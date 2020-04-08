Follow Line MT4

Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart.

This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend.

The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation:

  • Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Red to Blue, confirming a potential bullish reversal.

  • Sell Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Blue to Red, confirming a potential bearish reversal.


Produtos recomendados
Holy Trend PRO
Bianca Seara
5 (1)
Indicadores
About Holy Trend was developed to identify trend and strength. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] Features Identifies trend Identifies strength of trend Identifies lines of support and resistance Easy to analyze Fast signals All timeframes Not repaint (when candle close) No settings required Can be used in Renko charts Can be used with indicator Holy Renko PRO Alerts, email and push notifications Advantages Sensitive identifier of trend able to identify the long, short movements and correct
Sweet VWAP Aux
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.5 (6)
Indicadores
Economize tempo e tome decisões mais acertivas com o Sweet VWAP Aux Se você ainda não baixou o nosso indicador gratuito de VWAP para Metatrader 4 , faça-o agora e experimente suas incríveis capacidades de visualização de vwap ancorada. Em seguida, volte aqui e conheça o Sweet VWAP Aux - a extensão perfeita para o seu indicador Sweet VWAP. Com apenas um clique, o Sweet VWAP permite que você fixe esse indicador de VWAP, no ponto que escolher, economizando tempo e eliminando a necessidade de config
Parabolic SAR Dashboard Multi timeframe
John Benjamin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard allows you to add and monitor PSAR trends. The multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard will save you a lot of time and gives you a single view of the markets using PSAR. In short, you can just view one window and get a snapshot of up to 21 instruments on your MT4 platform. The indicator opens in a sub-window. Below are the features of the PSAR Dashboard Indicator Modify PSAR Settings: The PSAR Dashboard comes with default PSAR settings of 0.02 (Step) and 0
Dynamic Moving Average DMA
Mihails Babuskins
Indicadores
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
Top and bottom tracker
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
Indicadores
One of the advantages of the Arrow Tracker indicator is its vivid visual representation: Histogram Display:   Situated beneath the main price chart, the indicator showcases a histogram. This allows for easy identification of market trends. Color-Coded Bars:   Uptrends are demarcated with blue bars, whereas downtrends are depicted with pink bars. This differentiation assists traders in swiftly gauging the market’s directional momentum. Signalling Peaks and Bottoms:   The histogram employs yellow
Wa Candle Timer MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
Indicadores
Wa Candle Timer MT4 é um indicador poderoso e fácil de usar que mostra o tempo restante até a próxima vela se formar no seu gráfico MT4. Este recurso ajuda os traders a acompanhar o fechamento das velas para executar negociações com mais precisão. Recursos principais : Mostra a contagem regressiva da vela atual Muda de cor quando o tempo restante fica abaixo de um percentual definido Novo na versão 3.00: Alerta personalizável ao atingir um percentual específico Fonte e cores totalmen
FREE
Order Ticket
THE FWA COMPANY
3 (1)
Utilitários
MONEY MANAGEMENT IS A CRITICAL COMPONENT OF SUCCESSFUL TRADING One of the most important aspects of money management is risk management. YOU need to have a clear understanding of the risks associated with your trades, and mitigate those risks. This free MT4 indicator allows you to efficiently and easily protect your capital and avoid catastrophic losses. Download it and use it before every single trade! ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** Tags: money managem
FREE
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
SFT Fibonacci Levels
Artem Kuzmin
Indicadores
The indicator shows the Fibonaccia golden ratio levels and the price balance line Has three different sensitivity options Allows you to visually navigate what state the market is in and where trend reversals are possible Works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Based on the golden Fibonacci value; Determines the balance line of price equilibrium Has three different sensitivity settings; Simple an
FREE
ZigZag History with Reverse Level
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicadores
This indicator is based on the previous option ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/37376 ) and includes all completions at the time of creation. Availability of additional data allows to understand more deeply the principle of work as this indicator and original. Points on extrema of bars show history of a portrayal of extrema as before. Levels of a reverse show as far as the price for formation of a new shoulder has to deviate. The Price noise parameter has a special impact (the name "devi
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
Touch VWAP MT4
Danrlei Hornke
5 (2)
Indicadores
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
FREE
PositionsSizeCal
Noor Ghani Rahman
Indicadores
In the financial world, risk management is the process of identification, analysis and acceptance of uncertainty in investment decisions. Essentially, risk management occurs when an investor or fund manager analyzes and attempts to quantify the potential for losses in an investment, such as a moral hazard, and then takes the appropriate action given his investment objectives and risk tolerance. This tool should be the success key before you lost your capitals due to the unawareness of market beh
TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner
Mr Hamish Richmond Haddow
Indicadores
Based on TheStrat by Rob Smith (@robintheblack) #thestrat , which is a trading method that Rob has developed over a 30 year career in the market.    This is TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner that allows you to constantly scan either the Stocks, Currency pairs, indices or commodities that you want to watch. The time frames that you can watch can be (Year, Quarter, Month, Week, Day, H4, H1, 15M and smaller if you feel like it).  It tells what the current candle is doing.  It is either inside b
