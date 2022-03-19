Catapult EA

This is a one-of-a-kind expert based on trend. It is based on the successful grid expert, with the help of a multilayer perceptron, the entry point has been refined. Several auxiliary proprietary indicators have been added. The Expert Advisor opens trades variably.

How to use the EA



The EA has been optimized for the best performance. Just attach the EA to EUR/USD chart and let it operate by itself.

All the required settings have been considered after careful back testing and live testing over a period of months.

Use Standard Account or Cent Account with the same settings for optimal performance.

Info: For Optimal performance of the EA Recommended Working Symbol EURUSD

Working Time Frame: This has been set automatically.

Recommended Min deposit: $10000 (Settings apply in all account types)

Recommended Min leverage 1:400

Features:

Constant position readjustments.

Automatic Risk adjustments.

Settings:

The EA has been optimized for all account types.