Stock Eagle EA MT5
- Experts
- Ivan Pochta
- 버전: 2.0
- 업데이트됨: 23 12월 2025
- 활성화: 20
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only. It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines.
Launch Promo for the Stock Eagle EA v2.0 release! Only 10 copies available at $249 instead $349!
Unlike Stock Trader Pro (product page >>), the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA is not based on technical analysis but rather on Price Action principles. The core of the strategy employs Bollinger Bands and Moving Average as the main indicators for trade entries and exits. In addition, the system uses shorter TPs, which reduces the average holding time of positions.
Stock Eagle EA supports a wide range of U.S. stocks, including (Download Presets >> and Backtests >>):
ADI, AMZN, AXP, DELL, EBAY, GD, GOOG, IBM, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MCD, META, MSFT, NOC, ORCL, PEP, PG, V
S&P 500 Market Regime Filter
Stock Eagle EA introduces an advanced S&P 500 trend filter, designed to protect the system during periods of market stress and high volatility.
-
The filter automatically blocks trading during market crashes and turbulent conditions
-
Helps avoid trading during large-scale sell-offs and panic-driven moves (e.g. COVID crash, macro-economic shocks)
-
Improves capital protection and reduces prolonged stagnation phases
The S&P 500 filter is enabled by default, making the system more conservative and risk-aware out of the box.
Designed for Long-Term Professional Investments
Stock Eagle EA is intended as a long-term investment tool focused on profit accumulation and, according to backtests, has demonstrated stable trading performance since May 2008. The minimum recommended account balance is $500.
Key Features and Advantages
-
Long Positions Only:
The EA opens only long trades, which aligns with the long-term upward trend historically observed in the U.S. stock market, supported by the performance of indices such as the S&P 500 since 1871.
-
Price Action Based:
The strategy is built on Price Action principles and uses Bollinger Bands and Moving Average both to define trend direction and as trade entry signals. Each trade includes built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, reflecting a conservative approach with a limited number of trades.
-
Customizability and Versatility:
All input parameters are fully customizable, allowing traders to adjust the system to their own preferences or create personalized presets. This flexibility also enables adaptation for other stocks or even different markets if required.
-
Risk Management:
Stock Eagle EA is developed with risk management in mind and avoids methods such as Martingale or Grid strategies. Its conservative approach with fewer trades is designed to minimize drawdowns.
Ivan – the creator of the best EA on mql5, Stock Trader Pro – is back with Stock Eagle. It’s built on smart price-action logic combined with Bollinger Bands, trend filters and MACD/RSI confirmation – everything working together for precision and safety. No grids, no martingale, no risky averaging – just clean, technical trading that reacts intelligently to market structure. The entries are well-timed, the exits are logical, and the equity curve stays smooth even during strong market swings. Risk control is excellent and drawdown stays impressively low while the Win-% is very high. So far I've had 6 trades, all closed in profit, all with low DD. I’m seriously impressed — this is another masterpiece from Ivan. Don't miss out!