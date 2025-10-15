EA CyberPunk

5
このエキスパートアドバイザーは、ICT（Inner Circle Trader）の主要原則に基づき、機関投資家向けの取引アプローチ向けに設計されています。市場構造、流動性レベル、不均衡ゾーンを分析し、高確率のエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを見つけます。
1+1プロモーション：エキスパートアドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！
数量限定！
市場構造：
Cyber​​Punk EAは、短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）、長期（LTH/LTL）の極値を特定し、サポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを形成します。
これらのレベルは、ブレイクアウト、プルバック、トレンド継続のシナリオ構築に使用されます。

流動性プール：
主要な極値の上または下におけるストップアキュムレーションゾーンが自動的に特定されます。
Cyber​​Punk EAは、価格が流動性に向かう可能性を考慮し、誤ったエントリーを回避します。変位とFVG：
フェアバリューギャップ（FVG）ゾーン、出来高の不均衡、そしてギャップは、モメンタムの動きと大口投資家の関心領域を特定するために使用されます。
EAは、モメンタムイベント後にFVGが回復した際にポジションをエントリーできます。
シグナルフィルタリング：
エントリーは、変位条件、流動性、そして市場構造への適合性に基づいて確定されます。
FVGと不均衡タイプの感応度レベルは調整可能です。

メリット
セキュリティ：Cyber​​Punk EAは、不確実性ゾーンでの取引を回避し、確定レベルに焦点を当てます。
柔軟性：複数の時間枠をサポートしており、構造への感応度を調整できます。
透明性：すべてのレベルとゾーンがチャートに表示されるため、トレーダーは取引ロジックを監視できます。

最適な使用条件
流動性の高い通貨ペア - EURUSD
時間枠：M5から
公式チャンネルを購読する - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantum_lab_technologies


レビュー 7
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

おすすめのプロダクト
CChart
Rong Bin Su
インディケータ
概要 外国為替や金融市場では、迅速な反応と正確な意思決定が非常に重要です。しかし、標準のMetaTrader 5端末は最小でも1分のチャートしかサポートしておらず、トレーダーが市場の変動に敏感であることを制限しています。この問題を解決するために、 秒単位チャートキャンドルインジケーター を導入しました。このインジケーターを使用すれば、1秒から30秒の市場の動向をサブチャートで簡単に表示・分析できます。 主な機能 複数の秒単位タイムフレームのサポート ：このインジケーターは、以下のタイムフレームを選択でき、さまざまな取引戦略に対応します： S1 : 1秒 S2 : 2秒 S3 : 3秒 S4 : 4秒 S5 : 5秒 S10 : 10秒 S15 : 15秒 S20 : 20秒 S30 : 30秒 リアルタイム更新 ：秒単位チャートはリアルタイムで更新され、各瞬間に最新の市場情報を提供します。これにより、迅速な取引判断が可能になります。 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース ：インジケーターはサブチャートに表示され、直感的で使いやすいです。異なるタイムフレームに素早く切り替えて市場を迅速
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
エキスパート
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
エキスパート
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
エキスパート
Strategy Builder は、MetaTrader 5 用に細心の注意を払って作成された高度で多用途な取引ロボットであり、標準指標の洗練された武器をトレーダーに提供するように設計されています。 この専門的に設計されたアルゴリズムは、多数の指標を統一戦略にシームレスに統合することで取引への包括的なアプローチを提供し、トレーダーが正確かつ自信を持ってダイナミックな金融市場をナビゲートできるようにします。 主な特徴: インジケーターの多様性: Strategy Builder は、アクセラレーター オシレーター、適応移動平均、オーサム オシレーター、ベアーズ パワー、ブルズ パワー、商品チャネル インデックス、デマーカー、二重指数移動平均、エンベロープなどを含むがこれらに限定されない、広範な標準インジケーターの力を活用します。 、フラクタル適応移動平均、MACD、移動平均、放物線 SAR、相対強度指数、相対活力指数、確率的、三重指数平均、三重指数移動平均、およびウィリアムズ パーセント レンジ。 この多様な指標セットは、微妙な取引戦略のバックボーンを形成します。 柔軟なしきい
Spectra Pip Gold AI
Moradiya Harikrushn Devjibhai
エキスパート
SpectraPip – Advanced RSI Forex Algo Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your Forex trading potential with the SpectraPip Algo Trading System —an innovative, fully automated trading robot crafted for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). SpectraPip leverages the proven Relative Strength Index (RSI) strategy, seamlessly merging modern AI-mindset automation with classic technical analysis principles to provide you with robust, intelligent, and hands-free trading performance. SpectraPip is designed for traders s
