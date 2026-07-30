TR Basket System MT5

  • Experts
  • Meshari F M Alkhawaled
    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    Meshari F M Alkhawaled

    I don’t build trading robots.
    I build execution systems designed to operate under real market conditions.
    My focus is not on finding entries,
    but on how capital is deployed, managed, and protected.
    Over time, I’ve developed a structured approach to trading that emphasizes:
  • Version: 2.70
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
🔷 TR BASKET SYSTEM v2.62

Institutional Grid Trading Engine with Adaptive Intelligence & Capital Protection

🎯 Overview

TR BASKET SYSTEM is not just another grid EA.

It is a multi-layered institutional trading engine designed to adapt, protect, and execute with precision across different market conditions.

Built for serious traders and investors, this system focuses on one thing:

Capital preservation first — profit second.

⚙️ Core Philosophy

  • The market is not predictable — it is structured
  • Systems outperform opinions
  • Survival is the edge

This EA is engineered to handle volatility, not chase it.

🚀 Key Features

🧠 Adaptive Intelligence (Regime AI)

Automatically detects market conditions:

  • TREND
  • RANGE
  • SPIKE (high volatility)

Then dynamically adjusts:

  • Grid spacing
  • Lot sizing
  • Maximum exposure

📊 Smart Grid Engine (ATR-Based)

  • Dynamic grid spacing based on volatility (ATR)
  • Prevents overtrading in unstable markets
  • Expands intelligently during high volatility

💰 Auto Lot & Capital Allocation

  • Fully automatic position sizing
  • Based on Balance / Equity
  • Optional capital allocation control
  • Built-in margin protection

🛡️ Multi-Layer Risk Protection

✔ Basket Stop Loss & Take Profit

Control your entire position as one unit

✔ Daily Guard System

  • Daily TP / SL (USD or %)
  • Includes floating profit/loss
  • Auto lock after hit

✔ Drawdown Protection (DD Guard)

  • Multi-stage risk reduction
  • Automatically reduces exposure during drawdown
  • Can fully stop trading at critical levels

✔ Per-Basket DD Guard

  • Limits loss per cycle
  • Stops grid expansion when risk is too high
  • Optional recovery exit

🔄 Smart Exit System (Institutional Logic)

  • Tracks peak profit
  • Exits on intelligent retracement (not fixed TP)
  • ATR-based dynamic behavior
  • Avoids giving back profits

📈 Basket Trailing System

  • Locks profit dynamically
  • Trails based on:
    • USD
    • % of peak

🧭 Trend Escape Mode

When market turns strongly against the position:

  • Stops adding positions
  • Blocks new entries
  • Optional recovery exit

🕒 AI Session Filter

  • Learns best trading hours automatically
  • Filters low-performance time periods
  • Improves consistency over time

🔧 Weekly Self-Optimization

  • Analyzes recent performance
  • Adjusts:
    • Take profit behavior
    • Grid aggressiveness

⚡ Market Presets (Auto Detection)

Automatically adapts to:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Forex pairs
  • Indices (US30, NASDAQ, etc.)
  • Crypto

Or choose manual preset for full control.

🧩 Additional Features

  • Spread filter
  • Cooldown system
  • Session control (manual or preset)
  • Margin safety checks
  • Works on MT5 (Hedging & Netting)
  • No external files required
  • Fully self-contained EA

🖥️ Recommended Usage

  • Best pairs: XAUUSD, Major Forex, Indices
  • Timeframe: Flexible (optimized for adaptive logic)
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 execution

⚠️ Important

This is a professional trading system, not a “set & forget” toy.

It requires:

  • Proper risk understanding
  • Sensible capital allocation

🔷 Why TR BASKET?

Because it is built like a system used by professionals:

  • Structured
  • Adaptive
  • Risk-first

📌 Final Note

If you’re looking for:
❌ Signals
❌ Gambling bots
❌ Unrealistic promises

This is NOT for you.

If you’re looking for:
✔ A system
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Long-term execution edge

Welcome to Trading Room.


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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
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