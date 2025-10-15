EA CyberPunk

5
Dieser Expert Advisor ist für einen institutionellen Handelsansatz konzipiert und nutzt die Kernprinzipien des ICT (Inner Circle Trader). Er analysiert Marktstruktur, Liquiditätsniveaus und Ungleichgewichtszonen, um Ein- und Ausstiegspunkte mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit zu identifizieren.
1+1-AKTION: Kaufen Sie einen Expert Advisor und erhalten Sie einen zweiten gratis!
Die Anzahl ist begrenzt!
Marktstruktur:
Der CyberPunk EA identifiziert kurzfristige (STH/STL), mittelfristige (ITH/ITL) und langfristige (LTH/LTL) Extreme und bildet Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus.
Diese Niveaus werden zur Konstruktion von Ausbruchs-, Pullback- und Trendfortsetzungsszenarien verwendet.

Liquiditätspools:
Stopp-Akkumulationszonen unterhalb und oberhalb wichtiger Extremwerte werden automatisch identifiziert.
Der CyberPunk EA berücksichtigt die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Kursbewegung in Richtung Liquidität und vermeidet so Fehleinstiege. Verdrängung & FVG:
Fair-Value-Gap-Zonen (FVG), Volumenungleichgewichte und Gaps werden genutzt, um Momentum-Bewegungen und interessante Bereiche für große Akteure zu identifizieren.
Der EA kann eine Position eröffnen, wenn die FVG nach einem Momentum-Ereignis zurückkehrt.
Signalfilterung:
Einstiege werden durch Verdrängungsbedingungen, Liquidität und Einhaltung der Marktstruktur bestätigt.
Die Sensitivitätsstufen für FVG- und Ungleichgewichtstypen sind anpassbar.

Vorteile
Sicherheit: Der CyberPunk EA vermeidet den Handel in Unsicherheitszonen und konzentriert sich auf bestätigte Niveaus.
Flexibilität: Es werden mehrere Zeitrahmen unterstützt, und die Sensitivität gegenüber der Struktur ist anpassbar.
Transparenz: Alle Niveaus und Zonen werden im Chart angezeigt, sodass der Trader die Handelslogik überwachen kann.

Ideale Einsatzbedingungen
Hochliquide Währungspaare – EUR/USD
Zeitrahmen von M5
Abonnieren Sie unseren offiziellen Kanal: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantum_lab_technologies


Bewertungen 7
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

Empfohlene Produkte
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indikatoren
Überblick In der schnelllebigen Welt der Devisen- und Finanzmärkte sind schnelle Reaktionen und präzise Entscheidungen von entscheidender Bedeutung. Das Standard-MetaTrader 5-Terminal unterstützt jedoch nur ein Minimum an 1-Minuten-Charts, was die Sensibilität des Händlers für Marktschwankungen einschränkt. Um dieses Problem zu lösen, führen wir den Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator ein, der es Ihnen ermöglicht, die Marktdynamik von 1 Sekunde bis 30 Sekunden mühelos in einem Sub-Chart zu
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experten
Jeder, der den Roboter kauft, hinterlässt bitte einen Kommentar, damit ich Ihnen die optimalen Eingabewerte für jedes Währungspaar senden kann, um Ihre Gewinne auf dem Markt zu maximieren ZEITFRIM :15min Suchen Sie nach einer Möglichkeit, mit geringem Risiko und hervorragenden Ergebnissen in den Handel einzusteigen? Oder sind Sie vielleicht bereit, etwas höhere Risiken für größere Gewinne einzugehen? Unser Handelsroboter, der für MetaTrader 4 und 5 entwickelt wurde, ist genau das, was Sie brauc
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
Experten
Aurum Quant Engine Pro Ein diszipliniertes Ausführungsmodell, das für klare Entscheidungen, Trendausrichtung und präzise Signalfilterung entwickelt wurde. Trades werden nur dann ausgelöst, wenn die Preisstruktur, der Richtungskontext und die Stärke des Musters kohärent sind. Aurum Quant Engine Pro ist die verbesserte Version 2 der ursprünglichen Version Aurum Quant Engine , die jetzt mit fortschrittlichen Filterschichten für eine verbesserte Handelsqualität, präzise Eingänge und eine stärkere
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
Experten
Strategy Builder ist ein fortschrittlicher und vielseitiger Handelsroboter, der sorgfältig für MetaTrader 5 entwickelt wurde und Händlern ein ausgeklügeltes Arsenal an Standardindikatoren zur Verfügung stellt. Dieser fachmännisch entwickelte Algorithmus bietet einen umfassenden Handelsansatz, indem er eine Vielzahl von Indikatoren nahtlos in eine einheitliche Strategie integriert und es Händlern ermöglicht, sich präzise und sicher auf den dynamischen Finanzmärkten zurechtzufinden. Hauptmerkmal
Spectra Pip Gold AI
Moradiya Harikrushn Devjibhai
Experten
SpectraPip - Fortgeschrittenes RSI-Forex-Algo-Handelssystem für MetaTrader 5 Erhöhen Sie Ihr Forex-Handelspotenzial mit dem SpectraPip Algo Trading System - einem innovativen, vollautomatischen Handelsroboter, der für MetaTrader 5 (MT5) entwickelt wurde. SpectraPip nutzt die bewährte Relative Strength Index (RSI)-Strategie und verbindet nahtlos moderne KI-Automatisierung mit klassischen Prinzipien der technischen Analyse, um Ihnen eine robuste, intelligente und freihändige Handelsleistung zu bie
Algo Scalper EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experten
Algo Scalper EA ist ein Daytrading-Roboter, der Marktaufträge verwendet und während der Handelssitzungen handelt. Der EA übt sich in Konsistenz und Risikomanagement, er hat 2 Einstiegssignale, die von gleitenden Durchschnitten (90 & 120) erzeugt werden, um das Beste aus dem Trendmarkt herauszuholen (im automatischen Modus). Es ist in der Lage, Ihnen zu erlauben, jedes Symbol zu handeln, das Sie wollen und während der Zeit, die Sie wollen. Gewinne können nur durch Take-Profit-Level gesichert werd
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
Experten
Die "Pound Pulse" ist ein Roboter, den ich entwickelt habe, dass der Handel der gbd/usd-Paar auf einem 30min Chart ist. Dies ist "real" Strategie, die tatsächlich einen Vorteil auf dem Markt bekam. Die Strategie ist eine Kombination aus reinen Preis-Aktion, und Signale aus dem RSI und MACD-Indikator. Dieser Roboter ist perfekt für Händler, die stetige Gewinne machen wollen, ohne große Risiken einzugehen, die das Konto sprengen könnten. KEIN Martingal KEIN Hinzufügen zu Verlierern Reiner robuster
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Experten
SP500 Opening Range Pro - Automatisierte Strategie für den S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro ist ein professioneller EA für MetaTrader 5, der den Opening Range Breakout des S&P 500 handelt. Entwickelt für die New York Session , verwendet er Breakout + Pullback mit automatischem Risikomanagement und vollständig konfigurierbaren Parametern. Bewährte Strategie : Opening Range mit Trend- und Volatilitätsfilter. ️ Vollständige Automatisierung : Einstieg, SL/TP, Risikomanagement und Zeitpläne. Optim
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experten
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Produktbeschreibung Überblick VIX Momentum Pro ist ein hochentwickeltes algorithmisches Handelssystem, das ausschließlich für VIX75 Synthetische Indizes entwickelt wurde. Der Algorithmus verwendet fortschrittliche Multi-Zeitrahmen-Analyse kombiniert mit proprietären Momentum-Erkennungstechniken, um hochwahrscheinliche Handelsmöglichkeiten im synthetischen Volatilitätsmarkt zu identifizieren. Handelsstrategie Der Expert Advisor arbeitet mit einem umfassenden momentum-basier
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
Experten
Der Gold ECN EA basiert auf fortschrittlichen KI-Algorithmen zur Analyse von Marktunsicherheiten. Er nutzt maschinelle Lernsysteme, die sich an aktuelle Nachrichten anpassen und den Markt bei konstanten Marktveränderungen dynamisch steuern können. In Abstimmung mit prädiktiver KI identifiziert ein maschineller Lernalgorithmus extreme Tiefst-, Hochst-, Tiefst- und Tiefststände des Marktes innerhalb eines Zeitraums und prüft auf ähnliche Wiederholungen. Darüber hinaus analysiert er den Chart in