Algo Scalper EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
エキスパート
Algo Scalper EA is a confluence day trading robot using market orders and it trades during Trading Sessions. The EA exercise consistency and risk management, it has 2 entry signals produced from  Moving Averages(90 & 120) to harvest the most out of the trending market (on automatic mode). It is capable of allowing you to trade any symbol you want and during the time you want. Profits can only be secured by take profit level. Low spread is highly recommended for this EA, and you will see signific
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
エキスパート
The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
エキスパート
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
エキスパート
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 製品説明 概要 VIX Momentum Pro は、VIX75合成指数専用に設計された高度なアルゴリズム取引システムです。このアルゴリズムは、合成ボラティリティ市場において高確率の取引機会を特定するために、独自のモメンタム検出技術と組み合わせた先進的なマルチタイムフレーム分析を採用しています。 取引戦略 エキスパートアドバイザーは、複数のタイムフレームにわたって価格動向を分析する包括的なモメンタムベースのアプローチで動作します。システムは、VIX75の特性に特有の価格パターンの数学的分析を通じて方向性モメンタムを識別します。エントリーシグナルは、モメンタムの収束、ボラティリティ閾値、方向性バイアス確認など、複数の技術的条件が一致したときに生成されます。 この戦略は従来のインディケーターへの依存を避け、代わりに合成指数の動作に特化して校正された独自の数学モデルに依存しています。このアプローチにより、アルゴリズムは合成市場の独特な24時間年中無休の取引環境で効果的に動作できます。 リスク管理 VIX Momentum Pro は、利益ポテンシ
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
エキスパート
Gold ECN EAは、市場の不確実性を分析する高度なAIアルゴリズムを用いて設計されています。ニュースの更新に適応し、市場の変化を常に捉えながら動的に市場を捉えることができる機械学習システムを用いて開発されています。 予測AIと同期した機械学習アルゴリズムは、一定期間内の市場の極端な高値、高値、安値、安値を抽出し、同様の繰り返しがないか確認します。さらに、プライスアクションを用いてチャートをリアルタイムで分析します。 ライブシグナルを今すぐチェック MT4バージョンをチェック 1. 戦略概要 戦略の種類： このEAは、トレンド成行注文とトレンドブレイクアウト注文という2つの戦略を用いて市場の変化に適応します。XAUUSD市場は急速に変化しており、市場の変化への柔軟性により、Gold ECNはエントリー注文とエグジット注文において優位性を持っています。 構造の説明 ： 強気トレンドまたは弱気トレンドが検出されると、確認ローソク足パターンを探し出し、重要な市場変動を捉えるために取引注文を発注します。トレンドが失敗した場合、ブレイクアウトを分析し、トレンドシグナルによって発注
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
エキスパート
BlackBox XAU — ゴールド向け先進型エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 BlackBox XAU は、ゴールド市場で利益を狙いながら、ドローダウンを厳格に管理するために丁寧に設計されたトレーディングシステムです。市場のすべての値動きを追いかけるのではなく、規律あるルールベースのアプローチを採用し、ボラティリティに適応しながら 高確率のトレード機会 のみを抽出します。 EA はリアルタイムで市場状況を継続的に評価し、質の低いシグナルを排除して、リスクとリワードのバランスが明確に有利になったタイミングを辛抱強く待ちます。条件が揃うと、精密なエントリーと動的に調整される保護機能を伴ってトレードを実行します。 この慎重な設計により、BlackBox はチャートを大量のエントリーで埋め尽くすことはなく、 量より質 を重視します。統計的に優位性のあるセットアップに集中することで、トレーダーにとって 安定した収益性、管理されたドローダウン、リスク調整後の一貫したリターン へとつながります。 仕組み BlackBox の中核は、市場のボラティリティとトレンドの変化を継続的に監視し、 リスクを大
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
エキスパート
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
Adaptive trader
Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
エキスパート
Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide Overview The   Adaptive AI Trader   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies. Key Features   AI-Powered Trading Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements Adaptive Learning : Continuous
TradingTime
Mikita Kurnevich
エキスパート
TradingTime: Intelligent solution for inter-session trading In the dynamic world of Forex, where every minute can become decisive, a new generation algorithm - TradingTime - is presented. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trading, but rethinks the approach to working at the intersection of key market sessions, combining analytical accuracy and adaptability. Strategy based on the rhythm of the market TradingTime is based on in-depth analysis of transitional periods between trading sessio
Aladin AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
エキスパート
Aladin AI Bot MT5: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of artificial intelligence in trading with Aladin AI Bot MT5 , the next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Aladin AI Bot MT5 is your key to smarter, faster, and more efficient trading decisions. What Makes Aladin AI Bot MT5 Special? Intelligent Trend Analysis : Aladin AI Bot MT5 uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends d
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
エキスパート
AOトレードシステムは、市場のトレンドを利用したトレードに特化しており、競売やニュースの時間を参照ポイントとして、他の特定の注文時間と比較し、市場のトレンドを予測します。 **EAで使用されるすべての時間パラメータは、あなたの端末の時間を基にしています。異なるブローカーは異なるGMTのタイムゾーンで動作する場合があり、夏時間の調整によりさらに変化する可能性があります。** **実装前に、端末に合わせて時間設定を十分に確認してください。** 推奨設定: M1タイムフレームで使用する HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 時間のチェック中には、特定のチェック時間の分後に価格のチェックが行われることに気付くでしょう（1.2チェック時間の分）。この設計は意図的であり、参照されているバーが完了することを許可し、オープン、ハイ、ロー、およびクローズの値が注文時間と正確に比較できるようにします。 設定 -----------------1 タイマー------------------- 1.1 チェック時間の時間（HH） -- 価格を記録するために使用されるタイムスタンプ
Void AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆様、こんにちは。このツールは、私がこれまでに開発した戦略をベースに、実際の結果に基づいて厳密に設計しました。FX市場向けに最適化されているため、機械学習の人工知能（AI）を採用しています。AIはパラメータを読み取り、私の戦略と照らし合わせ、より質の高いエントリーを行えるように学習します。また、ポジションを回復できるノードも備えています。もう一つの革新的な点は、すべてが仮想的にカプセル化されていることです。つまり、ストップロスやテイクプロフィットなどのデータがサーバーに送信されることはありません。非常に人間的な方法で処理されます。 主な特徴は、extractFeatures関数とtrainModel関数を設計したことです。これらはローソク足の設計、スリッページのデストラクチャリング、そしてスプレッドへの適応方法を学習する役割を担います。 なお、私の戦略開発は、プロのトレーダーとして長年培ってきたAIの自己適応機能を取り入れ、パフォーマンスを最適化し、さらに優れたものにしています。 これは真のスキャルパーであり、利益は実際に確定し、テイクプロフィットとストップロスでコ
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
エキスパート
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、私はこのツールを実際の結果を厳密に設計しました。私の以前の戦略のいくつかに基づいて、外国為替市場に適応させたツールです。したがって、機械学習の人工知能に適応しています。つまり、AI がパラメータを読み取り、私の戦略に合わせて学習し、エントリーの品質が高くなるように学習します。また、ポジションを回復できるノードもあります。もう 1 つの革新的な点は、すべてが仮想的な方法でカプセル化されることです。つまり、送信されるデータがないことです。ストップロスやテイクプロフィットなどのサーバーは非常に人道的な方法で行われます 主なことの 2 つは、extractFeature 関数と trainModel 関数を設計することです。これは、ローソク足の設計、スリッページの構造化、スプレッドを適応させるためにどのように動くかを学習することを担当します。 私の戦略開発は、プロのトレーダーとして長年にわたって私が設計したものであり、AI の自己適応を加えてパフォーマンスを最適化し、パフォーマンスをさらに向上させていることに注意してください。 これは利益が実際に得られ、テイクプロフ
