EA CyberPunk

5
Este Asesor Experto está diseñado para un enfoque institucional de trading, utilizando los principios clave de ICT (Inner Circle Trader). Analiza la estructura del mercado, los niveles de liquidez y las zonas de desequilibrio para encontrar puntos de entrada y salida de alta probabilidad.
Estructura del Mercado:
El Asesor Experto CyberPunk identifica extremos a corto plazo (STH/STL), medio plazo (ITH/ITL) y largo plazo (LTH/LTL), formando niveles de soporte y resistencia.
Estos niveles se utilizan para construir escenarios de ruptura, retroceso y continuación de tendencia.

Fondos de Liquidez:
Las zonas de acumulación de stop se identifican automáticamente por encima y por debajo de los extremos clave.
El Asesor Experto CyberPunk considera la probabilidad de un movimiento del precio hacia la liquidez, evitando entradas falsas. Desplazamiento y FVG:
Las zonas de Gap de Valor Justo (FVG), los desequilibrios de volumen y las brechas se utilizan para identificar movimientos de impulso y áreas de interés para grandes operadores.
El EA puede abrir una posición cuando el FVG regresa tras un evento de impulso.
Filtrado de Señales:
Las entradas se confirman según las condiciones de desplazamiento, la liquidez y el cumplimiento de la estructura del mercado.
Se pueden ajustar los niveles de sensibilidad para FVG y los tipos de desequilibrio.

Ventajas:
Seguridad: El EA CyberPunk evita operar en zonas de incertidumbre, centrándose en niveles confirmados.
Flexibilidad: Admite múltiples marcos temporales y se puede ajustar la sensibilidad a la estructura.
Transparencia: Todos los niveles y zonas se muestran en el gráfico, lo que permite al operador supervisar la lógica de la operación.

Condiciones ideales de uso:
Pares de divisas de alta liquidez: EURUSD
Marcos temporales de M5
Comentarios 7
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

Filtro:
