EA CyberPunk

5
Este Expert Advisor foi desenvolvido para uma abordagem institucional de negociação, utilizando os princípios-chave do ICT (Inner Circle Trader). Ele analisa a estrutura do mercado, os níveis de liquidez e as zonas de desequilíbrio para encontrar pontos de entrada e saída de alta probabilidade.
PROMOÇÃO 1+1: Compre um expert advisor e ganhe outro grátis!
Quantidade limitada!
Estrutura de Mercado:
O EA CyberPunk identifica extremos de curto prazo (STH/STL), médio prazo (ITH/ITL) e longo prazo (LTH/LTL), formando níveis de suporte e resistência.
Esses níveis são usados ​​para construir cenários de rompimento, recuo e continuação de tendência.

Pools de Liquidez:
Zonas de acumulação de stop abaixo e acima dos principais extremos são identificadas automaticamente.
O EA CyberPunk leva em consideração a probabilidade de um movimento de preço em direção à liquidez, evitando entradas falsas. Deslocamento e FVG:
Zonas de Gap de Valor Justo (FVG), desequilíbrios de volume e gaps são usados ​​para identificar movimentos de momentum e áreas de interesse para grandes players.
O EA pode entrar em uma posição quando o FVG retorna após um evento de momentum.
Filtragem de Sinais:
As entradas são confirmadas pelas condições de deslocamento, liquidez e conformidade com a estrutura de mercado.
Os níveis de sensibilidade para FVG e tipos de desequilíbrio podem ser ajustados.

Vantagens
Segurança: O EA CyberPunk evita negociar em zonas de incerteza, concentrando-se em níveis confirmados.
Flexibilidade: Vários prazos gráficos são suportados e a sensibilidade à estrutura pode ser ajustada.
Transparência: Todos os níveis e zonas são exibidos no gráfico, permitindo que o trader monitore a lógica de negociação.

Condições ideais para uso
Pares de moedas de alta liquidez - EURUSD
Prazos gráficos a partir do M5
Inscreva-se em nosso canal oficial - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantum_lab_technologies


Comentários 7
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

Produtos recomendados
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicadores
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
Experts
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
O Strategy Builder é um robô de negociação avançado e versátil, meticulosamente elaborado para o MetaTrader 5, projetado para capacitar os traders com um arsenal sofisticado de indicadores padrão. Este algoritmo habilmente concebido proporciona uma abordagem abrangente à negociação, integrando perfeitamente uma infinidade de indicadores numa estratégia unificada, permitindo aos traders navegar nos mercados financeiros dinâmicos com precisão e confiança. Características principais: Diversidade
Spectra Pip Gold AI
Moradiya Harikrushn Devjibhai
Experts
SpectraPip – Advanced RSI Forex Algo Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your Forex trading potential with the SpectraPip Algo Trading System —an innovative, fully automated trading robot crafted for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). SpectraPip leverages the proven Relative Strength Index (RSI) strategy, seamlessly merging modern AI-mindset automation with classic technical analysis principles to provide you with robust, intelligent, and hands-free trading performance. SpectraPip is designed for traders s
Algo Scalper EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
Algo Scalper EA is a confluence day trading robot using market orders and it trades during Trading Sessions. The EA exercise consistency and risk management, it has 2 entry signals produced from  Moving Averages(90 & 120) to harvest the most out of the trending market (on automatic mode). It is capable of allowing you to trade any symbol you want and during the time you want. Profits can only be secured by take profit level. Low spread is highly recommended for this EA, and you will see signific
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
Experts
The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Experts
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Descrição do produto Visão geral VIX Momentum Pro é um sistema de negociação algorítmica sofisticado projetado exclusivamente para Índices Sintéticos VIX75. O algoritmo emprega análise avançada de múltiplos prazos combinada com técnicas proprietárias de detecção de momentum para identificar oportunidades de negociação de alta probabilidade no mercado de volatilidade sintética. Estratégia de negociação O Expert Advisor opera com uma abordagem abrangente baseada em momentum
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
Experts
O EA   Gold ECN   foi concebido com algoritmos avançados de IA que analisam as incertezas do mercado. É desenvolvido com sistemas de aprendizagem automática que se podem adaptar às atualizações de notícias e acompanhar o mercado dinamicamente, à medida que as mudanças permanecem constantes. Em sincronia com a IA preditiva, é utilizado um algoritmo de aprendizagem automática para identificar mínimas extremamente altas, máximas mais altas, máximas mais baixas e mínimas mais baixas do mercado den
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Expert Advisor Avançado para Ouro Visão Geral O BlackBox XAU é um sistema de trading cuidadosamente desenvolvido para gerar lucros no mercado de ouro, mantendo um controle rigoroso sobre o drawdown. Em vez de perseguir todos os movimentos do mercado, aplica uma abordagem disciplinada e baseada em regras, que se adapta à volatilidade e seleciona apenas as oportunidades de maior probabilidade . O EA avalia constantemente as condições de mercado em tempo real, filtrando sinais fracos
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
Experts
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
Adaptive trader
Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
Experts
Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide Overview The   Adaptive AI Trader   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies. Key Features   AI-Powered Trading Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements Adaptive Learning : Continuous
TradingTime
Mikita Kurnevich
Experts
TradingTime: Intelligent solution for inter-session trading In the dynamic world of Forex, where every minute can become decisive, a new generation algorithm - TradingTime - is presented. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trading, but rethinks the approach to working at the intersection of key market sessions, combining analytical accuracy and adaptability. Strategy based on the rhythm of the market TradingTime is based on in-depth analysis of transitional periods between trading sessio
Aladin AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Aladin AI Bot MT5: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of artificial intelligence in trading with Aladin AI Bot MT5 , the next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Aladin AI Bot MT5 is your key to smarter, faster, and more efficient trading decisions. What Makes Aladin AI Bot MT5 Special? Intelligent Trend Analysis : Aladin AI Bot MT5 uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends d
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
