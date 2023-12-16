Positions Management Expert

  • Utilities
  • Arash Nikniazi
    Arash Nikniazi

    Arash Nikniazi

    I have been working with PEYNEX team for the last couple of years.Now It is time to show the world of trading what we have done through these years. I am the sales representative who is always here for traders interested in our products. Any technical support will be covered ASAP. Just send me a
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This Expert provides a panel to manage all positions you have on different pairs or any instruments.
not only you can close your positions just by clicking the amount of profit or loss shown on the related cell, but also you can customize whatever you see on the panel from font size  to lines and background colors.

Remember ,  auto trading on MT4 panel must be active, but in our Expert we have provided a key on the panel to activate or deactivate the panel to avoid closing by accident.

Any questions contact me in private

join our channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/peynex
Any questions  contact me in private
telegram/Instagram support @peynex

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The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
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Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
Reward Multiplier MT4
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5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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Francis Bouchard
Utilities
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
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Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
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