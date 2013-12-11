Account Info Free for MT4

Overview

The script displays information about the trade account:

  • Account - account number and type (Real or Demo);
  • Name - name of the account owner;
  • Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading;
  • Server - trade server name;
  • Connection State - connection state;
  • Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment;
  • Balance - account balance;
  • Equity - account equity;
  • Credit - amount of credit;
  • Profit - profit size;
  • Free Margin - free margin on the account;
  • Margin - current margin size;
  • StopOut Level - level at which the account falls under Stop Out (compulsory closing of positions by the broker in case there is not enough free margin on the account;
  • Leverage - leverage.

The script doesn't have input parameters and it doesn't trade.


Full Version and Version for MetaTrader 5

There is a full version of this app. Unlike the free version, it additionally displays the information about the current financial instrument. There is also a free version and a full version of the application for MetaTrader 5 that have the same features.


Warning

The developer of Account Info Free for MT4 is not responsible for possible modification or termination of the program's operation due to changes in MQL4 used for developing it made by the trading terminal and language developer - MetaQuotes company. The developer of Account Info Free for MT4 is not responsible for any loss, damage or missed profits caused by the use of the program, its work or malfunction.


Contact Information

If you have any questions about the application, comments on its operation or suggestions for future improvements, please send them by email or leave your personal messages via this web site. Let me know what products (Expert Advisors, indicators, scripts) you would like to see.

