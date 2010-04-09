Aladin AI Bot MT5

Aladin AI Bot MT5: Your Ultimate Trading Companion

Unlock the power of artificial intelligence in trading with Aladin AI Bot MT5, the next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Aladin AI Bot MT5 is your key to smarter, faster, and more efficient trading decisions.

What Makes Aladin AI Bot MT5 Special?

  1. Intelligent Trend Analysis:
    Aladin AI Bot MT5 uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends during your custom trading hours. It identifies high-probability trading opportunities based on your preferred criteria, ensuring you never miss a profitable move.

  2. Customizable Trading Strategies:
    Tailor the bot to your trading style! Set your own rules for trade entries, lot sizes, and risk management. Aladin AI Bot MT5 adapts to your balance size, ensuring optimal position sizing for every trade.

  3. Optimized for Best Pairs:
    While Aladin AI Bot MT5 performs exceptionally well on a variety of pairs, it shines brightest on XAUUSD, USDJPY, and CADJPY using the 1-hour timeframe. These pairs have been rigorously tested to deliver consistent results.

  4. Backtested for Confidence:
    We’ve put Aladin AI Bot MT5 through extensive backtesting across multiple pairs and timeframes. The results? Stellar performance with a proven track record. Check out the detailed backtest reports included with your purchase to see how it performs under various market conditions.

  5. User-Friendly and Reliable:
    No complicated setups or endless tweaking. Aladin AI Bot MT5 is designed for ease of use, allowing you to focus on trading while it handles the heavy lifting.

Backtest Results: Proof of Performance

We’ve conducted extensive backtesting on Aladin AI Bot MT5 across multiple pairs. Here’s best performers:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)( Use default settings, just change lot size to 0.25 - 1, also check weekdays when to trade )

  • USDJPY ( Use default settings, just change lot size to 1, also check weekdays when to trade )

  • CADJPY ( Use default settings, just change lot size to 1, also check weekdays when to trade )

These results are based on the 1-hour timeframe and custom lot sizing, ensuring adaptability to various account sizes. ( Also there is an excel screenshot of many pairs backtest on different week days ).

How It Works

  1. Set Your Preferences: Input your custom trading hours, lot size, and risk parameters.

  2. Let the Bot Analyze: Aladin AI Bot MT5 scans the market, identifies trends, and evaluates trade setups based on your criteria.

  3. Execute Trades: The bot opens trades automatically, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

  4. Monitor and Adjust: Track performance and tweak settings as needed to optimize results.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Aladin AI Bot MT5 is a tool to assist your trading decisions, but it does not guarantee profits. Always trade responsibly.


Technical Requirements:
  • Trading Pair: Best works on USDJPY, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF
  • Main Timeframe: 1HOUR
  • Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000 - $5,000
  • Suggested Leverage: at least 1:100
  • Base Risk Per Trade: Adjustable up 5 lot size.


Recommended products
Currency Curator Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
Gator
Eric Mangeni Wakho
Experts
Introducing Gator Algo(Intelligent Algo) , an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with a unique blend of Supply and Demand strategy to give you an edge in the market. It leverages the Hull and Stochastic Trend indicators for precision entries and exits. With built-in Telegram notifications, you'll stay informed on all trade actions in real-time. Gator Algo combines cutting-edge automation with a strategic approach that uses AI to help you maximize profits. Perfect for traders seeking a powerfu
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Experts
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
TradingTime
Mikita Kurnevich
Experts
TradingTime: Intelligent solution for inter-session trading In the dynamic world of Forex, where every minute can become decisive, a new generation algorithm - TradingTime - is presented. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trading, but rethinks the approach to working at the intersection of key market sessions, combining analytical accuracy and adaptability. Strategy based on the rhythm of the market TradingTime is based on in-depth analysis of transitional periods between trading sessio
Adaptive trend metrix robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Adaptive Trend Metrix Adaptive Trend Metrix is an fxtool for assessing the current state of the market that adapts to changes in volatility, helping to determine the direction and strength of the trend by taking into account price dynamics. One aspect of this strategy is its ability to change and use different parameters based on price behavior. For example, it takes into account the current market volatility to adjust sensitivity to price fluctuations and identify entry and exit points. Adaptiv
RS Volatility Expert Advisor MT5
Tino Viehweg
Experts
RS Volatility Expert Advisor (RSV EA) MT5 Important preliminary note: The RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) is not over-fitted. The program code of the RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) is based on honest forex trading over the last few years. The RS Volatility EA MT5 is a simple trend-following Expert Advisor and is therefore ideal for trading beginners. The RSV EA is an EA that generates orders based on signals from the RS Volatility MTF indicator. The RSV EA trades the first order and builds a grid a
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Next Price : $249 - original price : $999 Signal Mql5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Alchemic MT5
Mrs Marta S Garrod
Experts
Alchemic's algorithm does not use martingale, grid or any other risky money management systems, it is based on candlestick analysis. Alchemic analyzes several time frames and determines the dominant price direction for entering/exiting the market. Each trade of the EA is accompanied by stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The size of Stop Loss and Take Profit is determined by market volatility. The EA can trade the specified volume or dynamically select it for each trade based on the amount of ava
Workstation Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Remstone
Remstone
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Startrader Darwinex   XM Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 6 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of successful traders levera
Long Journey EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
- No Martingale - No Grid - No high Risk Strategy.                  - Target big moves - Swing - Low Risk This EA is good for busy individuals who doesn't have time to monitor the screen at all times. Just place it on 4H Timeframe and let it do all underground work. This excellent expert advisor is not a scalper. It’s made to target greater moves and a long term big wins while minimizing losses. Long Journey EA is a sophisticated mathematical algorithm that analyzes market data, it's based on
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
Experts
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (22)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
King Sniper EA
Ivan Bebikov
3.78 (18)
Experts
Monitoring of real trading Advisor -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2264971 My other products    -      click here Keep in mind that the results on different brokers may differ, I recommend testing on your broker before using it (you can ask me for a list of recommended brokers in the PM). Read the blog post with the description of the adviser before starting work and if you have any additional questions, write to me in the PM. A fully automatic Expert Advisor that does not require additional
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (9)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Months of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy  live 4month After purchase, all my products will remain free for you forever. Download the settings file  Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics. 1. Breakout Trap Strategy Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions: Buy Stop   above the current price Sell Stop   below the c
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (8)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hedging and smart risk management in highly volatile mark
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (45)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.3 (106)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
More from author
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
Advanced SuperTrend Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Ride Trends Like a Pro — Never Miss a Move Again Description: The SuperTrend Indicator is your ultimate companion for mastering trend-following strategies. Designed to cut through market noise, this powerful tool combines the precision of Average True Range (ATR) with adaptive trailing stops to pinpoint trend reversals, confirm breakouts, and keep you on the right side of the market. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities, the SuperTr
FREE
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicators
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review