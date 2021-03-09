Stock Eagle EA MT5

Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only. It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines.

Unlike Stock Trader Pro (product page >>), the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA is not based on technical analysis but rather on Price Action principles. The core of the strategy employs Bollinger Bands and Moving Average as the main indicators for trade entries and exits. In addition, the system uses shorter TPs, which reduces the average holding time of positions.

Stock Trader Pro supports a wide selection of U.S. stocks, including (Download Presets >> and Backtests >>):

  • AMZN, AXP, DELL, GOOGL, IBM, JNJ, JPM, KO, MA, MCD, META, MSFT, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PYPL, SBUX, V, WMT

Designed for Long-Term Professional Investments

Stock Eagle EA is intended as a long-term investment tool focused on profit accumulation and, according to backtests, has demonstrated stable trading performance since May 2008. The minimum recommended account balance is $500.

Key Features and Advantages

  • Long Positions Only:
    The EA opens only long trades, which aligns with the long-term upward trend historically observed in the U.S. stock market, supported by the performance of indices such as the S&P 500 since 1871.

  • Price Action Based:
    The strategy is built on Price Action principles and uses Bollinger Bands and Moving Average both to define trend direction and as trade entry signals. Each trade includes built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, reflecting a conservative approach with a limited number of trades.

  • Customizability and Versatility:
    All input parameters are fully customizable, allowing traders to adjust the system to their own preferences or create personalized presets. This flexibility also enables adaptation for other stocks or even different markets if required.

  • Risk Management:
    Stock Eagle EA is developed with risk management in mind and avoids methods such as Martingale or Grid strategies. Its conservative approach with fewer trades is designed to minimize drawdowns.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro   Live Signal >>  Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
EvoNightEA MT5
Ivan Pochta
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EvoNightEA MT5 v.10.3 Presets:   Download >>> EvoNightEA MT5   v.10.3   Live Results:   Here >>> EvoNightEA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor based at midnight scalping during the low market volatility.   EvoNightEA   is based on the principles of channel trading and Price Action. The system analyzes the price movement in the daily range and, based on the data obtained, trades in the low-volatility market in rollover. Most of the parameters are dynamic, thus reducing the chance of overfitti
Momentum Classic
Ivan Pochta
3.9 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Momentum Classic Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Classic   is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Classic  also has several filters, based on deviation fro
Momentum Open
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Momentum Open  Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Open  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Open  also has several filters, based on deviation from standard
Momentum Selection
Ivan Pochta
Uzman Danışmanlar
Momentum Selection Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2189756 How to check the Live Results of Momentum Selection since 2019 year?   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88955#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=43377742 Momentum Selection  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We
Pro Range
Ivan Pochta
Göstergeler
Pro Range is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to automatically detect price ranges (sideways market structures) on the chart. The indicator is based on Smart Money logic and Richard Wyckoff’s theory , which state that key market scenarios are often formed within ranges — accumulation before an uptrend and distribution before a downtrend . What is a range and why is it important? A range is a zone where the price moves between upper and lower boundaries without a clear trend. These zo