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experten
BlackBox XAU — Fortschrittlicher Expert Advisor für Gold Überblick BlackBox XAU ist ein sorgfältig entwickeltes Handelssystem, das darauf ausgelegt ist, im Goldmarkt Gewinne zu erzielen und gleichzeitig den Drawdown streng zu kontrollieren. Anstatt jeder Marktbewegung hinterherzujagen, verfolgt es einen disziplinierten, regelbasierten Ansatz, der sich an die Volatilität anpasst und ausschließlich hochwahrscheinliche Handelsmöglichkeiten auswählt. Der EA bewertet die Marktbedingungen in Echtzeit,
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experten
Das Expertensystem der Finanzkontrolle durchläuft die gesamte Historie und alle Währungspaare mit einer einzigen Einstellung. Der Bot funktioniert sowohl mit Netting- als auch mit Hedging-Kontotypen. Der Expert Advisor kann in jeder beliebigen Stundenperiode, für jedes Währungspaar und auf dem Server eines beliebigen Brokers gestartet werden. Es wird empfohlen, auf liquiden Forex-Paaren mit einem niedrigen Spread zu arbeiten und VPS zu verwenden. Financial Control ist ein Hochfrequenzhandel. Si
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
Experten
AUFBAUEND AUF DEM ERFOLG MEINES BELIEBTEN KOSTENLOSEN EA 'CAD SNIPER'... ICH PRÄSENTIERE CAD SNIPER X! TAUSENDE MEHR TRADES | KEINE BROKER-BESCHRÄNKUNGEN | BESSERE STATISTIKEN | MEHRERE STRATEGIEN Senden Sie mir eine PRIVATE NACHRICHT nach dem Kauf für das Handbuch und einen kostenlosen Bonus ZWEI STRATEGIEN IN EINEM für AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD und CADCHF Strategie 1 kann mit jedem Broker verwendet werden, handelt viel häufiger und ist die Standardstrategie für CAD Sniper X. Sie hat sich s
Adaptive trader
Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
Experten
Adaptive AI Trader - Vollständiges Benutzerhandbuch Überblick Der Adaptive AI Trader ist ein hochentwickelter Expert Advisor (EA) für MetaTrader 5, der neuronale Netzwerktechnologie mit traditioneller technischer Analyse kombiniert, um automatisierte Trades auszuführen. Dieser EA ist sowohl für Anfänger als auch für erfahrene Trader geeignet, die KI-gestützte Handelsstrategien nutzen möchten. Hauptmerkmale KI-gestützter Handel Neuronales Netzwerk Vorhersage : Verwendet maschinelles Lern
TradingTime
Mikita Kurnevich
Experten
TradingTime: Intelligente Lösung für den Inter-Session-Handel In der dynamischen Welt des Forex, in der jede Minute entscheidend sein kann, wird ein Algorithmus der neuen Generation - TradingTime - vorgestellt. Dieser Expert Advisor automatisiert nicht nur den Handel, sondern überdenkt den Ansatz für die Arbeit an der Schnittstelle der wichtigsten Marktphasen, indem er analytische Genauigkeit und Anpassungsfähigkeit kombiniert. Eine auf dem Marktrhythmus basierende Strategie TradingTime basiert
Aladin AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experten
Aladin AI Bot MT5: Ihr ultimativer Trading-Begleiter Erschließen Sie die Macht der künstlichen Intelligenz im Handel mit Aladin AI Bot MT5 , dem MetaTrader 5 Indikator der nächsten Generation, der Ihre Handelserfahrung revolutionieren wird. Ob Sie ein erfahrener Trader sind oder gerade erst anfangen, Aladin AI Bot MT5 ist Ihr Schlüssel zu intelligenteren, schnelleren und effizienteren Handelsentscheidungen. Was macht Aladin AI Bot MT5 besonders? Intelligente Trendanalyse : Aladin AI Bot MT5 verw
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experten
Das AO Trade-System ist speziell auf den Trendhandel zugeschnitten und nutzt Auktions- oder Nachrichtenzeiten als Referenzpunkte, um sie mit anderen spezifischen Bestellzeiten zu vergleichen und Markttrends vorherzusagen. **Alle Zeitparameter, die im EA verwendet werden, basieren auf Ihrer Terminalzeit. Unterschiedliche Broker können in verschiedenen GMT-Zeitzonen arbeiten, was sich aufgrund von Anpassungen an die Sommerzeit weiter unterscheiden kann.** **Bitte stellen Sie sicher, dass die Zei
Void AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experten
Hallo Trader, ich habe dieses Tool mit viel Sorgfalt und echten Ergebnissen entwickelt. Es basiert auf mehreren meiner früheren Strategien und wurde an den Forex-Markt angepasst. Es nutzt die künstliche Intelligenz des maschinellen Lernens. Die KI liest Parameter und berücksichtigt sie in meiner Strategie. Dadurch lernt sie, um die Qualität der Einstiege zu verbessern. Außerdem verfügt es über einen Knotenpunkt, über den Sie Positionen wiederherstellen können. Eine weitere Innovation ist die vi
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experten
*Quantum Core MT5 - KI-gesteuerter Swing Trading EA für XAUUSD (Gold)** **PROFESSIONELL | SICHER | NIEDERFREQUENT** Ein Premium Swing Trading Advisor, der **15-30 hochwertige Trades/Monat** mit fortschrittlichem Risikomanagement liefert. **SCHLÜSSELMERKMALE:** **AI-erweiterte Strategie**: Kombiniert MQL5-Algorithmen mit KI-gesteuerter Marktanalyse für präzise Ein- und Ausstiege. **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Passt die Positionsgrößen automatisch an das Aktienwachstum an (benutzerkonf
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experten
Hallo Händler, ich habe dieses Tool mit echten Ergebnissen konsequent entwickelt, ein Tool, das auf mehreren meiner vorherigen Strategien basiert und es an den Forex-Markt angepasst hat. Daher ist es an die künstliche Intelligenz des maschinellen Lernens angepasst, das heißt, die KI liest Parameter und zieht sie dann in meine Strategie ein, dann lernt sie, damit die Eingaben von besserer Qualität sind, es hat auch einen Knoten, in dem Sie Positionen wiederherstellen können. Eine weitere innovat
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experten
Dieser EA ist Sessions Handelsroboter, der es Ihnen ermöglicht, die Handelssitzung Ihrer Wahl zu handeln, da er darauf wartet, dass die Marktmarker eine Entscheidung über die Richtung des Tages treffen, bevor er irgendwelche Geschäfte tätigt. Es hat 3 Einstiegssignale, die Candle-Stick-Muster, gleitende Durchschnitte und Range-Break verwendet, um Gewinne zu maximieren und die Vorteile der trendigen Markt zu nehmen. Der EA praktiziert Risikomanagement und hat die Möglichkeit, das Konto zu vergröß
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
Experten
Keine auffälligen Tricks. Keine gebrochenen Versprechen. Urban Pulse ist für Trader konzipiert, die sich um eine Sache kümmern: Konsistenz. Ob Sie nun eine Prop-Herausforderung meistern oder Kundengelder verwalten, dieser EA bleibt innerhalb der Grenzen – und liefert. Auf einem einzigen Chart ausführen: An GBPUSD im Timeframe H1 anhängen. Das war's. Ein Chart. Eine Waffe. Wichtig: Diese Version ist zu einem reduzierten Preis erhältlich. Endpreis: 399 $. Der frühe Zugang endet bald. Kanal link = 
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experten
Hallo Trader, ich habe dieses Tool mit echten Ergebnissen sorgfältig entwickelt, ein Tool, das auf mehreren meiner vorherigen Strategien basiert und es an den Forex-Markt angepasst hat. Tyr AI, mit der Kraft des Gottes der Ordnung, einem neuronalen System auf Basis maschinellen Lernens, um eine gründliche Analyse des Scalping-Marktes durchzuführen, ein solider EA, um den offiziellen EURUSD-Markt gut zu handhaben, den Markt zu analysieren, um Einträge auf professionellem Niveau vorzunehmen, kein
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experten
Hallo, ich bin ein Algo-Trader aus Deutschland und biete hier meinen eigenen EA an, den ich täglich für meinen Handel verwende und den ich seit mehreren Jahren kontinuierlich weiterentwickle. Es ist wichtig zu verstehen, dass dieser EA ein sehr komplexes Tool ist, mit dem man verschiedene Strategien handeln kann. Verschiedene Ein- und Ausstiegssignale können mit verschiedenen Filtern kombiniert werden. Außerdem gibt es ein umfangreiches Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Management-System. Ich verwend
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
Experten
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA ist ein hochleistungsfähiges Handelssystem, das entwickelt wurde, um Ihre Handelsstrategie mit dem Fokus auf Präzision, Einfachheit und Rentabilität zu optimieren. Es wurde mit fortschrittlichen Algorithmen und einem Schwerpunkt auf Marktanpassung entwickelt und bietet eine nahtlose Handelserfahrung, auch für Anfänger. Hauptmerkmale Plug and Play: Mit Blotter Pips EA sind keine komplexen Setups erforderlich. Befestigen Sie ihn einfach an Ihrem Chart, konfigurieren
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Experten
GBP Miner Pro EA ist ein voll intelligenter und 100% automatischer Roboter, der auf der Grundlage der Preis- und Zeittheorie entwickelt wurde und seine Trades auf der Basis eines intelligenten und leistungsstarken Geld- und Positionsmanagementsystems steuert. Aufgrund der hohen Stabilität im Handel können Sie auch Konten mit geringen Guthaben nutzen, was mit dem Währungspaar GBPUSD kompatibel ist. MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7645
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Experten
Yellowstone FX: Produktbeschreibung Nutzen Sie die rohe, vorhersehbare Kraft des Goldmarktes mit Yellowstone FX , der definitiven Handelslösung, die für den XAUUSD M15-Chart entwickelt wurde. Sind Sie müde von unzuverlässigen EAs, die in der täglichen Hektik des Marktes keine Konsistenz finden? Yellowstone FX basiert auf einem Fundament der Zuverlässigkeit und ist so konzipiert, dass es mit kraftvollen Handelsmöglichkeiten ausbricht – mit der Verlässlichkeit einer Naturgewalt. Das Herzstück von
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experten
VarMomentPulse ist ein einzigartiger Handelsalgorithmus, der mit Blick auf Präzision und Flexibilität entwickelt wurde und auf einem umfangreichen historischen Datencluster basiert. Seine Funktionsweise basiert auf den Prinzipien der Analyse von Überkreuzungen zwischen normalisierten gleitenden Durchschnitten und Streuungen über verschiedene Zeitintervalle hinweg, wodurch er neue Möglichkeiten bei der Bewertung von Markttrends aufdecken kann. Hauptmerkmale des VarMomentPulse Robot: Anpassungsf
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Experten
Der Hauptzweck dieses Handelsexperten besteht darin, offene Positionen mithilfe eines Trailing Stop zu unterstützen. Der Experte kann sowohl manuell als auch von anderen Beratern eröffnete Positionen verfolgen. Die Berechnung der Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Niveaus basiert auf statistischen Zusammenhängen bei Preisänderungen auf dem Markt. Dank dieser Funktion wählt der Berater das beste Verhältnis zwischen Gewinn und Risiko. Bei der ersten Gelegenheit verschiebt der Experte die Position bis zum
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
Experten
HLB EA - High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximieren Sie Ihr Handelspotenzial mit einer präzisen Breakout-Strategie! HLB EA ist ein vollautomatisches Handelssystem, das entwickelt wurde, um explosive Marktbewegungen durch eine bewährte High-Low-Breakout-Strategie zu erfassen. Dieser EA wurde für Händler entwickelt, die Zuverlässigkeit, Kontrolle und Transparenz verlangen. Er erkennt Kursmomente und geht in den Handel ein, wenn die Volatilität über wichtige Niveaus ansteigt. Hauptmerkmale
Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experten
Hallo Trader! Ich bin   Quantum Queen   , das Kronjuwel des gesamten Quantum-Ökosystems und der bestbewertete und meistverkaufte Expert Advisor in der Geschichte von MQL5. Mit einer nachweislichen Erfolgsbilanz von über 20 Monaten Live-Trading habe ich mir meinen Platz als unangefochtene Königin von XAUUSD redlich verdient. Meine Spezialität? GOLD. Meine Mission? Konstante, präzise und intelligente Handelsergebnisse liefern – immer und immer wieder. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experten
