Follow Line MT4

Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart.

This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend.

The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation:

  • Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Red to Blue, confirming a potential bullish reversal.

  • Sell Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Blue to Red, confirming a potential bearish reversal.


该产品的买家也购买
Fimathe Painel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
实用工具
Indicador Fimathe   agora com entrada Automática Tamanho e posição do painel selecionáveis.   LINHAS DINÂMICAS  - Suporte e resistência interativas e arrastáveis   ZONA NEUTRA INTELIGENTE  - Área crítica entre os movimentos MÚLTIPLOS CANAIS DE TAKE   - Projeções precisas de lucro   SISTEMA DE ALERTAS   - Notificações visuais e sonoras   FATIAMENTO PRECISO   - Divisão em 25%, 50% e 75%   BOT OPERACIONAL   - Execute trades automaticamente!  NOVIDADE EXCLUSIVA:   Ativação Instantânea  - Um cliq
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (4)
指标
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
动态 CMF 计算： 自定义 蔡金资金流 (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) 的周期，以微调您的分析并最大化信号精度。  直观的颜色编码警报： 通过清晰的视觉提示，即时解读市场状况：  绿色警报： 表示处于 超买 区域 – 预示着潜在的卖出机会。  红色警报： 表示处于 超卖 区域 – 暗示着潜在的买入机会。  灰色警报： 代表 中性 区域 – 信号是等待确认的趋势或反转。 自动背离检测： 轻松揭示隐藏的市场转折点。我们的系统 自动发现 价格和动量之间的 背离 ，帮助您预测重要的反转。  整合真实成交量： 通过切换到 真实成交量选项 来增强信号准确性，确保您的交易决策基于最可靠的市场数据。 --------------------------------------
FREE
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
The   ADX  Histogram   is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic   Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a   color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
实用工具
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.  Key Features: Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one clic
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy.  Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing.  Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Optional ad
FREE
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
TickVolume  是一款先进的 订单流与成交量分析 (Order Flow & Volume Analysis) 工具，专为 Metatrader 5 设计。它实时追踪买卖双方的 跳动点主导权 ，并将原始的跳动点成交量转化为直观且实用的可视化信息。通过多层动态柱状图，它清晰地突出显示了市场的 强势、弱势、速度和吸收区域 。  独家功能与先进技术 (Exclusive Features and Advanced Technology) 多层主导权追踪： 强势与弱势： 采用可变厚度柱状图（ 粗 柱表示 强势 主导， 细 柱表示 弱势 运动）。 集成衰减系统 (Fade System)： 捕获 压力的连续性 。即使在高成交量柱之后，条形图的尺寸和颜色也可以保持（衰减），表明订单流中存在 持续的进攻性 。 速度组件 (Velocity Component) - 速度叠加： v4.5 新增功能。 识别跳动点成交量 显著超过动态中位数 的情况，通过两个独立图层（ 看涨速度 和 看跌速度 ）发出 加速和潜在突破 的信号。 动态成交量中位数 (金色线条)： 为跳动点成交量建立 自适应基线 ，帮助
Sync
