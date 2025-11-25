Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Action–based.

PROMO PRICE! Only 2 copies available at $199! Every 5 sold copies, the price will increase by $50 until the target price of $999.

Strategy B maintains an average Reward-to-Risk ratio above 3:1, which makes it suitable for professional, risk-controlled trading. Most profit comes from medium and strong directional moves — exactly where crypto performs best. Current presets are designed for (Download presets >>):

M15: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

H1: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

I recommend to use next portfolio of presets:

M15: BTC_M15_A, BTC_M15_B, ETH_M15_A (all with the SP500 filter)

H1: BTC_H1_B and ETH_H1_B (both with the SP500 filter), ETH_H1_A (without SP500 filter)

S&P 500 Trend Filter (Enabled by Default)

Strategy B includes an advanced S&P 500 trend filter, designed to protect the system from manipulative moves and false impulses typical for the crypto market. When the S&P 500 is bullish, only long positions are permitted; when bearish, only short positions are allowed.

This filter is enabled by default. While it reduces the total number of trades, it makes the strategy more conservative, stable, and risk-aware, significantly improving trade quality and protection during high-risk market conditions.

Key Features & Advantages

Momentum Logic as the Core of the System

Strategy B trades market momentum — the cleanest and most reliable signal in high-volatility environments. Momentum forms when liquidity enters the market, a large participant pushes price, and the trend accelerates. On crypto markets this happens regularly, which makes momentum-based trading highly stable, repeatable, and statistically robust.

Bidirectional Trading + Direction Control Modes

The EA can operate Long + Short simultaneously, profiting from both bullish and bearish phases of the market. For traders who prefer directional positioning, modes can be switched instantly: Long-only (bull market) , Short-only (bear trend) and Bidirectional mode (default)

Strict Trade Control

Strategy B does not use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or Lot-scaling. Each trade is executed with fixed, controlled risk parameters: Stop Loss to cap losses , Take Profit to secure target returns and Trailing Stop to lock in profit during movement

Flexibility and Customization

All parameters are fully user-configurable — you may fine-tune system behavior, create your own presets, or adapt the strategy to different assets and timeframes. Default settings are optimized for BTC & ETH, but the architecture allows scaling to other crypto instruments and markets.

Requirements and Execution Environment

Minimum balance: from $500. Recommended use brokers with the low spread for crypto.