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Indicadores
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Crosshair Local Time
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Indicadores
If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further. This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis. Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go. You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first. Time setting inputs
XX Power
Mati Maello
Indicadores
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status:   If the Trend color is green, trend is up. I f the Trend color is red, trend is down.    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////
Account Info Manager
Phua Hock Seng
Indicadores
The sample on the right corner of the chart uses Font Size 20. The characters/numbers will start from the right side/corner of the chart, so that when increase the font size, the text will expand out to the left/top and won't goes to the right/bottom and get hidden.  Able to change these Inputs. a. Other Symbol.  Current chart symbol will always be displayed. b. Fonts. c. Font size. d. Text color (All the text label, local time, bid, ask, spread, lots, number of trades, Margin, Free Margin, Mar
MACD Level Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Indicadores
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicadores
O indicador TMA AI Bands é baseado na Média Móvel Triangular (TMA) com bandas superior e inferior dinâmicas e setas claras de compra/venda plotadas diretamente no gráfico. Ele possui IA integrada para otimização adaptativa e garante sem repintura, fornecendo sinais precisos de reversão quando o preço toca as bandas. * Pares: funciona com todos os pares de moedas * Timeframes recomendados: D1 / W1 / MN * Variáveis externas configuráveis:   * TimeFrame – período de cálculo   * HalfLength – s
Market Reversal Alerts
LEE SAMSON
4.2 (115)
Indicadores
Torne-se um Negociador Breaker e lucre com as mudanças na estrutura do mercado à medida que o preço reverte. O indicador de quebra de bloco de pedidos identifica quando uma tendência ou movimento de preço está chegando à exaustão e pronto para reverter. Ele o alerta sobre mudanças na estrutura do mercado, que normalmente ocorrem quando uma reversão ou uma grande retração está prestes a ocorrer. O indicador usa um cálculo proprietário que identifica rupturas e momento do preço. Toda vez que um
Mood
Gevorg Hakobyan
Indicadores
This indicator is designed for trend trading and it helps in determining the best entry points. To identify the points, it is necessary to follow the signal line. Once the line crosses the zero level upwards - buy, and when it crosses downwards - sell. In addition to the signal line, the indicator also displays the so-called market "mood" in real time in the form of a histogram. The indicator works on all timeframes and with all instruments. The indicator operation required the Moving Average in
ForexFlipAlert
Adriano De Mello Moura
Indicadores
FOREX FLIP ALERT   - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator   does not redraw  its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points. Benefits of the indicator: Gives sign
The Session Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicadores
Having trouble marking where the various forex sessions start and end? Or perhaps your strategy requires you trade only in a specific session, then this is for you. The session indicator shades the session you require in a certain color so that you can identify it easily. The sessions shown include: London session, New York session, Asian Session, Asian - London overlap and London - New York Overlap. Difference source give varying time ranges for the various session, mostly differing by not mo
FREE
VWap Bands EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicadores
Indicador Forex Metatrader 4 das bandas VWAP O indicador VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex é bastante semelhante às bandas de Bollinger, mas apresenta a média ponderada do volume como o valor central das bandas. Há uma opção de usar o volume de tick ou volume real para cálculo ao usar o indicador forex personalizado VWAP Bands Metatrader 5, especialmente quando o corretor forex exibe o símbolo ao lado do volume real. Da mesma forma, você pode decidir se os desvios são calculados com a correção d
CloseBarInfo
Dmitrii Korchagin
Indicadores
O indicador exibe no gráfico a hora atual do servidor e a hora até o fechamento da barra atual. A informação pode ser muito útil nos momentos de lançamento de notícias, quando os traders esperam o fechamento do candle para iniciar a sessão de negociação. O tamanho e a cor da fonte podem ser ajustados ao seu modelo gráfico. Sintonização: Text color -a cor do texto de exibição Text size - Tamanho do texto exibido Adicione-me como amigo para não perder as atualizações e lançamentos de novos robôs
FREE
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
Utilitários
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
Bear EA Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Markets Are falling??? here is the best tool in the market to turn a sad face to a happy one! scalp trade the fall now   Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Bearish Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$  Leave a comment and review  5 stars means you like it :) Make me happy  Please see video:  https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combinat
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicadores
Indicador Miraculous – Ferramenta 100% Não Repintável para Forex e Opções Binárias Baseada no Quadrado de Nove de Gann Este vídeo apresenta o Indicador Miraculous , uma ferramenta de negociação altamente precisa e poderosa, desenvolvida especificamente para traders de Forex e Opções Binárias . O que torna este indicador único é a sua base no lendário Quadrado de Nove de Gann e na Lei da Vibração de Gann , tornando-o uma das ferramentas de previsão mais precisas disponíveis na negociação moderna.
