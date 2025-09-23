Stock Eagle EA MT5

5

Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only. It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines.

Unlike Stock Trader Pro (product page >>), the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA is not based on technical analysis but rather on Price Action principles. The core of the strategy employs Bollinger Bands and Moving Average as the main indicators for trade entries and exits. In addition, the system uses shorter TPs, which reduces the average holding time of positions.

Stock Trader Pro supports a wide selection of U.S. stocks, including (Download Presets >> and Backtests >>):

  • AMZN, AXP, DELL, GOOGL, IBM, JNJ, JPM, KO, MA, MCD, META, MSFT, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PYPL, SBUX, V, WMT

Designed for Long-Term Professional Investments

Stock Eagle EA is intended as a long-term investment tool focused on profit accumulation and, according to backtests, has demonstrated stable trading performance since May 2008. The minimum recommended account balance is $500.

Key Features and Advantages

  • Long Positions Only:
    The EA opens only long trades, which aligns with the long-term upward trend historically observed in the U.S. stock market, supported by the performance of indices such as the S&P 500 since 1871.

  • Price Action Based:
    The strategy is built on Price Action principles and uses Bollinger Bands and Moving Average both to define trend direction and as trade entry signals. Each trade includes built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, reflecting a conservative approach with a limited number of trades.

  • Customizability and Versatility:
    All input parameters are fully customizable, allowing traders to adjust the system to their own preferences or create personalized presets. This flexibility also enables adaptation for other stocks or even different markets if required.

  • Risk Management:
    Stock Eagle EA is developed with risk management in mind and avoids methods such as Martingale or Grid strategies. Its conservative approach with fewer trades is designed to minimize drawdowns.


Reviews 1
Islask
942
Islask 2025.10.27 15:13 
 

Ivan – the creator of the best EA on mql5, Stock Trader Pro – is back with Stock Eagle. It’s built on smart price-action logic combined with Bollinger Bands, trend filters and MACD/RSI confirmation – everything working together for precision and safety. No grids, no martingale, no risky averaging – just clean, technical trading that reacts intelligently to market structure. The entries are well-timed, the exits are logical, and the equity curve stays smooth even during strong market swings. Risk control is excellent and drawdown stays impressively low while the Win-% is very high. So far I've had 6 trades, all closed in profit, all with low DD. I’m seriously impressed — this is another masterpiece from Ivan. Don't miss out!

