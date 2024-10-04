BTC Scalper MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 October 2024
- Activations: 5
Overview
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the Moving Average and current trend of the market. The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels. Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries. BTC is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair.
BTC Scalper MT5 EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, BTC Scalper MT5 EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively. This unique strategy allows EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones.
To test on demo account, personal message for demo copy of the EA.
Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended).
In version2, Drawdown Protection input has been added to the EA. If enabled and drawdown trigger, trading will be suspended for the whole day and resumes on next day.
In version3, Engulfing filter has been added to the EA to maximize profitable trades.
Signals:
BTCScalper3MACrossOver
BTCScalperPSAR
Trading Inputs
- Risk Percent(used to calculate lot size): 3.0(High Risk) 2.0(Medium Risk) 1.0(Low Risk)
- TP Points: 7000
- SL Points: 2500
- Trailing SL Trigger Points: 3000
- Trailing SL Points: 20
- Time Frame: current
- Fast MA Period: 3
- Middle MA Period: 9
- Slow MA Period: 20
- Enable Balance Protection: false
- Daily Drawdown Percentage: 10.0
- Start Hour(1 to 24): Inactive
- End Hour(1 to 24): Inactive
Recommendations
- Currency pair: BTCUSD
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- Account type: ECN/Raw accounts with very low spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Account type: Hedge
- Levarage From: 1:500
- Time Frame: 15 Minute
It's recommended to withdraw your profits if daily trend change to safegaurd your capital and keep invested for at least 3 months if no profit.
Remember that leveraged trading can result your entire capital into Loss.
Results in screen shots are form backtesting from Jan2023 to Dec2023. Before applying on Live Account must test on demo account and do backtesting.