NQ Trading System – Professional NASDAQ Trading Algorithm

NQ Trading System is an advanced fully automated trading algorithm developed for the NASDAQ (US100) market, designed with a focus on controlled risk and consistent long-term growth.

This system is built using over 20 years of market experience and real trading data.

The goal is not to open random trades, but to analyze market behavior, wait for the right conditions, and manage profits intelligently.

🔹 Installation & Usage (Important)

This system is specifically designed to work on the NASDAQ (US100) symbol.

✔ Recommended timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

✔ Attach the EA only to the NASDAQ (US100) chart

✔ Using different symbols or timeframes may lead to unexpected results

🚀 A special launch price is currently applied.

The price will be gradually increased as the product is improved and new updates are released.



🚀 This product does not promise unrealistic profits.

Instead, it aims for sustainable and controlled growth over the long term.

It has been tested in real market conditions, actively used, and continuously improved.

🔹 Why NQ Trading System?

✔ Developed with 20+ years of market experience

✔ Smart entry logic (analysis-based, not random)

✔ Grid-supported professional position management

✔ Adaptive exit system (optimizes profit)

✔ Advanced trailing system to protect gains

✔ Fully automated trading structure

✔ Compatible with different broker conditions

The system adapts to market conditions, acting fast when needed and patiently when required.

🔹 How It Works

• Analyzes market structure to identify high-probability entries

• Uses a controlled grid system if price moves against the position

• Activates intelligent exit logic once profit is reached

• Expands profit in strong trends or exits early in weaker conditions

This approach allows the system to capture opportunities while keeping risk under control.

🔹 Requirements & Recommendations

✔ Recommended minimum balance: 500 USD

✔ VPS is strongly recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation

✔ Push notifications should be enabled to monitor trades

🔹 Lot Size & Risk Management

Lot size is fully controlled by the user.

It is recommended to start with low lot sizes and scale according to account balance.

Higher lot sizes increase both potential profit and risk.

Proper risk management is essential for long-term performance.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

NQ Trading System is designed with a controlled risk approach, but results may vary depending on market conditions and user settings.

Trade responsibly.

🔹 Developer Usage

BTMNEXT products are actively used by their developers in live market conditions and continuously tested.

This ensures ongoing optimization and improvements based on real market data.

⚠️ This product is under active development. Regular updates will be provided based on live performance.

Developed by BTMNEXT