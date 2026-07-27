Range Brain Ai

New and Improved - Range Brain AI V5

Link to the Optimization Guide Blog Post ----> Range Brain Ai Opt Guide

Range Brain AI trades range breakouts two ways: as a continuation, when momentum is genuinely still building, or as a fade of a failed breakout, when it isn't. A CCI-driven classifier decides which one applies at the moment each breakout happens, rather than assuming every breakout will fail.

Strategy

The EA builds a consolidation range during a session window you choose. When price closes beyond that range, it checks whether CCI is still moving further in the breakout's direction:

- Still building (continuation): the EA trades with the breakout immediately, at market, with a defined stop and target.

- Already turning (reversion): the EA arms a fade in the opposite direction instead, and waits for CCI to reach an extreme and cross back, confirmed by the onboard perceptron, before entering at market.


Each path re-arms on its own terms rather than needing the whole range to reset. A fade stays armed and can fire again the next time CCI genuinely cycles through a fresh extreme-and-reversal, with no requirement that price first return inside the range. A continuation trade locks out further attempts until price closes back at or past the boundary it broke — at which point the next breakout is classified fresh, independent of what the last one was. An optional switch lets you disable the classifier entirely and run the EA in pure fade-only mode, matching how earlier versions behaved.


A deterministic neural network

The neural network uses no random numbers. The same price data and the same settings produce the same result every time. That means your Strategy Tester backtest reproduces the live decision logic exactly, with no hidden randomness between runs. There is no manual training step to run and no model file to manage. The perceptron adjusts as it processes price, deterministically.


Where it fits

This is a range-breakout tool that trades both sides of the same setup: momentum breakouts and failed-breakout reversions. It performs best on instruments and sessions that form a real consolidation range, since that's what feeds the classifier a meaningful read. Choose ranging instruments and session windows accordingly, and re-optimize per symbol.


Key features

- CCI momentum classifier: trades genuine breakout continuation, or arms a CCI-and-neural-network-confirmed fade, from the same setup

- Independent re-arm logic per side, so the EA isn't limited to a single trade attempt per range unless you configure it that way

- Fully deterministic engine for reproducible backtests

- Session range builder with broker-time control and an optional daily trade cap

- Visual dashboard showing the range, the current state (including which side is active), and the live signal

- Range lines, range rectangle, optional pulse animation, and entry arrows

- Four money-management modes: fixed lot, fixed margin, percent risk, and size-optimized, with optional lot reduction after losses

- Exit toolkit: fixed stop and target, breakeven, partial close, and time-based close

- Built-in CSV logger that records full trade data for your own Monte Carlo or statistical validation in Python, R, or Excel (Advanced users reach out to me and i will give you the Python script)


Requirements and notes

- Default settings optimized for US30 (Dow Jones) as originally planned. Please pay careful attention to your brokers Digits, and min lot size for US30

- Works on any account type, hedging or netting

- No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Risk per trade is fixed by your money-management and stop settings

- Fully configurable for any symbol and timeframe. Re-optimize the session window and risk settings per instrument

- Tested on real tick data

- Past performance does not guarantee future results


Support

Support is provided through the product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system. Visit the optimization guide blog post for help as well.


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Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Adversarial Regime
Bosco Antonio Vega
Experts
Adversarial Regime is a machine-learning trend system. It trains a model to classify the market into trend or range, then trades only in the direction of a confirmed trend and stands aside when the market is ranging. Strategy The EA separates analysis from execution across two timeframes. On a higher timeframe it classifies the market regime, and on a lower timeframe it executes the trades. The regime model is a decision forest trained on your chosen history. For each past bar it applies tri
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