LIVE-SIGNAL MIT ECHTEM HANDELSKONTO: Standard MT4 (Mehr als 7 Monate Live-Handel): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mehr als 5 Monate Live-Handel): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel auf MQL5: Treten Sie meinem MQL5-Kanal bei, um die neuesten Nachrichten von mir zu erhalten. Meine Community mit über 14.000 Mitgliedern auf MQL5 . NUR NOCH 3 VON 10 EXEMPLARE ZUM PREIS VON 399 $ VERFÜGBAR! Danach steigt der Preis auf 499 $. Der Expert Advisor
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experten
Jedes Mal, wenn das Live-Signal um 10 % zunimmt, wird der Preis erhöht, um die Exklusivität von Zenox zu wahren und die Strategie zu schützen. Der Endpreis beträgt 2.999 US-Dollar. Live-Signal IC Markets Konto, sehen Sie die Live-Performance selbst als Beweis! Benutzerhandbuch herunterladen (Englisch) Zenox ist ein hochmoderner KI-basierter Multi-Pair-Swing-Trading-Roboter, der Trends folgt und das Risiko über sechzehn Währungspaare diversifiziert. Jahrelange, engagierte Entwicklung hat zu eine
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experten
Hybrid-Handelsstrategie für XAUUSD – Kombination aus News-Sentiment & Orderbuch-Imbalance Die vorgestellte Strategie kombiniert zwei selten genutzte, jedoch hochwirksame Handelsansätze zu einem hybriden System, das nur für den Handel mit XAUUSD (Gold) im 30-Minuten-Chart entwickelt wurde. Während herkömmliche Expert Advisors meist auf fest definierte Indikatoren oder einfache charttechnische Strukturen zurückgreifen, basiert dieses System auf einem intelligenten Marktzugangsmodell, das aktuelle
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (88)
Experten
Quantum King EA – Intelligente Leistung, optimiert für jeden Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Sondereinführungspreis Live-Signal:       KLICKEN SIE HIER MT4-Version:   HIER KLICKEN Quantum King-Kanal:       Klicken Sie hier ***Kaufen Sie Quantum King MT5 und Sie erhalten Quantum StarMan möglicherweise kostenlos!*** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren Einzelheiten! Beherrschen Sie   Ihren Ha
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experten
LIVE-SIGNAL MIT ECHTEM HANDELSKONTO: Standardeinstellungen: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5: Treten Sie meinem MQL5-Kanal bei, um die neuesten Nachrichten von mir zu erhalten. Meine Community mit über 14.000 Mitgliedern auf MQL5. NUR NOCH 3 VON 10 EXEMPLARE FÜR 399 $ VERFÜGBAR! Anschließend wird der Preis auf 499 $ erhöht. Der EA wird in begrenzter Stückzahl verkauft, um die Rechte aller Käufer zu gewährleisten. AI Gold Trading nutzt das fortschrittlic
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experten
Wichtiger Hinweis: Um vollständige Transparenz zu gewährleisten, stelle ich Zugang zum echten Investorenkonto bereit, das mit diesem EA verbunden ist, sodass Sie seine Leistung live ohne Manipulation überwachen können. Innerhalb von nur 5 Tagen wurde das gesamte Anfangskapital vollständig abgehoben, und seitdem handelt der EA ausschließlich mit Gewinnmitteln, ohne jegliche Exposition zum ursprünglichen Saldo. Der aktuelle Preis von $199 ist ein limitiertes Einführungsangebot und wird nach dem V
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experten
Aura Ultimate – Der Höhepunkt des Handels mit neuronalen Netzwerken und der Weg zur finanziellen Freiheit. Aura Ultimate ist der nächste Evolutionsschritt in der Aura-Familie – eine Synthese aus modernster KI-Architektur, marktadaptiver Intelligenz und risikokontrollierter Präzision. Aufbauend auf der bewährten DNA von Aura Black Edition und Aura Neuron geht es noch einen Schritt weiter, indem es deren Stärken in einem einheitlichen Multi-Strategie-Ökosystem vereint und gleichzeitig eine völli
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experten
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold/US-Dollar) Zeitraum (Timeframe) H1-M15 (beliebig) Unterstützung für Einzelhandel JA Mindesteinzahlung 500 USD (oder entsprechender Betrag in anderer Währung) Kompatibel mit allen Brokern JA (unterstützt 2- oder 3-stellige Preise, jede Kontowährung, Symbolname und GMT-Zeit) Funktioniert ohne Voreinstellung JA Wenn Sie sich für maschinelles Lernen interessieren, abonnieren Sie den Kanal: Abonnieren! Hauptmerkmale des Mad Turtle Projekts: Echtes Maschinelles Lernen Dieser Ex
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experten
Wir stellen vor       Quantum Emperor EA   , der bahnbrechende MQL5-Expertenberater, der die Art und Weise, wie Sie mit dem prestigeträchtigen GBPUSD-Paar handeln, verändert! Entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Händler mit über 13 Jahren Handelserfahrung. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Kaufen Sie Quantum Emperor EA und Sie erhalten  Quantum StarMan    kostenlos! *** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experten
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% RABATT Nur 24 Stunden gültig. Der Sale endet am 29. November. Dies wird der einzige Sale für dieses Produkt sein. Vorstellung von Syna Version 4 - Das erste agentische KI-Handelsökosystem der Welt Ich freue mich, Syna Version 4 vorstellen zu können, das erste echte Multi-EA-agentische Koordinationssystem der Forex-Handelsbranche . Diese bahnbrechende Innovation ermöglicht es mehreren Expert Advisors, als einheitliches Intelligenznetzwerk über verschiedene MT5-Terminals und
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experten