Recommended products
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
GridMaster Infinite
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GridMaster INFINITE TURNED $100,000 INTO $1,071,180.27 (BACKTEST 2020-2025) GridMaster INFINITE is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for stability and growth. Unlike random grid bots, this EA uses a multi-indicator confluence strategy to enter trades with precision, utilizing a Smart Grid mechanism only as a recovery tool. IMPORTANT - PERFORMANCE DATA: The screenshots displayed show results from a strategy tester backtest covering the period from 2020 to 2025. Start Balance: $1
TrendFusion X
Daniel Mandachi
Experts
TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
Experts
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Experts
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
Smart Breakout EA Pro
Mohammed Rifky Mohamed Muththalib
Experts
Smart Breakout EA Pro - Advanced Multi-Pattern Breakout Trading System Smart Breakout EA Pro   is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most profitable trading opportunities in the market: breakouts. When price breaks through key support or resistance levels with strong momentum, significant profit opportunities emerge. This EA identifies and trades these high-probability setups automatically. What Makes It SMART? Multiple Breakout Strategies in ONE EA
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Deepseek Maximus AI EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Deepseek Maximus AI MT5 Expert Advisor Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Precious Metals Mastery   FOREX Pairs Supported: Metals : XAUUSD, XAGUSD Majors : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Commodity Pairs : AUDUSD, USDCAD Indices : NAS100, US30 (via CFD brokers) Revolutionary Features Category Industry-First Innovations Risk Management - ATR-trailing stops - Drawdown circuit breaker - News impact auto-freeze Execution 19ms latency VPS-ready code Anti-slippage ICEberg algorithms Reporting SMART Dash
Dumangan MT5
Jose Lagayan
Experts
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest (MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98661 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan MT5
FREE
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
LF CoreX Pro
Lindbergh Allan Henri Belle Kingue
Experts
LF CoreX — Day Trading Engine LF CoreX is a day trading Expert Advisor designed to deliver disciplined, stable, and controlled execution in financial markets. Developed by Lind Factory , it targets traders looking for a serious algorithmic solution, free from aggressive or risky behavior. LF CoreX was built as a rule-based automated decision tool , capable of running autonomously while strictly respecting market conditions and risk management rules. Trading Philosophy Clear and rational logic
Yarukami Mnukakashi EA MT5
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
Experts
Yarukami Mnukakashi   is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market. Please note that the stop loss is set at $100 . I installed it for technical reasons. I trade without STOP!!! Use a set of files with a group in a telegram. MT4 version via link. Key Features: Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other. Trading inst
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
MADayLevelAssistant
Azamat Mullayanov
Experts
Данный эксперт является помощник для торговли по индикатору MADayLevel  ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41130) Использовать можно как сеточник и для торговли внутри дня. Так как эксперт больше рассчитан на торговлю вручную, в автоматической торговле задействованы только 4 уровня: когда предыдущий бар полностью закрывается между 6 и 5, -6 и -5, выше 6 и ниже -6. Еще раз повторюсь, основной упор идет на работу в ручном режиме вместе с индикатором. Рекомендуемый период H1, символ EURUSD, т
FREE
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Developed with the support of advanced Artificial Intelligence tools, EURUSD London Breakout Pro delivers a clean, efficient codebase optimized for speed and stability. This Expert Advisor applies an institutional-grade risk management framework and avoids high-risk strategies such as martingale, grid averaging, or uncontrolled hedging. Built for traders who demand both precision and safety, the system combines a proven London session breakout concept with powerful en
FREE
ACTrendRider
Cedric Jose Bernardino Antonio
Experts
ACTrendRider – Advanced Trend Following Expert Advisor Institutional-grade, low-risk, swing-based trend follower Premium quality comes at a premium value: ACTrendRider is a lifetime investment into your algorithmic portfolio. Optimized for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile trending assets MQL5 Market compliant – simple to install, ready to trade ACTrendRider is a professional trading robot designed to ride clean market trends. It combines multiple confirmation filters to avoid noise and opti
Violence Great Wall
Ze Yuan Wang
Experts
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
LarryTrader
Paul Timothy Turculetu
5 (2)
Experts
LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
FREE
Zor AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
ZOR AI — The Vanguard of AI-Driven Gold Trading Mastery ZOR AI represents the pinnacle of artificial intelligence in automated trading, engineered exclusively for the volatile world of XAUUSD (Gold). Harnessing a vast historical database spanning decades of market data, combined with advanced machine learning algorithms and multi-layered neural networks, ZOR AI doesn't just react to the market—it anticipates it. This powerhouse EA adapts in real-time, learning from patterns, volatility shifts,
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Experts
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Experts
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
Experts
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
Fully Automatic Bot SELL
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
Bitcoin Ultra Power
Premananth R
Experts
Bitcoin Ultra Power Bitcoin Ultra Power is an advanced algorithmic Expert Advisor designed for professional BTCUSD trading on the M5 timeframe. The system applies adaptive market analytics with strict institutional risk control to achieve stable performance in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. The EA includes a dual-mode architecture that automatically adjusts between Bitcoin and Forex instruments for maximum versatility. Key Features Multi-Asset Compatibility Fully automated executio
Ilon Classic
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can grow several times and amount to several percent. Of course, you can reduce the deposit and thus get the bot more risky, but this is not recommended. Normal rates for a bot are 3-5 percent per year with a drawdown of 0.5%. There is a way to increase the annual percentage! To
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
More from author
Strategy B
Ivan Pochta
5 (2)
Experts
Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Act
Gold Action EAI
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 and M15 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation. Fully automated operation on M5 and M15 You do not need to configure anything. Simply at
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (12)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live signal (Admiral Markets, Risk x2) :  https://www.
Aureon EA
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Experts
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and ATR Plus (author’s proprietary indicator, product page >> ) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines
FREE
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
FREE
Gold Trenches EAI
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic: a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the dire
Filter:
Islask
942
Islask 2025.10.27 15:13 
 

Ivan – the creator of the best EA on mql5, Stock Trader Pro – is back with Stock Eagle. It’s built on smart price-action logic combined with Bollinger Bands, trend filters and MACD/RSI confirmation – everything working together for precision and safety. No grids, no martingale, no risky averaging – just clean, technical trading that reacts intelligently to market structure. The entries are well-timed, the exits are logical, and the equity curve stays smooth even during strong market swings. Risk control is excellent and drawdown stays impressively low while the Win-% is very high. So far I've had 6 trades, all closed in profit, all with low DD. I’m seriously impressed — this is another masterpiece from Ivan. Don't miss out!

Reply to review