 5つの戦略的優位性（核心的機能） 1. 市場構造解析エンジン（Market Structure Analysis） ダウ理論に基づき、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」をリアルタイムで自動判定します。 技術的利点: 現在の価格が、単なる調整（リトレースメント）なのか、それとも構造的なトレンド転換（ブレイクアウト）なのかを論理的に識別し
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
インディケータ
このダッシュボードは、選択されたシンボルの最新の利用可能なハーモニックパターンを表示するので、時間を節約し、より効率的に / MT5バージョン 。 無料インジケーター： Basic Harmonic Pattern インジケーター列 Symbol ： 選択したシンボルが表示されます。 Trend ： 強気または弱気 Pattern ： パターンの種類（ガートレー、バタフライ、バット、カニ、サメ、サイファー、ABCD） Entry ： エントリー価格 SL： ストップロス価格 TP1： 1回目の利食い価格 TP2： 2回目の利食い価格 TP3: 3回目の利食い価格 Current price : 現在値 Age (in bars):  最後に描画されたパターンの年齢 主な入力項目 Symbols: "28 Major Currency Pairs "または "Selected Symbols "から選択。 Selected Symbols: カンマで区切られた監視したいシンボル（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。ブローカーがペアに接尾辞または接頭辞を付けている場合
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
インディケータ
価格レベルの内訳、高度な統計、TakeProfit 計算、および 3 種類の通知。 利点： 結果を再描画しないでください ろうそくの終わりに厳密に信号を送る False Breakdown フィルタリング アルゴリズム どんなトレンド戦略にもよく合います。 すべてのツールと時系列で動作します マニュアルと説明 ->   ここ / 問題解決 ->   ここ / MT5 バージョン ->   ここ インジケーターで取引する方法 わずか 3 つの簡単なステップで AW ブレイクアウト キャッチャーを使用して取引できます。 ステップ 1 - ポジションを開く 70% 以上の成功率で買いシグナルが受信されました ステップ 2 - ストップロスの決定 逆信号でトランクを選択 ステップ 3 - テイクプロフィット戦略の定義 戦略 1: TP1 に到達したらポジション全体をクローズする 戦略 2: TP1 に達した時点でポジションの 50% をクローズし、TP2 に達した時点で残りの 50% をクローズします。 戦略 3: 反対のシグナルでポジション全体を決済する 統計モジュール ペアをより適切に選択
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
作者のその他のプロダクト
Fimathe Painel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
ユーティリティ
Indicador Fimathe   agora com entrada Automática Tamanho e posição do painel selecionáveis.   LINHAS DINÂMICAS  - Suporte e resistência interativas e arrastáveis   ZONA NEUTRA INTELIGENTE  - Área crítica entre os movimentos MÚLTIPLOS CANAIS DE TAKE   - Projeções precisas de lucro   SISTEMA DE ALERTAS   - Notificações visuais e sonoras   FATIAMENTO PRECISO   - Divisão em 25%, 50% e 75%   BOT OPERACIONAL   - Execute trades automaticamente!  NOVIDADE EXCLUSIVA:   Ativação Instantânea  - Um cliq
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (4)
インディケータ
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
ダイナミックな CMF 計算: チャイキン・マネー・フロー (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) の期間をカスタマイズすることで、分析を微調整し、シグナルの精度を最大限に高めます。  直感的な色分けアラート: 明確な視覚的合図により、市場の状況を即座に解釈できます。  緑色アラート: 買われすぎ ゾーンを示し、潜在的な売り機会を示唆します。  赤色アラート: 売られすぎ ゾーンを示し、潜在的な買い機会を示唆します。  灰色アラート: 中立 ゾーンを表し、確認されたトレンドまたは反転を待つべきシグナルです。  自動ダイバージェンス検出: 市場の隠れた転換点を容易に発見します。当社のシステムは、価格とモメンタム間の ダイバージェンスを自動的に検出 し、重要な反転を予測するのに役立ちます。  リアルボリューム統合: リアルボリュームオプション に切り替えることでシグナルの精度を高め、最も信頼性の高い市場データに基づいて取引を決定できるようにします。
FREE