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicadores
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicadores
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicadores
O Top Bottom Tracker é um indicador baseado em algoritmos sofisticados que analisa a tendência do mercado e pode detetar os altos e baixos da tendência / Versão MT5 . O preço aumentará progressivamente até atingir 500$. Próximo preço --> $99 Características Sem repintura Este indicador não altera os seus valores quando chegam novos dados Pares de negociação Todos os pares de forex Timeframe   Todos os timeframes Parâmetros ==== Configuração do indicador ==== Parâmetro de configuração
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicadores
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos padrões harmónicos disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente / versão MT5 . Indicador gratuito: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol : aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend : de alta ou de baixa Pattern : tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry : preço de entrada SL: preço de paragem de perda TP1: preço do 1º take profit TP2: preço do 2º take profit TP3:
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicadores
Detalhamento dos níveis de preços, estatísticas avançadas, cálculo de TakeProfit e 3 tipos de notificações. Benefícios: Não redesenhe seus resultados Sinal estritamente no final da vela Algoritmo de filtragem de falha falsa Vai bem com qualquer estratégia de tendências. Funciona em todas as ferramentas e séries temporais Manual e instruções ->   AQUI   / Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como negociar com o indicador Negociar com o AW Breakout Catcher em apenas três etap
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicadores
Apresentamos o Indicador de Avião F-16, uma ferramenta de ponta para o MT4 projetada para revolucionar sua experiência de negociação. Inspirado na velocidade e precisão incomparáveis do caça F-16, este indicador combina algoritmos avançados e tecnologia de última geração para oferecer um desempenho sem igual nos mercados financeiros. Com o Indicador de Avião F-16, você vai decolar acima da concorrência, pois ele fornece análises em tempo real e gera sinais de negociação altamente precisos. Suas
Mais do autor
Fimathe Painel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilitários
Indicador Fimathe   agora com entrada Automática Tamanho e posição do painel selecionáveis.   LINHAS DINÂMICAS  - Suporte e resistência interativas e arrastáveis   ZONA NEUTRA INTELIGENTE  - Área crítica entre os movimentos MÚLTIPLOS CANAIS DE TAKE   - Projeções precisas de lucro   SISTEMA DE ALERTAS   - Notificações visuais e sonoras   FATIAMENTO PRECISO   - Divisão em 25%, 50% e 75%   BOT OPERACIONAL   - Execute trades automaticamente!  NOVIDADE EXCLUSIVA:   Ativação Instantânea  - Um cliq
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (4)
Indicadores
Para versão atualizada com melhorias e entrada automática. Acesse meu perfil e conheça o Fimathe Painel O   Indicador Fimathe   é uma ferramenta para o MetaTrader 5 criada a partir dos ensinamentos do mestre Marcelo Ferreira, a ferramenta que facilita a identificação de níveis de suporte, resistência, zonas neutras e canais de preço. Com uma interface interativa, ele permite traçar e gerenciar linhas de suporte e resistência, gerar canais de take e zonas neutras, além de oferecer alertas visuai
FREE
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Cálculo Dinâmico do CMF: Personalize o período do Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) para ajustar sua análise e maximizar a precisão do sinal.  Alertas Intuitivos Codificados por Cores: Interprete instantaneamente as condições do mercado com claras indicações visuais:  Alerta Verde: Indica a zona de Sobrecompra – sinalizando uma potencial oportunidade de venda.  Alerta Vermelho: Indica a zona de Sobrevenda – sugerindo uma potencial oportunidade de compra.  Alerta Cinza: Representa a zona Neutra – um sin
FREE
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
The ADX  Histogram is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX period
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilitários
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.  Key Features: Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one clic
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy. Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing.  Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Optional add
FREE
Sync
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Utilitários
Sync Indicator para MetaTrader 5 (MT5): Sincronize Seus Gráficos e Objetos Potencialize sua análise em múltiplos gráficos com o Sync Indicator.   A ferramenta definitiva para traders que operam Price Action, Smart Money Concepts ou qualquer estratégia que exija correlação entre tempos gráficos. Esta ferramenta profissional não apenas sincroniza o movimento do mouse, mas também   replica seus estudos gráficos (linhas, canais, retângulos)   entre gráficos e oferece um   Painel Gerenciador de Obje
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
O TickVolume  é uma ferramenta avançada de Análise de Fluxo de Ordens e Volume (Order Flow & Volume Analysis) , desenvolvida para rastrear a dominância de ticks em tempo real entre compradores e vendedores. Ele transforma o volume bruto em uma visualização intuitiva e acionável, destacando a força, a fraqueza, a velocidade e as zonas de absorção do mercado através de múltiplas camadas de histogramas dinâmicos.  Recursos Exclusivos e Tecnologia Avançada Rastreamento de Dominância Multi-Camadas: F
