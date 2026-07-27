Link to the Optimization Guide Blog Post ----> Range Brain Ai Opt Guide

Range Brain AI trades range breakouts two ways: as a continuation, when momentum is genuinely still building, or as a fade of a failed breakout, when it isn't. A CCI-driven classifier decides which one applies at the moment each breakout happens, rather than assuming every breakout will fail.

Strategy

The EA builds a consolidation range during a session window you choose. When price closes beyond that range, it checks whether CCI is still moving further in the breakout's direction:

- Still building (continuation): the EA trades with the breakout immediately, at market, with a defined stop and target.

- Already turning (reversion): the EA arms a fade in the opposite direction instead, and waits for CCI to reach an extreme and cross back, confirmed by the onboard perceptron, before entering at market.





Each path re-arms on its own terms rather than needing the whole range to reset. A fade stays armed and can fire again the next time CCI genuinely cycles through a fresh extreme-and-reversal, with no requirement that price first return inside the range. A continuation trade locks out further attempts until price closes back at or past the boundary it broke — at which point the next breakout is classified fresh, independent of what the last one was. An optional switch lets you disable the classifier entirely and run the EA in pure fade-only mode, matching how earlier versions behaved.





A deterministic neural network

The neural network uses no random numbers. The same price data and the same settings produce the same result every time. That means your Strategy Tester backtest reproduces the live decision logic exactly, with no hidden randomness between runs. There is no manual training step to run and no model file to manage. The perceptron adjusts as it processes price, deterministically.





Where it fits

This is a range-breakout tool that trades both sides of the same setup: momentum breakouts and failed-breakout reversions. It performs best on instruments and sessions that form a real consolidation range, since that's what feeds the classifier a meaningful read. Choose ranging instruments and session windows accordingly, and re-optimize per symbol.





Key features

- CCI momentum classifier: trades genuine breakout continuation, or arms a CCI-and-neural-network-confirmed fade, from the same setup

- Independent re-arm logic per side, so the EA isn't limited to a single trade attempt per range unless you configure it that way

- Fully deterministic engine for reproducible backtests

- Session range builder with broker-time control and an optional daily trade cap

- Visual dashboard showing the range, the current state (including which side is active), and the live signal

- Range lines, range rectangle, optional pulse animation, and entry arrows

- Four money-management modes: fixed lot, fixed margin, percent risk, and size-optimized, with optional lot reduction after losses

- Exit toolkit: fixed stop and target, breakeven, partial close, and time-based close

- Built-in CSV logger that records full trade data for your own Monte Carlo or statistical validation in Python, R, or Excel (Advanced users reach out to me and i will give you the Python script)





Requirements and notes



- Default settings optimized for US30 (Dow Jones) as originally planned. Please pay careful attention to your brokers Digits, and min lot size for US30

- Works on any account type, hedging or netting

- No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Risk per trade is fixed by your money-management and stop settings

- Fully configurable for any symbol and timeframe. Re-optimize the session window and risk settings per instrument

- Tested on real tick data

- Past performance does not guarantee future results





Support

Support is provided through the product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system. Visit the optimization guide blog post for help as well.