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
エキスパート
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
エキスパート
派手なトリックはなし。壊れた約束はなし。 Urban Pulseは、一つのことに気を使うトレーダーのために設計されています: 一貫性。プロップチャレンジを通じてスケールする場合でも、クライアント資本を管理する場合でも、このEAは限界内にとどまり、結果を提供します。 単一チャートでの実行: GBPUSD に対して時間枠 H1 で添付します。それだけです。1つのチャート。1つの武器。 重要: このバージョンは 割引価格 で提供されています。最終価格: $399。早期アクセスはすぐに終了します。 チャンネル リンク =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar 主要な利点 自動リスクロジック： アカウントサイズとSL距離に基づいてロットサイズを計算します。 手動または固定ロットサポート： あなたがモードをコントロールします - 保守的または攻撃的。 ドローダウンガード： フローティング損失が設定したパーセンテージを超えた場合、自動的にシャットダウンします。 ワンチャートデザイン： 複数のシンボルを内部で管理し、プラットフォームを cl
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは。私はこのツールを実際の結果に基づいて厳密に設計しました。このツールは、私の以前の戦略のいくつかに基づいており、それを外国為替市場に適応させています。 Tyr AI、秩序の神の力、機械学習ベースのAIのニューラルシステム、スキャルピング市場の詳細な分析、公式EURUSD市場を適切に処理するための堅牢なEA、市場を分析してプロレベルでエントリーを行う、ヘッジなし、マーティンなし、新しいテクノロジーを使用したプロフェッショナルAIスキャルピング したがって、これは機械学習の人工知能に適応しています。つまり、AIはパラメータを読み取り、それを私の戦略に参照し、エントリの品質が向上するように学習します。また、ポジションを回復できるノードもあります。もう1つの革新的な点は、すべてが仮想的にカプセル化されることです。つまり、ストップロスやテイクプロフィットなどのサーバーに送信されるデータはなく、非常に人道的な方法で行われます。 2つの主な点は、extractFeaturesとtrainModel関数を設計することです。キャンドルの設計、スリッページを分解し、スプ
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
エキスパート
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
エキスパート
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
エキスパート
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
エキスパート
Yellowstone FX：製品説明 XAUUSD M15チャートのために設計された決定版のトレーディングソリューション、 Yellowstone FX で、ゴールド市場の生の、予測可能な力にアクセスしましょう。市場の日々の混乱の中で一貫性を見いだせない不安定なEAにうんざりしていませんか？Yellowstone FXは信頼性を基盤に構築されており、自然の力のような信頼性で、強力な取引機会が噴出するように設計されています。 Yellowstone FXの中核をなすのは、 OpenAIとGoogle Gemini との直接統合によって強化された先進的なニューラルネットワークです。このデュアルAIエンジンはM15チャートの潜在的な圧力を分析し、高確率のブレイクアウトやトレンド継続に至るまでのエネルギーの蓄積を検出します。取引が「噴出」する前に、大規模言語モデルに相談して文脈的な検証を行い、各動きが技術的な力とファンダメンタルズな理由の両方に裏付けられていることを保証します。これは単なる自動化ではなく、 予測市場地質学 です。 お使いのMetaTrader 4またはMetaTrader 5
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
エキスパート
この取引エキスパートの主な目的は、トレーリング ストップを使用してオープン ポジションをサポートすることです。エキスパートは、手動で開かれたポジションと他のアドバイザーによって開かれたポジションの両方を追跡できます。 ストップロスレベルとテイクプロフィットレベルの計算は、市場における価格変動の統計的関係に基づいています。これにより、アドバイザーは利益とリスクの最適な比率を選択できます。最初の機会に、専門家はポジションを損益分岐点まで移動し、その後は価格を追跡し始めます。ポジションの損益分岐点は、累積スワップと手数料を考慮して計算されます。 また、独自のアルゴリズムを使用してポジションを開く機能も追加されました。このため、入力パラメータを含むアドバイザーに大幅な変更が加えられました。 トレーリングストップパラメータ: Trailing Stop timeframe - アドバイザーがストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを計算するために使用する時間枠。 UseTakeProfit - ポジションを追跡するときに独自のテイクプロフィットを使用します。 取引戦略の主なパラメータ: L
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
エキスパート
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
