Stock Eagle EA MT5

Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only. It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines.

Unlike Stock Trader Pro (product page >>), the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA is not based on technical analysis but rather on Price Action principles. The core of the strategy employs Bollinger Bands and Moving Average as the main indicators for trade entries and exits. In addition, the system uses shorter TPs, which reduces the average holding time of positions.

Stock Trader Pro supports a wide selection of U.S. stocks, including (Download Presets >> and Backtests >>):

  • AMZN, AXP, DELL, GOOGL, IBM, JNJ, JPM, KO, MA, MCD, META, MSFT, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PYPL, SBUX, V, WMT

Designed for Long-Term Professional Investments

Stock Eagle EA is intended as a long-term investment tool focused on profit accumulation and, according to backtests, has demonstrated stable trading performance since May 2008. The minimum recommended account balance is $500.

Key Features and Advantages

  • Long Positions Only:
    The EA opens only long trades, which aligns with the long-term upward trend historically observed in the U.S. stock market, supported by the performance of indices such as the S&P 500 since 1871.

  • Price Action Based:
    The strategy is built on Price Action principles and uses Bollinger Bands and Moving Average both to define trend direction and as trade entry signals. Each trade includes built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, reflecting a conservative approach with a limited number of trades.

  • Customizability and Versatility:
    All input parameters are fully customizable, allowing traders to adjust the system to their own preferences or create personalized presets. This flexibility also enables adaptation for other stocks or even different markets if required.

  • Risk Management:
    Stock Eagle EA is developed with risk management in mind and avoids methods such as Martingale or Grid strategies. Its conservative approach with fewer trades is designed to minimize drawdowns.


