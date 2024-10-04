Overview

This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the Moving Average and current trend of the market. The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels. Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries. BTC is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair.



BTC Scalper MT5 EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, BTC Scalper MT5 EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively. This unique strategy allows EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones.

To test on demo account, personal message for demo copy of the EA.

Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended).

In version2, Drawdown Protection input has been added to the EA. If enabled and drawdown trigger, trading will be suspended for the whole day and resumes on next day.

In version3, Engulfing filter has been added to the EA to maximize profitable trades.

Trading Inputs

Risk Percent(used to calculate lot size): 3.0(High Risk) 2.0(Medium Risk) 1.0(Low Risk)

TP Points: 7000

SL Points: 2500

Trailing SL Trigger Points: 3000

Trailing SL Points: 20

Time Frame: current

Fast MA Period: 3

Middle MA Period: 9

Slow MA Period: 20

Enable Balance Protection: false

Daily Drawdown Percentage: 10.0

Start Hour(1 to 24): Inactive

End Hour(1 to 24): Inactive

Recommendations

- Currency pair: BTCUSD

- Minimum deposit: $1000

- Account type: ECN/Raw accounts with very low spreads

- IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

- Account type: Hedge

- Levarage From: 1:500

- Time Frame: 15 Minute