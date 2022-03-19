Catapult EA
- Experts
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Softcore Automation Systems LTDWe are a software company dedicated to providing you with the best products to grow your portfolio.
- Version: 2.552
- Updated: 14 August 2022
CATAPULT
This is a one-of-a-kind expert based on trend. It is based on the successful grid expert, with the help of a multilayer perceptron, the entry point has been refined. Several auxiliary proprietary indicators have been added. The Expert Advisor opens trades variably.
How to use the EA
The EA has been optimized for the best performance. Just attach the EA to EUR/USD chart and let it operate by itself.
All the required settings have been considered after careful back testing and live testing over a period of months.
Use Standard Account or Cent Account with the same settings for optimal performance.
Info: For Optimal performance of the EA
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Recommended Working Symbol EURUSD
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Working Time Frame: This has been set automatically.
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Recommended Min deposit: $10000 (Settings apply in all account types)
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Recommended Min leverage 1:400
Features:
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Constant position readjustments.
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Automatic Risk adjustments.
Settings:
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The EA has been optimized for all account types.
Risk Warning:
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Always be ready to close the account when major events happen to prevent major loss.
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Before you buy Catapult EA please be aware of the risks involved.
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Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
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The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
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This strategy does not utilize Stop Losses. Sometimes you have to manually switch off the EA to prevent account blowout.
test goog