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Sync Indicator：实现图表与绘图对象的完美同步 全面增强您的多图表分析能力。   对于使用价格行为 (Price Action)、聪明钱概念 (SMC) 或任何需要精确多周期协同分析的交易者来说，这是不可或缺的终极工具。 这款专业工具不仅限于简单的鼠标同步，它还能 跨图表复制您的技术分析（趋势线、通道、矩形等） ，并配备了全新的 对象管理面板 (Object Manager Panel) ，助您保持工作区井井有条。 主要功能 1.  智能且流畅的十字准星 (Smart Crosshair) 告别 MT5 默认的十字光标。Sync Indicator 会在所有同组图表上同步投射可自定义的价格线和时间线。 绝对精准：   瞬间定位 H1 图表上的高点在 M5 图表上的具体位置。 自动导航：   如果历史数据点在其他图表上不可见，指标会自动滚动屏幕至正确的日期和时间。 本地信息：   在光标旁实时显示价格和时间（支持调整为本地时间）。 2. 图表全面同步 链接您的工作区属性，实现最高的分析效率： 品种同步 (Symbol Sync)：
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
好的，这是这段描述的中文翻译：  动态 CMF 计算： 自定义 蔡金资金流 (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) 的周期，以微调您的分析并最大化信号精度。  直观的颜色编码警报： 通过清晰的视觉提示，即时解读市场状况：  绿色警报： 表示处于 超买 区域 – 预示着潜在的卖出机会。  红色警报： 表示处于 超卖 区域 – 暗示着潜在的买入机会。  灰色警报： 代表 中性 区域 – 信号是等待确认的趋势或反转。 自动背离检测： 轻松揭示隐藏的市场转折点。我们的系统 自动发现 价格和动量之间的 背离 ，帮助您预测重要的反转。  整合真实成交量： 通过切换到 真实成交量选项 来增强信号准确性，确保您的交易决策基于最可靠的市场数据。 -------------------------------------
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
指标
TickVolume：高级指标 TickVolume 是一个基于 跳动点成交量直方图 的先进指标，它结合了 方向强度 （看涨/看跌）和 订单吸收逻辑 。它清晰地展示了买方和卖方之间的市场主导地位，有助于发现强烈的 失衡 或 中性化阶段 。  主要特点： 定向彩色直方图  强劲买盘 ( Bull Strong ) – 占主导地位的购买冲动。  疲软买盘 ( Bull Weak ) – 买家力量较弱。  强劲卖盘 ( Bear Strong ) – 占主导地位的抛售冲动。  疲软卖盘 ( Bear Weak ) – 卖家强度较低。  吸收/中性 ( Absorption/Neutral ) – 市场压力之间的平衡。 动态成交量中位线 在可配置的窗口 ( CDIRange ) 上计算，以突出与典型成交量的偏差。 衰减系统（动态衰减） 模拟强劲柱子随时间逐渐减弱的过程。 智能警报（实时） 当当前成交量超过配置的 警报阈值 ( alertThreshold ) 时发出通知。 检测爆发性的 看涨 ( Bullish ) 或 看跌 ( Bearish ) 走势。 包括视觉和声音警报。  可自定义参数
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。  主要特点：  累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。  买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。  智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。  可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。  EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。  如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。 基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态参考水平。 日内交
Real Flow Defense Levels MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
️ Real Flow Defense Levels：真实流防御水平 Real Flow Defense Levels 指标是一个专有工具，旨在直接在您的主交易图表上识别和绘制 重要、高可信度的价格区域 。它使用动态的、基于成交量的分析，来确定市场先前展示出 最强防御或活动集中 的位置。 这些绘制的线条充当 动态的支撑和阻力位 ，突出显示了主要参与者最有可能进场或捍卫其头寸的价格。与静态的水平线不同，这些水平线会随着时间调整，根据近期的高影响力活动反映出当前的市场结构。 主要特点 动态支撑与阻力 自动识别并绘制多达 四个关键防御水平 ，这些水平曾发生过强烈的成交量活动，标志着市场关注的关键区域。 实时相关性 该指标持续监控最近的交易活动，以确保所绘制的水平线与 当前市场环境保持相关性 。 可配置的权重 包含 可选的加权因子 ，允许交易者强调发生在 一天中特定时间 或具有 更高成交量影响 的水平。 视觉优先级和水平层级 四个水平中的每一个都被分配了独特且可自定义的颜色，以帮助交易者确定其重要性。这些水平根据市场活动强度进行排名： 一级 代表 最强 的防御区域（最高成交量/影响）
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
