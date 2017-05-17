Utility for Signal Service

This product (later referred to as "script") is intended for qualitative analysis of raw data and statistics when choosing trading signals for subscription. The script also performs calculations regarding compatibility of quotes data between signal provider's trading server and subscriber's trading server. Possible discrepancies in values of quotes are determined through retroactive analysis of transactions carried out by the signal provider. If said compatibility percentage is less than 90%, then the given signal carries additional risks to subscribers when copying transactions.

The script introduces and calculates a ratio of transaction "quality" and also implements a "comfort" ratio when analyzing transactions from an investor's point of view. The calculations are made according to an original formula described in the article "How to perform a qualitative analysis of trading signals and choose the best one?".

Based on output data received from the script, you can build statistics charts and analyze "comfort" and "quality" coefficients of signal provider's trading history. If the distribution maxima of the data fall into the upper right corner of the chart, then the given signal provider displays favorable qualities. Therefore, with an appropriate quotes data compatibility percentage, such signal can be considered for subscription.

The signal filtering process follows the steps:

Compiling a list containing Signals that have passed the initial selection based on Growth, Drawdown, % of Profit Trades, Signal's overall lifetime. Compiling a list of instruments used by the Signal provider (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD etc.). Downloading (preferably overwriting) the quotes history for selected instruments. Downloading of trade history from Signals' web pages. Using the script to process the downloaded history files. Analyzing collected data and constructing diagrams using Excel or similar software. Forming a finalized list of Signals appropriate for use/subscription.





Description of the script parameters