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Cálculo Dinâmico do CMF: Personalize o período do Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) para ajustar sua análise e maximizar a precisão do sinal.  Alertas Intuitivos Codificados por Cores: Interprete instantaneamente as condições do mercado com claras indicações visuais: Alerta Verde: Indica a zona de Sobrecompra – sinalizando uma potencial oportunidade de venda. Alerta Vermelho: Indica a zona de Sobrevenda – sugerindo uma potencial oportunidade de compra.  Alerta Cinza: Representa a zona Neutra – um sinal
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Indicadores
Certamente! Aqui está a tradução da descrição do indicador TickVolume para o português do Brasil:  TickVolume: Visão Avançada de Volume O TickVolume é um indicador avançado baseado em um histograma de volume de ticks , que combina força direcional (de Alta/Baixa) com a lógica de absorção de ordens . Ele fornece uma visão clara do domínio do mercado entre compradores e vendedores, ajudando a identificar fortes desequilíbrios ou fases de neutralização .  Principais Recursos: Histograma Colorido D
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Indicador Profissional de Delta Cumulativo e Mediana de Volume Acompanhe a pressão real de compra/venda com esta poderosa ferramenta de análise de volume. O Volume Compare Indicator combina o Delta Cumulativo e as Medianas de Volume para ajudar você a identificar a atividade institucional, desequilíbrios e potenciais reversões. Principais Recursos:  Histograma de Delta Cumulativo – Visualiza o volume líquido de compra vs. venda em tempo real.  Medianas de Volume de Compra/Venda – Linhas horizont
Real Flow Defense Levels MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Real Flow Defense Levels: Níveis de Defesa de Alto Impacto O indicador Real Flow Defense Levels é uma ferramenta proprietária projetada para identificar e plotar zonas de preço significativas e de alta convicção diretamente no seu gráfico principal de negociação. Ele utiliza uma análise dinâmica e baseada em volume para determinar onde o mercado demonstrou anteriormente a defesa ou concentração de atividade mais forte . Essas linhas plotadas servem como níveis dinâmicos de suporte e resistência
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
MarketProfileTPO: Análise TPO no MetaTrader 5 O indicador   MarketProfileTPO   para MetaTrader 5 é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para trazer o conceito de   Perfil de Mercado   ( Market Profile ), baseado na análise de   Oportunidade de Tempo e Preço (TPO) , diretamente para a sua janela principal do gráfico. Este indicador calcula e exibe a distribuição de preços ao longo de um período especificado, destacando as áreas-chave de atividade e concentração do mercado. É particularmente otimiza
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Indicador Profissional de Delta Cumulativo e Mediana de Volume Acompanhe a pressão real de compra/venda com esta poderosa ferramenta de análise de volume. O Volume Compare Indicator combina o Delta Cumulativo e as Medianas de Volume para ajudar você a identificar a atividade institucional, desequilíbrios e potenciais reversões.  Principais Recursos:  Histograma de Delta Cumulativo – Visualiza o volume líquido de compra vs. venda em tempo real. Medianas de Volume de Compra/Venda – Linhas horizont
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
MarketProfileTPO: Análise TPO no MetaTrader 5 O indicador MarketProfileTPO para MetaTrader 5 é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para trazer o conceito de Perfil de Mercado ( Market Profile ), baseado na análise de Oportunidade de Tempo e Preço (TPO) , diretamente para a sua janela principal do gráfico. Este indicador calcula e exibe a distribuição de preços ao longo de um período especificado, destacando as áreas-chave de atividade e concentração do mercado. É particularmente otimizado para at
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
: ️ Real Flow Defense Levels: Níveis de Defesa de Alto Impacto O indicador Real Flow Defense Levels é uma ferramenta proprietária projetada para identificar e plotar zonas de preço significativas e de alta convicção diretamente no seu gráfico principal de negociação. Ele utiliza uma análise dinâmica e baseada em volume para determinar onde o mercado demonstrou anteriormente a defesa ou concentração de atividade mais forte . Essas linhas plotadas servem como níveis dinâmicos de suporte e resis
Follow Line
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals. Key Features Dynamic Trend Line: Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme. Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during dow
Price Compass
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
O Price Compass é uma ferramenta de análise técnica projetada para funcionar como uma bússola de tendência nos mercados financeiros. Ele avalia a pressão direcional média do mercado, filtrando o ruído de curto prazo para identificar o movimento dominante com clareza. O indicador quantifica o quão afastado o preço atual está de sua "média central" histórica, fornecendo um sinal claro de orientação (Alta, Baixa ou Neutra). Interpretação (Os Três Estados do Compass) O indicador é exibido em uma jan
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário