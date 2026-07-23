MT4 to Telegram Signal Sender Automation
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 July 2026
- Activations: 5
MT4 to Telegram Signal Sender Automation is a specialized MetaTrader 4 utility designed to parse custom indicator signals and automatically publish structured Binary Options trading signals to your Telegram channel or group. It also tracks open signals to automatically report the trade outcome (Win/Loss) along with Martingale step progression.
Key Features:
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Binary Options Format: Sends clean signals formatted with Direction (Call/Put), Timeframe, Entry Time, Market Price, and UTC Timezone.
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Automatic Result Tracking: Evaluates trade outcomes on the chart and sends automated result notifications (Win / Loss / Martingale level result).
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Custom Indicator Compatibility: Reads signals directly from custom indicators using standard indicator buffers.
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Multi-Broker Labeling: Allows specifying target platform branding (Quotex, Pocket Option, Deriv, IQ Option, etc.) within the notification structure.
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Martingale Management: Configurable Martingale settings (0=Off, 1=First Level, 2=Two Levels) integrated directly into signal reporting.
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Time & Expiration Control: Features UTC offset adjustments and signal cancellation timeouts.
Input Parameters:
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BOT_TOKEN: Your Telegram Bot authentication token from BotFather.
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CHANNEL_ID: Target Telegram channel or group ID.
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BotName: Custom display name for the trading bot header.
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IndicatorName: Exact name of the indicator generating the signals.
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UpBuffer / DownBuffer: Buffer indexes used to detect Buy (Call) and Sell (Put) arrows.
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User_Time_Offset: UTC time adjustment to match your target broker or local time zone.
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MartingaleLevel: Defines the maximum Martingale steps tracked by the expert.
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SignalTimeoutCandles: Number of candles to wait before invalidating pending signals.
Setup Instructions:
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Open MT4 and navigate to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors .
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Enable Allow WebRequest and add [https://api.telegram.org](https://api.telegram.org) to the allowed URL list.
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Attach the EA to your chart, specify your indicator name and buffers, configure your Telegram credentials, and launch.