MarketProfileTPO：MetaTrader 5 中的 TPO 分析 MarketProfileTPO   是一个功能强大的 MetaTrader 5 指标工具，旨在将基于 时间价格机会 (Time Price Opportunity, TPO)   分析的 市场轮廓 (Market Profile)   概念直接带入您的主图表窗口。该指标计算并显示指定期间内的价格分布，突出显示市场活动和集中度的关键区域。 它经过特别优化，适用于   M1 (1 分钟) 时间框架 下使用，处理   NAS100、US30 和 XAUUSD   等 高波动性金融工具 ，从而为日内市场结构和交易活动提供详细的视角。 主要特点与组成部分 基于 TPO 的市场轮廓：   计算在定义的时间段（TPO 周期）内，每个价格水平上所花费时间的分布。 控制点 (Point of Control, POC)：   清晰地识别 TPO 集中度最高（花费时间最长）的价格水平，是市场共识的 关键参考点 。 价值区域 (Value Area, VA)：   自动确定发生显著百分比交易活动的 价格范围 （默认
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。 主要特点：  累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。 买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。 智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。 可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。  EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。  如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。  基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态参考水平。  日内交易与剥头皮
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
MarketProfileTPO：MetaTrader 5 中的 TPO 分析 MarketProfileTPO 是一个功能强大的 MetaTrader 5 指标工具，旨在将基于 时间价格机会 (Time Price Opportunity, TPO) 分析的 市场轮廓 (Market Profile) 概念直接带入您的主图表窗口。该指标计算并显示指定期间内的价格分布，突出显示市场活动和集中度的关键区域。 它经过特别优化，适用于 M1 (1 分钟) 时间框架 下使用，处理 NAS100、US30 和 XAUUSD 等 高波动性金融工具 ，从而为日内市场结构和交易活动提供详细的视角。 主要特点与组成部分 基于 TPO 的市场轮廓： 计算在定义的时间段（TPO 周期）内，每个价格水平上所花费时间的分布。 控制点 (Point of Control, POC)： 清晰地识别 TPO 集中度最高（花费时间最长）的价格水平，是市场共识的 关键参考点 。 价值区域 (Value Area, VA)： 自动确定发生显著百分比交易活动的 价格范围 （默认为 70% ），由 价值区域高点 (
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
️ Real Flow Defense Levels：真实流防御水平 Real Flow Defense Levels 指标是一个专有工具，旨在直接在您的主交易图表上识别和绘制 重要、高可信度的价格区域 。它使用动态的、基于成交量的分析，来确定市场先前展示出 最强防御或活动集中 的位置。 这些绘制的线条充当 动态的支撑和阻力位 ，突出显示了主要参与者最有可能进场或捍卫其头寸的价格。与静态的水平线不同，这些水平线会随着时间调整，根据近期的高影响力活动反映出当前的市场结构。 主要特点 动态支撑与阻力 自动识别并绘制多达 四个关键防御水平 ，这些水平曾发生过强烈的成交量活动，标志着市场关注的关键区域。 实时相关性 该指标持续监控最近的交易活动，以确保所绘制的水平线与 当前市场环境保持相关性 。 可配置的权重 包含 可选的加权因子 ，允许交易者强调发生在 一天中特定时间 或具有 更高成交量影响 的水平。 视觉优先级和水平层级 四个水平中的每一个都被分配了独特且可自定义的颜色，以帮助交易者确定其重要性。这些水平根据市场活动强度进行排名： 一级 代表 最强 的防御区域（最高成交量/影响）
Follow Line
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals. Key Features Dynamic Trend Line: Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme. Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during dow
Price Compass
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
价格罗盘 是一款强大的技术分析工具，旨在作为您在金融市场中的 趋势导航系统 。 它评估市场的 平均方向压力 ，有效过滤短期噪音，清晰地识别主导运动。该指标量化了当前价格与其“中心平均值”的偏离程度，提供了一个明确的 市场方向 信号（看涨、看跌或中性）。 解读 (罗盘的三种状态)  该指标在一个独立的副窗口中绘制，以 零线 为中心，并使用三种不同的颜色来表示当前的市场状态： 罗盘状态 (Estado do Compass) 位置 (Localização) 信号 (Sinalização) 解读 (Interpretação) 北 (看涨) 零线上方 积极 (Positive) 表明市场处于 强劲的买入压力 之下。暗示 上升趋势 的开始或持续。 南 (看跌) 零线下方 消极 (Negative) 表明市场处于 强劲的卖出压力 之下。暗示 下降趋势 的开始或持续。 东-西 (中性) 靠近零线 中性 (Neutral) 表明 盘整 或 犹豫不决 。价格缺乏强烈的方向性动力，暗示横向运动或潜在反转正在酝酿。 主要功能 (Recursos Principais) 清晰指引: 使用颜色编码系统即时
