EA CyberPunk

5
Этот советник разработан для институционального подхода к торговле, используя ключевые принципы ICT (Inner Circle Trader). Он анализирует структуру рынка, уровни ликвидности и зоны дисбаланса для поиска высоковероятных точек входа и выхода.
Ключевые логические компоненты
Структура рынка:
Советник CyberPunk определяет краткосрочные (STH/STL), среднесрочные (ITH/ITL) и долгосрочные (LTH/LTL) экстремумы, формируя уровни поддержки и сопротивления.
Эти уровни используются для построения сценариев пробоя, отката и продолжения тренда.

Пулы ликвидности:
Зоны накопления стоп-лоссов ниже и выше ключевых экстремумов определяются автоматически.
Советник CyberPunk учитывает вероятность движения цены в сторону ликвидности, избегая ложных входов. Смещение и FVG:
Зоны разрыва справедливой стоимости (FVG), дисбалансы объёма и разрывы используются для выявления импульсных движений и областей интереса для крупных игроков.
Советник может открывать позицию при восстановлении FVG после импульсного события.
Фильтрация сигналов:
Входы подтверждаются условиями смещения, ликвидностью и соответствием рыночной структуре.
Уровни чувствительности для FVG и типов дисбаланса можно настраивать.

Преимущества
Безопасность: Советник CyberPunk избегает торговли в зонах неопределенности, концентрируясь на подтверждённых уровнях.
Гибкость: Поддерживаются несколько таймфреймов, а чувствительность к структуре можно настраивать.
Прозрачность: Все уровни и зоны отображаются на графике, что позволяет трейдеру отслеживать торговую логику.

Идеальные условия для использования
Высоколиквидные валютные пары — EURUSD
Таймфреймы от M5
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

