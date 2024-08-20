ON Trend
- Indicators
-
Abdullah Alraito buy all our products visit our website
https://ontrd.com
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 August 2024
- Activations: 5
Unlock the Power of Trend Trading with Ease
Designed for traders of all levels—beginners, intermediates, and professionals—this indicator simplifies the trading process by accurately detecting real trends across any currency pair.
Why Choose This Indicator?
- No Repaint: All signals are static and non repaint
- Effortless Trading: Say goodbye to complex analysis. Simply load the indicator on your chart and wait for a buy or sell signal—no need to monitor the market all day.
- Clear Entry Signals: The indicator provides clear entry points with blue arrows for buy signals and red-orange arrows for sell signals. Plus, the trend line color visually confirms the prevailing market trend.
- Ideal Timeframes: For optimal results, use the 5-minute timeframe. Confirm your signals by applying the indicator to the H1 timeframe for even more powerful insights.
- Enhanced with a Scanner: Easily detect trends across all pairs with our integrated scanner. Simply leave a review, and we'll send it to you for free.
Start trading smarter, not harder. Let this indicator be your guide in the market, helping you make confident, timely decisions with ease.
Hi, i see this one and i am very interested with his simplicity and the MTF possibility especially for me which is scalping. look very very promissing. i will come back after using it this coming week. Nice one.
===20240828 i ask for an update (logo, size, color) and it is done very quickly Thank you a lot. This indicator become major in my scalping strategy, clear and efficient and allow to have less indicators on chart for a very accurate capacity to show the trend = Well done.
===20240901 after 1 week in use (for me in very small charts(to follow several currencies in M5) and in normal charts(to trade) ) this indicator is accurate and make my charts a lot more clear, i use 2 instances of ON Trend in each chart and it help me a lot. one of my best buy. Thanks