SurfBot Bidirectional Forex Grid

SurfBot — a risk-managed, bidirectional mean-reversion grid for Forex (MetaTrader 5).


SurfBot doesn't predict direction. It places a structured grid of orders around a moving anchor and harvests the natural oscillation of currency pairs — each pair running on the side that pays favorable swap (carry), with a portfolio layer that caps net exposure per currency so a single move never overloads your margin.


🔴 Live performance (verified, real account): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376539


Key features - Bidirectional grid — LONG or SHORT per pair (auto by swap, or forced) - Per-pair spacing — fixed % or ATR-adaptive, tuned to each pair's volatility - Trailing re-anchor + warm start (seed orders) - Portfolio protection — net-exposure cap per currency, account-wide - Margin-freeze and equity-floor safety locks - Optional integrated trend hedge (separate magic) that profits when the grid is pressured in strong trends - Live on-chart panel — result, fees, exposure and margin at a glance


Built on capital, not stops A grid does not use a stop-loss per trade — that would cut the mean reversion that produces the profit. Survival comes from sufficient capital and loading caps to ride a trend, not from stops. Size your account accordingly (see Parameters). This is the single most important thing to understand before running it.


Free live dashboard — web + Garmin watch Track your account anywhere: a free companion (SurfBot Export + the surfbot.trade dashboard) shows your real result, net of commission and swap, on your browser and even on your watch. Setup: https://surfbot.trade/dashboard-setup (your access key is provided after purchase).


Recommended use Low-volatility crosses (EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, USDCHF, AUDCAD). Requires a hedging account. Always start on a demo account and scale gradually.


Parameters - GridSide — AUTO / LONG / SHORT - LotSize, MaxPending, MaxTotal — lot per layer and caps - SeedOrders — warm start - UseATR, MinSpacingPct, MaxSpacingPct, FixedSpacingPct, ATR_Mult, TPFactor, WidenAfter, WidenFactor — spacing - TrailEnabled, TrailGap — trailing - MarginFreezePct, EquityFloor — safety locks - PortfolioOn, MaxNetLayersPerCcy — per-currency exposure - HedgeEnabled, HedgeLot, HedgeBreakoutBars, HedgeStopATRmult, HedgeMagic — trend hedge - ShowPanel, PanelCorner, PanelX, PanelY, PanelFontSize — on-chart panel


⚠️ Risk warning: Trading leveraged instruments involves a high risk of loss. Grid strategies can accumulate significant adverse positions in prolonged trends. Past or backtested results do not guarantee future performance. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose.


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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
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John Folly Akwetey
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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