Aureon EA

Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market adaptability.

Versatility: 5 Trading Systems in One Product

Aureon EA supports trading across a wide range of instruments: Gold, Brent Oil, SP500, Nasdaq, DAX, Forex pairs, BTCUSD, and many others.

The EA combines several independent trading logics: 

  • Intraday Trading — short-term intraday entries

  • Midnight Scalping — night scalping strategy

  • Swing Trading — precise medium-term entries

  • Index Trading — index-based strategies

  • Crypto Trading — cryptocurrency instruments

  • Two operating modes: Normal Mode and Reverse Mode

In practice, this is five fully functional trading systems merged into one, allowing traders to choose their preferred trading style or combine multiple modes simultaneously.

Presets for Aureon EA are available for download here >>

Trading Modes and Supported Instruments

Trading Type

Trading Tools

Intraday Trading

Forex: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY

Reverse Mode: AUDUSD, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD

Commodities: XAUUSD, XBRUSD (Brent Oil)

Midnight Scalping

AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY

Swing Trading

EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Indices

SP500, Nasdaq (USTEC), DAX (DE40)

Crypto

BTCUSD H1/H4 Reverse Mode

More presets and trading tools are coming later…

All Preset files for each Instrument and Trading Mode are available for download here >>

Risk Management & Safety

Aureon EA does NOT use: Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Lot-scaling, or any other high-risk trading methods.

Every trade is opened with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, and also includes a built-in Trailing Stop, ensuring a high level of risk control and protecting your account under any market volatility.

Trading Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance: $500 when using no more than two trading modes simultaneously. To run all modes together, a balance of at least $2000 is recommended. For the best performance, it is recommended to use IC Markets (Raw Spread) or any broker offering a Zero/Low Spread account type.