Langfristiges Wachstum. Beständigkeit. Widerstandsfähigkeit. Pivot Killer EA ist kein System für schnelle Gewinne – es ist ein professioneller Handelsalgorithmus, der darauf ausgelegt ist, Ihr Konto langfristig und nachhaltig zu vergrößern . Speziell für XAUUSD (GOLD) entwickelt, ist Pivot Killer das Ergebnis jahrelanger Forschung, Tests und disziplinierter Entwicklung. Es verkörpert eine einfache Philosophie: Beständigkeit schlägt Glück . Dieses System wurde in verschiedenen Marktzyklen, bei Sc
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experten
AI Forex Robot - Die Zukunft des automatisierten Handels. AI Forex Robot wird von einem System der nächsten Generation künstlicher Intelligenz angetrieben, das auf einem hybriden neuronalen LSTM-Transformer-Netz basiert und speziell für die Analyse der Preisbewegungen von Gold (XAUUSD) auf dem Devisenmarkt entwickelt wurde. Das System analysiert komplexe Marktstrukturen, passt seine Strategie in Echtzeit an und trifft datengestützte Entscheidungen mit einem hohen Maß an Präzision. AI Forex Robot
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experten
Wir sind stolz darauf, Ihnen unseren innovativen Roboter, den Big Forex Players EA , zu präsentieren, der entwickelt wurde, um Ihr Handelspotenzial zu maximieren, den emotionalen Handel zu minimieren und intelligentere Entscheidungen zu treffen, die von modernster Technologie unterstützt werden. Das gesamte System dieses EA hat uns viele Monate gekostet, um es zu entwickeln, und dann haben wir viel Zeit damit verbracht, es zu testen. Dieser einzigartige EA enthält drei verschiedene Strategien, d
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experten
Ein neuer Schritt nach vorn | KI-gesteuerte Präzision trifft Marktlogik Mit Argos Rage wird ein neues Level der Trading-Automatisierung eingeführt – angetrieben von einem integrierten DeepSeek-KI-System , das Marktverhalten in Echtzeit analysiert. Aufbauend auf den Stärken von Argos Fury verfolgt dieses EA jedoch einen anderen strategischen Ansatz: mehr Flexibilität, breitere Interpretation und stärkere Marktteilnahme. Live Signal Zeitrahmen: M30 Hebel:  min. 1:20 Kapital:  min. $100 Symbole
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experten
Aura Black Edition ist ein vollautomatischer EA, der nur für den Handel mit GOLD entwickelt wurde. Expert zeigte im Zeitraum 2011-2020 stabile Ergebnisse bei XAUUSD. Keine gefährlichen Methoden des Geldmanagements verwendet, kein Martingal, kein Raster oder Scalp. Geeignet für alle Brokerbedingungen. EA, trainiert mit einem mehrschichtigen Perceptron. Das neuronale Netzwerk (MLP) ist eine Klasse von Feedforward-künstlichen neuronalen Netzwerken (KNN). Der Begriff MLP wird mehrdeutig verwendet, m
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experten
Übersicht Golden Hen EA ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für XAUUSD entwickelt wurde. Er arbeitet durch die Kombination von acht unabhängigen Handelsstrategien, die jeweils durch unterschiedliche Marktbedingungen und Zeitrahmen (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) ausgelöst werden. Der EA ist so konzipiert, dass er seine Einstiege und Filter automatisch verwaltet. Die Kernlogik des EA konzentriert sich auf die Identifizierung spezifischer Signale. Golden Hen EA verwendet keine Grid-, Martingale- oder
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experten
PROP-FIRMA BEREIT!   (   SETFILE herunterladen   ) WARNING : Nur noch wenige Exemplare zum aktuellen Preis verfügbar! Endpreis: 990$ Erhalten Sie 1 EA kostenlos (für 2 Handelskonten) -> kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Willkommen im Gold Reaper! Aufbauend auf dem sehr erfolgreichen Goldtrade Pro wurde dieser EA für die gleichzeitige Ausführung in mehreren Zeitrahmen konzipiert und bietet die Möglichkeit, die
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experten
PROP FIRM READY!  STARTAKTION: SEHR BEGRENZTE ANZAHL VON EXEMPLAREN ZUM AKTUELLEN PREIS VERFÜGBAR! Endpreis: 990 $ Ab 349 $: Wählen Sie 1 EA gratis! (für maximal 2 Handelskontonummern) Ultimatives Kombi-Angebot     ->     hier klicken ÖFFENTLICHER GRUPPE BEITRETEN:   Klicken Sie hier   LIVE RESULTS UNABHÄNGIGE ÜBERPRÜFUNG Willkommen bei „The ORB Master“   :   Ihr Vorteil beim Öffnen von Range Breakouts Entfesseln Sie die Leistungsfähigkeit der Opening Range Breakout (ORB)-Strategie mit dem
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experten
Remstone ist kein gewöhnlicher Expert Advisor.   Es vereint jahrelange Forschung und Vermögensverwaltung. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Seit 2018   hat mein letztes Unternehmen Armonia Capital das ARF-Signal an Darwinex, einen von der FCA regulierten Vermögensverwalter, gesendet und so 750.000 aufgebracht. Meistern Sie 4 Anlageklassen mit einem einzigen Berater! Keine Versprechungen, keine Kurvenanpassung, ke
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experten
WICHTIG   : Dieses Paket wird nur in einer sehr begrenzten Anzahl zum aktuellen Preis verkauft.    Der Preis wird sehr schnell auf 1499 $ steigen    +100 Strategien enthalten   und es kommen noch mehr! BONUS   : Ab einem Preis von 999 $ --> wählen Sie  5     meiner anderen EAs kostenlos aus!  ALLE SET-DATEIEN VOLLSTÄNDIGE EINRICHTUNGS- UND OPTIMIERUNGSANLEITUNG VIDEOANLEITUNG LIVE-SIGNALE BEWERTUNG (Drittanbieter) Willkommen beim ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! Ich freue mich, das Ultimate Breakout
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experten
Live-Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site+Signale+Mein Öffentlicher Kanal https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp; Ultimativer Puls ***Launch-Preis endet am 6. Januar**** Überblick Ultimate Pulse ist ein Expert Advisor, der entwickelt wurde, um Gewinne aus natürlichen Marktbewegungen zu ziehen. Er nimmt Gewinne aus jeder Position einzeln oder in Gittern je nach Bedingungen mit. Einfach, methodisch, effektiv. Optimiert für XAUUSD (Gold) auf dem 30-Minuten-Zei