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The   ADX  Histogram   is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic   Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a   color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
ユーティリティ
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.  Key Features: Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one clic
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy.  Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing.  Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Optional ad
FREE
Sync
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader 5 (MT5)用 Sync Indicator: チャートとオブジェクトの完全同期 複数のチャートでの分析を強力にサポートする「Sync Indicator」。 プライスアクション、スマートマネーコンセプト (SMC)、あるいは複数の時間足（マルチタイムフレーム）の相関関係を重視するトレーダーにとって、究極のツールです。 このプロフェッショナルなツールは、単なるマウスカーソルの同期にとどまりません。 テクニカル分析（ライン、チャネル、長方形など）を複数のチャートに複製 し、独自の オブジェクト管理パネル によってワークスペースを整理整頓します。  主な機能 1.  スマートで滑らかなクロスヘア（十字カーソル） MT5標準のカーソルは忘れましょう。Sync Indicatorは、カスタマイズ可能な価格ラインと時間ラインをグループ内の全チャートに同期して表示します。 完全な精度:   H1チャートの高値が、M5チャートのどこに位置するかを瞬時に特定できます。 自動ナビゲーション:   リンク先のチャートで過去のポイントが表示範囲外にある場合、自動的に正しい日時まで
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
TickVolume は、Metatrader 5 向けの高度な 注文フロー＆ボリューム分析 (Order Flow & Volume Analysis) ツールです。買い手と売り手の リアルタイムのティック優位性 を追跡し、生ティックボリュームを直感的で実用的な視覚情報に変換します。多層的な動的ヒストグラムを通じて、市場の 強さ、弱さ、速度、および吸収ゾーン を明確にハイライトします。  独自の機能と高度なテクノロジー (Exclusive Features and Advanced Technology) 多層的な優位性追跡: 強さと弱さ: 可変幅のヒストグラム（ 太い バーは 強い 優位性、 細い バーは 弱い 動き）。 統合されたフェードシステム (Fade System): 圧力の継続性 を捉えます。高ボリュームのバーの後でも、バーのサイズと色が持続（フェードアウト）することで、注文フローにおける 持続的な攻撃性 を示します。 速度コンポーネント (Speed Overlay) - スピードオーバーレイ: v4.5の新機能。 ティックボリュームが 動的中央値を大幅に超える 状
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
ダイナミックな CMF 計算: チャイキン・マネー・フロー (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) の期間をカスタマイズすることで、分析を微調整し、シグナルの精度を最大限に高めます。  直感的な色分けアラート: 明確な視覚的合図により、市場の状況を即座に解釈できます。  緑色アラート: 買われすぎ ゾーンを示し、潜在的な売り機会を示唆します。  赤色アラート: 売られすぎ ゾーンを示し、潜在的な買い機会を示唆します。  灰色アラート: 中立 ゾーンを表し、確認されたトレンドまたは反転を待つべきシグナルです。  自動ダイバージェンス検出: 市場の隠れた転換点を容易に発見します。当社のシステムは、価格とモメンタム間の ダイバージェンスを自動的に検出 し、重要な反転を予測するのに役立ちます。  リアルボリューム統合: リアルボリュームオプション に切り替えることでシグナルの精度を高め、最も信頼性の高い市場データに基づいて取引を決定できるようにします。
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
インディケータ
TickVolume：高度なインジケーター TickVolume は、 ティックボリュームヒストグラム に基づく高度なインジケーターであり、 方向性の強さ （強気/弱気）と 注文吸収ロジック を組み合わせています。買い手と売り手の間の市場の優位性を明確に示し、強い 不均衡 や 中立化フェーズ を発見するのに役立ちます。  主な特徴： 方向性のある色付きヒストグラム  強気（ブル）強い ( Bull Strong ) – 支配的な買いの衝動。  強気（ブル）弱い ( Bull Weak ) – 勢いが弱い買い手。  弱気（ベア）強い ( Bear Strong ) – 支配的な売りの衝動。  弱気（ベア）弱い ( Bear Weak ) – 強度が低い売り手。  吸収/中立 ( Absorption/Neutral ) – 市場の圧力間のバランス。 動的なボリューム中央線 設定可能なウィンドウ ( CDIRange ) で計算され、一般的なボリュームからの逸脱を強調表示します。 フェードシステム（動的減衰） 強いバーが時間とともに徐々に弱まることをシミュレートします。 スマートアラート（
