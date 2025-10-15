EA CyberPunk

이 EA는 ICT(Inner Circle Trader)의 핵심 원칙을 활용하여 기관 투자자의 트레이딩 접근 방식을 고려하여 설계되었습니다. 시장 구조, 유동성 수준, 불균형 구간을 분석하여 높은 확률의 진입 및 청산 시점을 찾아냅니다.
1+1 프로모션: 전문 어드바이저 1개 구매 시 2개 무료!
수량 한정!
시장 구조:
CyberPunk EA는 단기(STH/STL), 중기(ITH/ITL), 장기(LTH/LTL) 극단값을 식별하여 지지선과 저항선을 형성합니다.
이러한 극단값은 돌파, 후퇴, 추세 지속 시나리오를 구성하는 데 사용됩니다.

유동성 풀:
주요 극단값의 위아래에 있는 손절매 누적 구간이 자동으로 식별됩니다.
CyberPunk EA는 유동성을 향한 가격 변동 가능성을 고려하여 잘못된 진입을 방지합니다. 변위 및 FVG:
공정 가치 갭(FVG) 존, 거래량 불균형, 갭은 대형 트레이더의 모멘텀 변동 및 관심 영역을 파악하는 데 사용됩니다.
EA는 모멘텀 이벤트 발생 후 FVG가 회복될 때 포지션을 진입할 수 있습니다.
신호 필터링:
진입은 변위 조건, 유동성, 시장 구조 준수 여부를 통해 확인됩니다.
FVG 및 불균형 유형에 대한 민감도 수준을 조정할 수 있습니다.

장점
보안: CyberPunk EA는 불확실성 존에서의 거래를 피하고 확정된 수준에 집중합니다.
유연성: 다양한 시간대를 지원하며, 구조에 대한 민감도를 조정할 수 있습니다.
투명성: 모든 레벨과 시간대가 차트에 표시되어 트레이더가 거래 로직을 모니터링할 수 있습니다.

이상적인 사용 환경
유동성이 높은 통화쌍 - EURUSD
M5 기준 시간대



Joshua Cohen
434
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