O sistema de negociação AO Trade é especificamente projetado para negociação de tendências, aproveitando os horários de leilão ou de notícias como pontos de referência para comparação com outros horários de ordem específicos para antecipar tendências de mercado. **Todos os parâmetros de tempo utilizados no EA são baseados no horário do seu terminal. Diferentes corretores podem operar em fusos horários GMT diferentes, o que pode variar ainda mais devido a ajustes de Horário de Verão.** **Por fa
Void AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Olá traders, projetei esta ferramenta com resultados reais rigorosamente, baseada em várias das minhas estratégias anteriores, adaptando-a ao mercado Forex. Portanto, ela é adaptada à inteligência artificial de aprendizado de máquina, ou seja, a IA lerá os parâmetros e os consultará para a minha estratégia. Depois, aprenderá para que as entradas sejam de melhor qualidade. Também possui um nó onde você pode recuperar posições. Outra inovação que você encontrará é que tudo será encapsulado virtua
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Olá traders, desenvolvi esta ferramenta com resultados reais com rigor, ferramenta baseada em várias das minhas Estratégias anteriores, adaptando-a ao Mercado Forex, portanto está adaptada à inteligência artificial de aprendizado de máquina, ou seja, a IA irá ler parâmetros e depois consultá-los para minha estratégia, então aprenderá para que as entradas sejam de melhor qualidade, também possui um nó onde você pode recuperar posições, outra das coisas inovadoras que você encontrará é que tudo s
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
Experts
Sem truques chamativos. Sem promessas quebradas. Urban Pulse é projetado para traders que se preocupam com uma coisa: consistência. Seja você escalando através de um desafio prop ou gerenciando capital de clientes, este EA permanece dentro dos limites — e entrega. Execute em um único gráfico: Anexe ao GBPUSD no período H1 . É isso. Um gráfico. Uma arma. Importante: Esta versão está disponível a um preço com desconto . Preço final: $399. O acesso antecipado acaba em breve. Link do canal =  https:
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Olá traders, eu projetei esta ferramenta com resultados reais rigorosamente, ferramenta baseada em várias das minhas estratégias anteriores, adaptando-a ao mercado Forex, Tyr AI, com o poder do Deus da ordem, um sistema neural de aprendizado de máquina baseado em IA para fazer uma análise profunda do mercado de scalping um EA sólido para lidar bem com o mercado oficial EURUSD, analisando o mercado para fazer entradas em níveis profissionais sem hedge, sem martin, Scalping de IA profissional com
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
Experts
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Experts
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Experts
Yellowstone FX: Descrição do Produto Acesse o poder bruto e previsível do mercado de ouro com o Yellowstone FX , a solução de negociação definitiva projetada para o gráfico XAUUSD M15. Você está cansado de EAs (Expert Advisors) erráticos que não conseguem encontrar consistência no caos diário do mercado? O Yellowstone FX é construído sobre uma base de confiabilidade, projetado para entrar em erupção com poderosas oportunidades de negociação com a confiabilidade de uma força da natureza. No núcle
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Experts
O principal objetivo deste especialista em negociação é dar suporte a posições abertas usando um trailing stop. O especialista pode rastrear posições abertas manualmente e por outros consultores. O cálculo dos níveis de stop-loss e take-profit é baseado em relações estatísticas nas mudanças de preços no mercado. Graças a isso, o consultor escolhe a melhor relação entre lucro e risco. Na primeira oportunidade, o especialista move a posição para o ponto de equilíbrio, após o que ele começa a acom
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
Experts
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Mais do autor
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.91 (43)
Experts
EA New Player — Um Expert Advisor de Negociação de Última Geração Ele não apenas negocia — ele muda as regras do jogo. O EA New Player é um expert advisor de portfólio inovador para MT5, desenvolvido com base em sete estratégias comprovadas de análise técnica. Ele não utiliza inteligência artificial, mas supera muitas soluções de rede neural graças à sua arquitetura sofisticada, lógica transparente e sistema flexível de filtragem de sinais. Análise Multi-Timeframe O EA analisa o mercado em todo
EA Underdog
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
Experts
EA Underdog é um Expert Advisor profissional da Quantum Lab Technologies. Ele opera com base na divergência de preços, não utiliza métodos arriscados, emprega apenas ordens rigorosas de Stop Loss e Take Profit, e sua estabilidade de execução é garantida pelo sistema QuantumCore (treinado e otimizado com base no histórico de 2020 a 2025). Preço promocional. O preço aumentará em US$ 100 a cada 20 unidades adquiridas. 20 unidades: US$ 250 20 unidades: US$ 350 Preço final: US$ 550 Número limitado d
EA Super 8 Pro
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experts
