BTC Scalper MT5

Overview

This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the Moving Average and current trend of the market. The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels. Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries. BTC is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair.

BTC Scalper MT5 EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, BTC Scalper MT5 EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively. This unique strategy allows EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones.
To test on demo account, personal message for demo copy of the EA.
Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended).
In version2, Drawdown Protection input has been added to the EA. If enabled and drawdown trigger, trading will be suspended for the whole day and resumes on next day.
In version3, Engulfing filter has been added to the EA to maximize profitable trades.


Signals:
BTCScalper3MACrossOver
BTCScalperPSAR

Trading Inputs

  • Risk Percent(used to calculate lot size): 3.0(High Risk) 2.0(Medium Risk) 1.0(Low Risk)
  • TP Points: 7000
  • SL Points: 2500
  • Trailing SL Trigger Points: 3000
  • Trailing SL Points: 20
  • Time Frame: current
  • Fast MA Period: 3
  • Middle MA Period: 9
  • Slow MA Period: 20
  • Enable Balance Protection: false
  • Daily Drawdown Percentage: 10.0
  • Start Hour(1 to 24): Inactive
  • End Hour(1 to 24): Inactive

Recommendations

- Currency pair: BTCUSD
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- Account type: ECN/Raw accounts with very low spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Account type: Hedge
- Levarage From: 1:500
- Time Frame: 15 Minute



It's recommended to withdraw your profits if daily trend change to safegaurd your capital and keep invested for at least 3 months if no profit.
Remember that leveraged trading can result your entire capital into Loss.
Results in screen shots are form backtesting from Jan2023 to Dec2023. Before applying on Live Account must test on demo account and do backtesting.


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It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it aver
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
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