Catapult EA

4

CATAPULT

This  is a one-of-a-kind expert based on trend. It is based on the successful grid expert, with the help of a multilayer perceptron, the entry point has been refined. Several auxiliary proprietary indicators have been added. The Expert Advisor opens trades variably.

How to use the EA

The EA has been optimized for the best performance. Just attach the EA to EUR/USD chart and let it operate by itself. 

    All the required settings have been considered after careful back testing and live testing over a period of months. 

    Use Standard Account or Cent Account with the same settings for optimal performance. 

    Info: For Optimal performance of the EA

    • Recommended  Working Symbol EURUSD

    • Working Time Frame: This has been set automatically.

    • Recommended Min deposit: $10000 (Settings apply in all account types)

    • Recommended  Min leverage 1:400 

      Features:

      • Constant position readjustments.

      • Automatic Risk adjustments.

      Settings:

      • The EA has been optimized for all account types.

      Risk Warning:

      • Always be ready to close the account when major events happen to prevent major loss.

      • Before you buy Catapult EA please be aware of the risks involved.

      • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 

      • The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

      • This strategy does not utilize Stop Losses. Sometimes you have to manually switch off the EA to prevent account blowout.








      Reviews 4
      Thanh Tung Huynh
      323
      Thanh Tung Huynh 2023.09.03 13:18 
       

      test goog

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      Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
      Vexora sera
      Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
      Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.2 (25)
      Experts
      NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
      Chiroptera
      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.56 (48)
      Experts
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
      XIRO Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (34)
      Experts
      XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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      javaai
      559
      javaai 2025.05.08 10:55 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Jorge Manuel Herrera
      137
      Jorge Manuel Herrera 2024.12.31 15:52 
       

      Si resuelven dudas minimo de inversion no dice

      oldplayer
      244
      oldplayer 2024.01.08 15:33 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Thanh Tung Huynh
      323
      Thanh Tung Huynh 2023.09.03 13:18 
       

      test goog

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