O Super 8 Pro não é apenas um consultor de negociação, mas um sistema completo de gerenciamento de posições, baseado na versão anterior do Super 8 EA, porém aprimorado com uma melhoria fundamental: o bloqueio dinâmico de posições em situações desfavoráveis. Conceito do Algoritmo Lógica multinível: o consultor opera como um algoritmo modular que combina análise de mercado, controle de risco e gerenciamento adaptativo de ordens. Bloqueio de posição: quando ocorre um movimento de preço desfavorá
Pure AI
Vitali Vasilenka
4 (15)
Experts
Consultor de negociação exclusivo para XAUUSD O consultor é um sistema de negociação modular construído . Baseia-se em uma arquitetura na qual cada decisão de negociação é formada não por um algoritmo monolítico, mas como resultado da interação de blocos lógicos independentes – filtros de indicadores, condições de entrada, saídas e regras de controle. IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o guia de instalação e as instruções de configuração. Característica prin
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (3)
Experts
AI Quantum Trading – Revolução na negociação algorítmica. Consultor de negociação de nova geração para instrumentos em JPY 1 compra = 2 versões! Compre AI Quantum Trading na MT5 - e ganhe a versão MT4 de graça! Negocie como quiser: duas plataformas, um consultor, zero pagamentos excessivos. Escreva para mim em PM após sua compra e receba seu presente! No mundo atual da tecnologia financeira, a negociação automatizada se tornou parte integrante do sucesso no mercado. AI Quantum Trading é um c
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.9 (20)
Experts
Metal Sintético — Um Expert Advisor Inovador para XAUUSD e XAGUSD Um Expert Advisor que combina inteligência artificial, precisão e controle. O Metal Sintético é um algoritmo de negociação inteligente para MT5, projetado especificamente para ouro (XAUUSD) e prata (XAGUSD). Ele combina tecnologias de análise proprietárias, gerenciamento de risco flexível e adaptação automática às condições de mercado. PROMOÇÃO 1+1: Compre um Expert Advisor e ganhe o segundo grátis! Cópias limitadas disponíveis!
Old School Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experts
Old School Trading — Consultor de Análise de Ondas de Elliott Um consultor de negociação inteligente baseado nos princípios da Teoria das Ondas de Elliott. Ele foi projetado para traders que valorizam uma abordagem estruturada para o mercado e buscam alta precisão de entrada e controle de risco. PROMOÇÃO 1+1: Compre um consultor e ganhe outro grátis! Cópias limitadas disponíveis! Entre em contato após a compra para receber as configurações VIP. Principais Recursos: Detecção automática da est
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Experts
EA Crypto Player é um consultor de negociação inovador, concebido especificamente para a negociação de criptomoedas. Integra mais de 7 estratégias de negociação, analisa a ação do preço em todos os intervalos de tempo — de M1 a D1 — e utiliza um sistema de preço médio para maximizar os lucros. Edição Limitada Exemplares limitados disponíveis para venda (preço de 150 dólares). Preço final: 900 dólares. Importante: Os testes do consultor estão a ser realizados lentamente. Devido à lógica compl
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Experts
The King Trading — Consultor de Negociação Universal baseado em indicadores técnicos e algoritmos proprietários. Ele foi projetado para negociação automatizada em qualquer instrumento financeiro: pares de moedas, índices, commodities, criptomoedas, etc. PROMOÇÃO 1+1:   Compre um Expert Advisor e ganhe o segundo grátis! Cópias limitadas disponíveis! Principais recursos: Suporte para todos os instrumentos de negociação O Consultor é adaptado a qualquer par ou instrumento de negociação. Configuraç
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
Indicadores
Synthetic Trend AI — um indicador de tendência inteligente com tecnologia de inteligência artificial O indicador Synthetic Trend AI é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica que combina a fórmula clássica do SuperTrend com algoritmos de inteligência artificial (k-Nearest Neighbors, KNN) e análise de volume. Ele foi desenvolvido para quem deseja analisar o mercado com mais profundidade e tomar decisões mais seguras. O que torna o Synthetic Trend AI único: Previsão de tendências por IA: Util
FREE
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
Utilitários
Painel de Controle SmartTrade — seu centro de controle para negociação algorítmica O Painel de Controle SmartTrade é um painel de negociação multifuncional criado para quem valoriza controle, flexibilidade e eficiência em cada negociação. Ele combina conveniência visual com uma poderosa lógica de rastreamento de ordens, transformando a negociação rotineira em um processo controlado. Agora você pode: Implementar qualquer ideia de negociação — de scalping a negociação em grade Personalizar o ras
FREE
Filtro:
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

And1412
34
And1412 2025.10.26 09:41 
 

comfortable and easy to use and good service from Vitali Vasilenka

jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.10.24 12:51 
 

I bought this EA as well as EA new player, they all performed well. Vitali provide good support for the use of the EA.

Carmelo Monaco
296
Carmelo Monaco 2025.10.23 19:58 
 

Ho comprato questo ea dopo New Player, un altro suo EA eccezionale, anche questo da subito super profittevole, complimenti allo sviluppatore

SJC
129
SJC 2025.10.23 07:43 
 

Very good suppor from Vitali

Responder ao comentário