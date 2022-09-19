Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position.

The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500.

The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably for a long time.

The following figure shows the profit from opening positions. Multiple factors and multiple cycles are considered together. At the same time, there are certain factors of the cloth belt indicator. The cloth belt indicator can be changed at will. Users can customize the cloth belt according to their own profit goals. Users can also not change it. This EA will also issue orders with high accuracy, and will grab a lot of profits once encountering a specific market.

This EA only has the operation right on MT5, and does not provide the operation of other third-party software.

In case of strong fluctuation, it is recommended that you reduce the number of hands.