Compas

4.45

Compas - is a fully automatic intraday trading robot, that trades mainly in the Pacific session. The EA Compas is safe and trades one order with a fixed Stop Loss. EA Compas is suitable for investment accounts that require reduced risks. The performance of EA Compas should be evaluated over long distances.

The default settings are for GBPCAD M1


Setting

For the operation to be correct, follow the instructions:

  1. To download the news list, it is necessary to add http://ec.forexprostools.com to the list of allowed URL. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, tick "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com;
  2. Load settings and press OK.


Input parameters

MONEY_MANAGEMENT

  • Lot - lot size;
  • Take profit - take profit value.
  • Magic Number - magic number.
  • Average - averaging.
  • Maximum drawdown at the moment % - maximum drawdown percentage.
  • Maximum drawdown in day % - maximum drawdown percentage per day.
  • Hour reset DD - hour to reset after a drawdown.
  • Profit Close -1=OFF - profit in currency for closing.
  • Max drawdown in currency - the maximum drawdown in currency.
  • No loss mode - loss prevention mode. In this mode, the EA does not close losing deal even if an opposite signal is received, that is, the EA will not close losing deals and wait for profit. This function is disabled by default.
  • Auto lot - automatic lot size based on balance.

TIME_FILTERS

  • Closetime evr day at Min -1=off - minute to close orders every day (for night strategies).
  • Closetime evr day at Hour -1=off - hour to close orders every day.
  • Do not trade on the opening and closing market - prohibit opening orders when the market opens and closes (on/off).
  • In Mon - Hour - on Monday, earlier than ... hours (<=).
  • In Fri - Hor - on Friday, later than ... hours (>=).
  • Hour filter > X - trading is enabled, if time > X hours.
  • Hour filter < X - trading is enabled, if time < X hours.
  • Hour filter > Y - also, trading is enabled, if time > Y hours.
  • Hour filter < Y - also, trading is enabled, if time < Y hours.

DISTANCE_FILTERS

  • Order step - step between orders.
  • Filter shift signal - shift-filter for orders on the bars of the period the EA is running on.
  • Dynamic step orders - dynamic order step.

VOLATILITY_FILTERS

  • Limit-Volatility MA filter - МА-filter of volatility.
  • Period Limit-Volatility MA - period of the MA-filter.
  • Max spread - maximum spread for opening orders.

INDICATORS_SETTINGS

  • Indicator MVI slow - slow indicator.
  • Indicator MVI middle - medium indicator.
  • Indicator MVI fast - fast indicator.
  • Period of the MACD-m (filter) - auxiliary MACD-m filter indicator (1=off);
  • Period MA for the MACD-m (filter) - period of MACD-m.

BREAKEVEN AND TRAILING

  • Breakeven for start (1=off) - the number of points the price should pass to set the breakeven (does not work if trailing stop is enabled).
  • Level Breakeven - breakeven value.
  • Trailing Stop (-1=OFF) - trailing stop, moving stop loss after ... points (does not work if breakeven is enabled).
  • Trailing Step - step for moving stop loss.

NUMBER OF ORDERS

  • Number of buy - the maximum number of buy orders.
  • Number of sell - the maximum number of sell orders.

SETTING UP PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

  • Opening an order - notification about opening new orders.
  • Notification sound - sound signal.

SETTINGS NEWS

  • Indent after News (minutes) - prohibit opening orders ... minutes before.
  • Indent before News (minutes) - prohibit opening orders after ... minutes.

Some settings are not included in the list. I will be glad to answer all your questions.

Reviews 12
John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2019.01.29 11:04 
 

Good EA but rental too high for me

Wei Hu
2490
Wei Hu 2018.08.23 20:49 
 

Very good EA, run on the Demo account for 2 weeks, can be profitable, now in the real account performance is still good!

Uzochukwu Igbasi
1000
Uzochukwu Igbasi 2018.08.21 07:01 
 

i initially left a bad review after i lost money due to bad mm n risk level, for that i sincerely apologies to Sergey, his ea is trully the best i have seen n have confidence in, i took my time to test it rigorosly on multiple pairs different from sergey's recomended pairs, n now i use it on 2 live accounts... this ea is a must have. n i confirm it from my initial 1 star to 10 stars!!!!

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
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Index Hub
Sergey Lisnyak
Indicators
Index Hub is designed for creating multi-currency indicators using up to 14 currency pairs and any of 6 indicators: Stochastic, WPR, RVI, RSI, Force and CCI. An example with three pairs and the CCI indicator: CCI(USDCAD)+CCI(USDJPY)+CCI(USDCHF) / 3 = CCI(Index Hub). Application Index Hub is suitable for the following types of trading: basket trading, scalping and arbitrage strategies. For example, if you need to use Stochastic for scalping purposes, set two indicators on EURUSD with currencies
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Georgios B.
563
Georgios B. 2019.08.14 09:24 
 

Useless EA. It is destructive even as a night scalper. It has many settings to choose, but it lacks 2-3 basic things to make it fly.

John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2019.01.29 11:04 
 

Good EA but rental too high for me

Hamood78955
985
Hamood78955 2018.08.24 00:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wei Hu
2490
Wei Hu 2018.08.23 20:49 
 

Very good EA, run on the Demo account for 2 weeks, can be profitable, now in the real account performance is still good!

Roberto Cosimi
720
Roberto Cosimi 2018.08.23 20:47 
 

for the moment very disappointed, great backtest very bad in real, i interrupted the expert

Uzochukwu Igbasi
1000
Uzochukwu Igbasi 2018.08.21 07:01 
 

i initially left a bad review after i lost money due to bad mm n risk level, for that i sincerely apologies to Sergey, his ea is trully the best i have seen n have confidence in, i took my time to test it rigorosly on multiple pairs different from sergey's recomended pairs, n now i use it on 2 live accounts... this ea is a must have. n i confirm it from my initial 1 star to 10 stars!!!!

Wei Lung Wu
978
Wei Lung Wu 2018.07.26 07:19 
 

perfect...great...excellent...very good EA....

Antonio Campayo Martinez
568
Antonio Campayo Martinez 2018.07.19 06:50 
 

I just bought the product very good backtest EA fantastic 5 stars

Jose Carlos Garcia Barrios
357
Jose Carlos Garcia Barrios 2018.06.18 15:52 
 

03-07-2018; VERY GOOD, making profits since the beguining

06-18-2018; UPDATE, Again the EA leaved couple of operations open on friday and close with profit early monday.

So far the EA is good

06-13-2018; UPDATE, It leaved couple of operations open on friday and close with great profit early monday.

So far so good. Still great support of Sergey

05-28-2018; UPDATE, Great performance at the beguining of the week, keep you post.

UPDATE: I have the EA working for a week, the balance is positive.(05/12/18). I will update every two weeks.

I Just started yesterday, and I ask Sergey a few question that I had, he was very fast and helping, giving my instruccions and solving all the questions. ALso he send my the preset of COMPAS.

Marie Joly
272
Marie Joly 2018.06.17 16:30 
 

15.06.2018 : So far the EA is profitable. i use my own setting. i trade only GBPCHF and GBPCAD

Morard Kevin
1506
Morard Kevin 2018.05.08 12:30 
 

Très très bien! un des meilleurs EA de ma bibliothèque

PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
289
PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA 2018.04.29 13:31 
 

The EA produces a great result on backtest and forword test from the seller. I will update a result of my own forward test on real standard account after it pass 2 wks.

Seller support is good by the way.

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