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experten
AxonShift — Algorithmisches Handelssystem mit adaptiver Ausführungslogik AxonShift ist ein autonomes Handelssystem, das speziell für den Handel mit XAUUSD im H1-Zeitrahmen entwickelt und optimiert wurde. Die Architektur basiert auf einem modularen Aufbau, der das Marktverhalten durch die Kombination aus kurzfristiger Dynamik und mittelfristigen Impulsen analysiert. Das System verzichtet bewusst auf übermäßige Reaktionen auf Marktrauschen und verwendet keine Hochfrequenzansätze. Stattdessen liegt
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experten
Erstmals auf dieser Plattform | Ein EA, der den Markt versteht Zum ersten Mal auf dieser Plattform nutzt ein Expert Advisor die volle Power von Deep Seek. In Kombination mit der Dynamic Reversal Zoning-Strategie entsteht ein System, das Marktbewegungen nicht nur erkennt – sondern versteht. Live Signal __________     Setup Zeitfenster: H1 Hebel: min 1:30 Einzahlung: min 200$ Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: alle Diese Kombination aus Deep Seek und Reversal-Strategie ist neu – und genau das macht sie be
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experten
Hallo zusammen, ich möchte mich vorstellen: Ich bin   Quantum StarMan,   das elektrisierende, frischeste Mitglied der   Quantum EAs-   Familie. Ich bin ein vollautomatischer Multiwährungs-EA mit der Fähigkeit, bis zu fünf dynamische Paare zu verarbeiten:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD und USDCAD   . Mit höchster Präzision und unerschütterlicher Verantwortung bringe ich Ihr Trading-Spiel auf das nächste Level. Der Clou: Ich verlasse mich nicht auf Martingale-Strategien. Stattdessen nutze ich
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experten
[guide line]     Autorithm AI • SpreadAdjustment: Spread-Anpassungsfaktor (Standard: 2) • TradeIdentifier: Handelskommentar (Standard: AUTORITHM) • Wochenendschutzsystem • ActivateWeekendShield: Schutz für Positionen am Wochenende aktivieren • FridayCloseHour: Stunde zum Schließen von Positionen am Freitag (0–23) • FridayCloseMinute: Minute zum Schließen von Positionen am Freitag (0–59) • Intelligenter Nachrichtenfilter • EnableNewsProtection: Nachrichtenschutzsystem aktivieren • PreNewsStop
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experten
Vortex - Ihre Investition in die Zukunft Der Vortex Gold EA Expert Advisor wurde speziell für den Handel mit Gold (XAU/USD) auf der Metatrader-Plattform entwickelt. Dieser EA verwendet proprietäre Indikatoren und geheime Algorithmen des Autors und wendet eine umfassende Handelsstrategie an, die darauf ausgelegt ist, profitable Bewegungen auf dem Goldmarkt zu erfassen. Zu den Schlüsselkomponenten seiner Strategie gehören klassische Indikatoren wie der CCI und der Parabolic Indicator, die zusamme
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experten
The Techno Deity — Digitale Dominanz auf XAUUSD Live-Signal und Monitoring: Verfolgen Sie die Performance des Systems in Echtzeit auf dem offiziellen Konto unter: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: Sie können den Cryon X-9000 Advisor als Geschenk erhalten. Für Details und Zugang kontaktieren Sie mich bitte direkt. The Techno Deity ist ein High-Tech-Trading-Ökosystem für strukturelle Ordnung im Goldmarkt. Ein Algorithmus für digitale Intuition identifiziert institutionelles Interesse
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
Experten
META i9 – Quantenadaptiver Trading-Engine  -  Technische Referenz META i9 ist ein vollständig autonomer Expert Advisor, der auf einer dreischichtigen Architektur basiert: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Beim Kauf von META i9 erhalten Sie META i7 kostenlos dazu! (Dieses Angebot ist limitiert und nur eine Woche verfügbar) Während META i7 zwei kooperative neuronale Netzwerke verwendet, geht META i9 einen Schritt weiter: Die ne
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Experten
Einführung von Weltrix – Die ultimative Gold-Trading-Lösung (XAUUSD) $499 – SPÄTER -> $1999 USD WICHTIG: VERWENDEN SIE DEN EA NUR MIT DIESER SET-DATEI:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Live-Signal  USER GUIDE Sieben bewährte Strategien. Ein leistungsstarker EA. Konstante Performance. Hohe Handelsaktivität. Was Sie in diesem EA NICHT finden werden: Langfristige offene Positionen Grid-System Martingale Überoptimierte Strategien Manipulierte Backtests Durch die Kombination von sechs unabhäng
Weitere Produkte dieses Autors
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.91 (43)
Experten
EA New Player – Ein Trading-Expert Advisor der nächsten Generation Er handelt nicht nur – er verändert die Spielregeln. EA New Player ist ein innovativer Portfolio-Expert Advisor für MT5, der auf sieben bewährten technischen Analysestrategien basiert. Er nutzt keine künstliche Intelligenz, übertrifft aber dank seiner ausgeklügelten Architektur, transparenten Logik und flexiblen Signalfilterung viele neuronale Netzwerklösungen. Multi-Zeitrahmen-Analyse Der EA analysiert den Markt in allen verfüg
EA Underdog
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
Experten
EA Underdog ist ein professioneller Expert Advisor von Quantum Lab Technologies. Er handelt auf Basis von Kursdivergenzen, verwendet keine riskanten Methoden, setzt ausschließlich auf strikte Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Orders und gewährleistet durch das QuantumCore-System (trainiert und optimiert anhand historischer Daten von 2020 bis 2025) eine stabile Ausführung. Sonderpreis. Der Preis erhöht sich um 100 $ pro 20 gekaufte Einheiten. 20 Stück: 250 $ 20 Stück: 350 $ Endpreis: 550 $ Begrenzte S