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プロフェッショナルな累積デルタ＆ボリューム中央値インジケーター この強力なボリューム分析ツールを使用して、 実際の売買圧力 を追跡します。 ボリューム比較インジケーター (Volume Compare Indicator) は、 累積デルタ (Cumulative Delta) と ボリューム中央値 (Volume Medians) を組み合わせて、 機関投資家の活動、 不均衡、 および潜在的な反転を特定するのに役立ちます。  主な特徴：  累積デルタヒストグラム – リアルタイムで純粋な買いボリュームと売りボリュームを視覚化します。  売買ボリューム中央値 – 平均的な買いボリュームと売りボリュームのレベルを示す水平線。  スマートなボリューム分類 – 以下を区別します： 強い買い（緑） – 強気（ブル）の圧力。 強い売り（赤） – 弱気（ベア）の圧力。 買いボリューム中央値（青線） – 標準的な買いボリュームの基準。 売りボリューム中央値（オレンジ線） – 標準的な売りボリュームの基準。  カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター – 感度に合わせて CDIPeriod と CDIRang
Real Flow Defense Levels MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The   MarketProfileTPO   indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the   Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for   high-volatility instruments   like   NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD   when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offer
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プロフェッショナルな累積デルタ＆ボリューム中央値インジケータ この強力なボリューム分析ツールを使用して、 実際の売買圧力 を追跡します。 ボリューム比較インジケーター (Volume Compare Indicator) は、 累積デルタ (Cumulative Delta) と ボリューム中央値 (Volume Medians) を組み合わせて、 機関投資家の活動、 不均衡、 および潜在的な反転を特定するのに役立ちます。  主な特徴： 累積デルタヒストグラム – リアルタイムで純粋な買いボリュームと売りボリュームを視覚化します。  売買ボリューム中央値 – 平均的な買いボリュームと売りボリュームのレベルを示す水平線。  スマートなボリューム分類 – 以下を区別します： 強い買い（緑） – 強気（ブル）の圧力。 強い売り（赤） – 弱気（ベア）の圧力。 買いボリューム中央値（青線） – 標準的な買いボリュームの基準。 売りボリューム中央値（オレンジ線） – 標準的な売りボリュームの基準。  カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター – 感度に合わせて CDIPeriod と CDIRang
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Follow Line
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals. Key Features Dynamic Trend Line: Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme. Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during dow
Price Compass
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プライス・コンパス は、金融市場における トレンドナビゲーションシステム として機能するように設計された、強力なテクニカル分析ツールです。 本インジケーターは、市場の 平均的な方向性圧力 を評価し、短期的なノイズを効果的にフィルタリングして、支配的な動きを明確に識別します。現在の価格がその「中央平均」からどれだけ乖離しているかを定量化し、市場の 方向性 （強気、弱気、または中立）の正確なシグナルを提供します。 解釈 (コンパスの三つの状態) (Interpretação - Os Três Estados do Compass) このインジケーターは、 ゼロライン を中心に据えた別のサブウィンドウに描画され、現在の市場状態を示すために3つの異なる色を使用します： コンパスの状態 (Estado do Compass) 位置 (Localização) シグナル (Sinalização) 解釈 (Interpretação) 北 (強気) ゼロラインの上 ポジティブ (Positive) 市場が 強い買い圧力 下にあることを示します。 上昇トレンド の開始または継続を示唆します。 南
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信