EA Super 8 Pro
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experten
Super 8 Pro ist nicht nur ein Trading-Advisor, sondern ein komplettes Positionsmanagementsystem, das auf der Vorgängerversion des Super 8 EA basiert und durch eine wichtige Verbesserung erweitert wurde: die dynamische Positionssicherung in unprofitablen Situationen. Algorithmuskonzept Mehrstufige Logik: Der Advisor arbeitet als modularer Algorithmus, der Marktanalyse, Risikomanagement und adaptives Ordermanagement kombiniert. Positionssicherung: Bei ungünstigen Kursbewegungen aktiviert der Alg
Pure AI
Vitali Vasilenka
4 (15)
Experten
Einzigartiger Handelsberater für XAUUSD Der Berater ist ein modulares Handelssystem. Die Architektur basiert darauf, dass jede Handelsentscheidung nicht durch einen monolithischen Algorithmus, sondern durch das Zusammenspiel unabhängiger logischer Blöcke – Indikatorfilter, Einstiegsbedingungen, Ausstiege und Kontrollregeln – getroffen wird. WICHTIG! Senden Sie mir nach dem Kauf eine private Nachricht, um die Installationsanleitung und Einrichtungshinweise zu erhalten. Hauptmerkmal – Modularit
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (4)
Experten
AI Quantum Trading – Revolution im algorithmischen Handel. Handelsberater der neuen Generation für JPY-Instrumente 1 Kauf = 2 Versionen! Kaufen Sie AI Quantum Trading auf MT5 – und erhalten Sie die MT4-Version kostenlos! Handeln Sie, wie Sie möchten: zwei Plattformen, ein Berater, keine Überzahlungen. Schreiben Sie mir nach Ihrem Kauf eine PN und erhalten Sie Ihr Geschenk! In der heutigen Welt der Finanztechnologie ist der automatisierte Handel zu einem integralen Bestandteil des Markterfolg
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.9 (20)
Experten
Synthetic Metal – Ein innovativer Expert Advisor für XAUUSD und XAGUSD Ein Expert Advisor, der künstliche Intelligenz, Präzision und Kontrolle vereint. Synthetic Metal ist ein intelligenter Handelsalgorithmus für MT5, der speziell für Gold (XAUUSD) und Silber (XAGUSD) entwickelt wurde. Er kombiniert proprietäre Analysetechnologien, flexibles Risikomanagement und automatische Anpassung an Marktbedingungen. 1+1-AKTION: Kaufen Sie einen Expert Advisor und erhalten Sie den zweiten gratis! Nur begre
Old School Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experten
Old School Trading – Elliott-Wellen-Analyse-Advisor Ein intelligenter Trading-Advisor basierend auf den Prinzipien der Elliott-Wellen-Theorie. Er wurde für Trader entwickelt, die Wert auf einen strukturierten Marktansatz legen und hohe Einstiegsgenauigkeit sowie effektives Risikomanagement anstreben. 1+1-AKTION: Kaufen Sie einen Advisor und erhalten Sie einen zweiten gratis! Nur begrenzte Stückzahl verfügbar! Kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf, um die VIP-Einstellungen zu erhalten. Hauptmerk
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Experten
EA Crypto Player ist ein innovativer Trading-Advisor, der speziell für den Handel mit Kryptowährungen entwickelt wurde. Er integriert über sieben Handelsstrategien, analysiert die Kursentwicklung auf allen Zeitebenen – von M1 bis D1 – und nutzt ein Durchschnittsbildungssystem zur Gewinnmaximierung. Limitierte Auflage Nur wenige Exemplare erhältlich (Preis: 150 $). Endpreis: 900 $. Wichtig: Langsames Testen des Advisors. Aufgrund der komplexen Logik und der Analyse mehrerer Zeitebenen kann das
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Experten
The King Trading – Universeller Handelsberater basierend auf proprietären technischen Indikatoren und Algorithmen. Er ist für den automatisierten Handel mit allen Finanzinstrumenten konzipiert: Währungspaare, Indizes, Rohstoffe, Kryptowährungen usw. 1+1-AKTION:   Kaufen Sie einen Expert Advisor und erhalten Sie den zweiten gratis! Nur begrenzte Stückzahl verfügbar! Hauptmerkmale: Unterstützung für alle Handelsinstrumente Der Berater ist an jedes Handelspaar und jedes Instrument angepasst. Für j
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
Indikatoren
Synthetic Trend AI – ein intelligenter Trendindikator mit künstlicher Intelligenz Der Synthetic Trend AI Indikator ist ein leistungsstarkes Tool zur technischen Analyse, das die klassische SuperTrend-Formel mit Algorithmen der künstlichen Intelligenz (k-Nearest Neighbors, KNN) und Volumenanalyse kombiniert. Er wurde für alle entwickelt, die den Markt genauer betrachten und fundiertere Entscheidungen treffen möchten. Was Synthetic Trend AI so einzigartig macht: KI-Trendprognose: Verwendet den
FREE
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
Utilitys
SmartTrade Control Panel – Ihre Schaltzentrale für algorithmischen Handel Das SmartTrade Control Panel ist ein multifunktionales Handelspanel für alle, die Wert auf Kontrolle, Flexibilität und Effizienz bei jedem Handel legen. Es kombiniert visuelle Benutzerfreundlichkeit mit leistungsstarker Order-Tracking-Logik und macht Routinehandel zu einem kontrollierten Prozess. Jetzt können Sie: Jede Handelsidee umsetzen – von Scalping bis Grid-Trading Order-Tracking an Ihre Ein- und Ausstiegslogik anp
FREE
Auswahl:
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

And1412
34
And1412 2025.10.26 09:41 
 

comfortable and easy to use and good service from Vitali Vasilenka

jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.10.24 12:51 
 

I bought this EA as well as EA new player, they all performed well. Vitali provide good support for the use of the EA.

Carmelo Monaco
296
Carmelo Monaco 2025.10.23 19:58 
 

Ho comprato questo ea dopo New Player, un altro suo EA eccezionale, anche questo da subito super profittevole, complimenti allo sviluppatore

SJC
129
SJC 2025.10.23 07:43 
 

Very good suppor from Vitali

Antwort auf eine Rezension